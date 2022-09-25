FALLiDAY Arts and Crafts Show includes fundraiser for Chaves County Search and Rescue Off Road
Event organizers Jane Nevarez and Paul Nevarez are bringing a new show to town. FALLiDAY Arts & Crafts Show's name is a whimsical play on the word holiday. The way FALLiDAY is written was the idea of Michael Holstun. “My son Mike came up with the small ‘i,’” Jane Nevarez said.
The event takes place on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center. “There is a small entry fee to cover the overhead cost,” she said.
FALLiDAY replaces the Christmas Fantasy show that has been ongoing for 37 years in Roswell and was organized the last seven years by the Nevarez couple. Asked why they changed the event to be a fall event — which required new promotional material and posters — Jane Nevarez said, “Well, there are so many shows at Christmas, so we decided to drop Christmas Fantasy, we just decided to come up with something in October.”
The concept of the show will not change, Nevarez said. All artists and crafters feature handmade items at their booths, no commercial items. This year’s artist of honor is the husband and wife duo Norma Leigh and Larry Leigh.
“They are jewelers from Amarillo,” Nevarez said. “He is a silversmith, she is creating jewelry out of his silver work. The backing of all jewelry they make are old coins.”
The artists and crafters who signed up specialize in a large variety of items. “My son Mike with his pork rinds will be there,” Nevarez said. “We’ve got polymer clay jewelry and accessories, Horsehair pottery, Native American jewelry, seasonal wreaths, centerpieces, door hangers, wood art, water color note cards, lego jewelry and key chains, fine gemstone jewelry, journals, shadow boxes, home decor from reclaimed wood, art prints, hypoallergenic jewelry, spray paintings, face painting, head wraps, wood turned items (pens, vases, bowls and pepper mills), metal art work and kids’ activity kits,” she said.
The Nevarez couple will have their own booth there as well. Their art is presented under the name Jus Rop’n Kreations. During the pandemic the artists had moved some of their work into Roswell’s The Gallery/Main Street Arts, but to their surprise, Nevarez said, the biggest success came when they started selling urns made out of rope, decorated in a Southwest style. Without any shows, they put them up on Etsy and the demand was great. “We won’t have urns at the show,” Nevarez said. Instead they will have lamps and crosses, and their new birdhouses, also made out of rope.
Asked about those ropes, Nevarez said that they usually use working ropes just like a cowboy would use on a ranch. Unfortunately, Nevarez said, these cream-colored ropes have been replaced more and more by nylon ropes in neon bright colors and those don’t look as good for their artwork. Paul Nevarez specializes in creating crosses and other decorative items out of horseshoes and nails, which gives them a rustic touch.
Jane Nevarez said that this year, Whitfield Farms will return as well with their famous Roswell Fours chocolate, toffees and other candy.
“The center will have food available,” Nevarez said. At press time, details about the food were not available.
Another time-honored tradition is the event’s silent auction. Each year a different charity is chosen to benefit from the proceeds. Each artist and crafter donates an item to the silent auction, Nevarez said. This year, the organization chosen was Chaves County Search and Rescue Off Road (CCSR).
In a phone interview, CCSR volunteer Carla Overmier said that she and her family have been members for years. She said, “We are a 501(c)(3) and we raise all of our own money. We don’t receive any federal, state, county or city funds. We raise all of our money for our own equipment.”
Carla Overmier’s brother in law, Richard Overmier, has been volunteering with the organization for many years. “I’ve started out as what we call ground pounder, the person who is out in the field searching. And I worked my way up through the management side of it. I became a section chief, worked in operations and logistics and now I’ve worked up as an incident commander. I started as a type four incident commander, got promoted to a type three and now a type 2,” he said in a phone interview. Today, he is also the treasurer of CCSR.
Asked why he chose to volunteer for search and rescue, he said, “When I was in high school in the ’80s, I started out in a volunteer fire department and there was another member that was an incident commander for search and rescue and that kind of got my interest going, but then my professional career I spent in police work, I was a law enforcement officer. When I was getting away from that I decided at the time to volunteer for search and rescue.”
Overmier said that none of the teams know if a mission will be search and rescue or recovery. One of the hardest missions for him was when a first responder was lost. He said, “I have been on a couple of the largest search and rescue missions in the state history. One of them I was on, several years ago, up in the central part of the state, we had over 100 searchers out in the field. On that I was working as the deputy incident commander. That one went six days. And the day I was there as the deputy incident commander we had 400 out in the field. It was a U.S. Forest Service firefighter we were looking for. They were out working, they were looking for a reported fire and smoke in the forest, and when he never checked in on his radio or returned back, that’s when everything got started looking for him.” Unfortunately, there was no happy ending. The firefighter had died before the search started, Overmier said.
The area CCSR covers, Overmier said, is 26,104 square miles. “That is just our primary area and then beyond that we can go any place else in the state.”
Overmier said that he is very grateful for the event organizers of FALLiDAY to have chosen their organization as beneficiary.
“We follow the incident command system, that is under governor’s mandate, governor’s executive order for search and rescue. It is a very structured system. Something else, (it) is under the state law, the New Mexico State Police is in charge of all search and rescue missions in the state, but they don’t have enough state police officers, so they rely on the volunteer teams. We’re not funded by the state police, we are not funded by the state at all. Doing these fundraisers like the one coming up, that’s how we get our money. We’re completely reliant on community donations for us to go out and do it, for us to get the equipment that we need to go out,” he said.
With the cooler weather approaching, people get more active, going on hikes and camping, CCSR is expecting to soon have to go out again on a search and — hopefully — rescue mission. Of course, nobody wants to be lost in the New Mexico wilderness. Asked how a person should prepare for their outdoor experiences, Overmier said, “What people need to know when they go out, be prepared. If you want to go out, make sure that you have a good water supply, you’re taking water, take a little food, even if you are only doing a two or three hour hike, take an energy bar, take some snacks, take food with you in a little pack, take a few bottles of water, especially in our part of the state, it is dry and hot and you can go through a lot of water very quickly. Also, if you are going someplace, look out and see what the weather is forecasted to be because this time of year, right now, it’s beautiful. This afternoon it can have a pop up thunderstorm, which happens a lot in the mountains. You want to be prepared for that. The other thing is, let somebody know where you are going, what your plan is and when you are planning on being back."
Also, Overmier said, lately hikers get lost because they don't pay attention where they are walking, being distracted by taking photos on their cell phones. Once they recognize that they are lost, their phone's battery is empty. Others may mistake a well worn animal path with their hiking path and get lost that way.
Another way to help CCSR in finding the lost hiker is to let people know where they are going. "If they tell their families, ‘We’re going to Ruidoso for a day and are going to hike around the mountains,’ and then they don’t come back," Overmier said. "We have to have a place to start. That mountain is huge. We do not have enough people in the state of New Mexico to search that mountain. So we need a start. If they said that they are going out to Sierra Blanca, to the ski area and hike up on the Crest Trail, now we have a place to start. We’ve got a place to send a person who says, ‘Yes, their vehicle is parked there.’ Now we can start searching as opposed to the other thing.
“It doesn’t just apply just for the wilderness — be aware of your surroundings. What did we have those last summers and this summer so far? We’ve had flooding. We’ve had some flash flooding. Don’t drive through flooded areas. I was out not too long ago, down off (of) the Felix River, close to Dexter, on somebody who drove into the river and the vehicle started getting sucked away. It is things like that and it happens right here. Be aware of your surroundings, watch when we are getting those floodings,” Overmier said.
The next show in Roswell organized by the Nevarez duo will be Artfaire in spring of 2023.
For more information about FALLiDAY or to be a vendor, call 575-808-3334. For more information on CCSR, visit chavessar.org or find them on Facebook.