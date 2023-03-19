Two of Albuquerque’s art organizations join their efforts investing in artist entrepreneurs
New Mexico’s creative sector will soon see a considerable boost as Arts Hub and Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts announced a partnership supporting the development of the state’s arts and culture sector.
The collaboration will feature a suite of programming, including classes for small business owners; supporting the development of new artistic pieces; helping local artists tap into a national pipeline for local artists; and building a network of creative entrepreneurs who provide support and resources to one another.
"As Keshet's programming providing support for local and national arts entrepreneurs continues to grow, partnering with Arts Hub, which is hyper-focused on local economic development, expands our collective reach and brings both organizations' efforts to the next level. We are excited about what this partnership means in terms of an expanded scope of resources and opportunities for local artists,” said Shira Greenberg, Keshet’s artistic director.
The partnership will kick off with two cohort-based programs: the 2023 Maker Space Experience (MSE) from Keshet and the Arts Hub’s spring fellowship session. The MSE is a 10-day residency program wherein national and local dancers/movement-based artists have access to on-site rehearsal space, classes, and art business workshops. The Fellowship is a seven-week professional development intensive that helps local artist entrepreneurs grow their businesses and increase revenue. Future plans include programming for students looking to make a career in the arts sector.
“We have seen great results from our business development programming with alumni starting, growing, and sustaining their own businesses,” said Abigail Butler, Arts Hub’s fellowship program director. “Partnering with Keshet is huge. They have amazing programs for artists, and the Keshet Center is an Albuquerque gem. We’re excited to connect the artists we serve to Keshet’s amazing work and beautiful space.”
New Mexico has seen recent success when it comes to supporting creative enterprises. Public support bolsters the film industry, while private support helped launch creative enterprises like Meow Wolf.
“We see the economic boom that comes with investing in the arts and culture sector” said Jeff Andersen, program director for Arts Hub.
“This partnership is all about replicating those successes at a grassroots level by investing in artist entrepreneurs. Our goal is to build the creative economy so money goes to local artists and businesses instead of out-of-state executives.” Greenberg said. “So much of our community’s art is created at a grassroots level. Success for individuals and small businesses not only impacts their lives, but their successes quickly add up to make a real impact on the broader community and economy. ”
For more information, visit keshetarts.org or abqartshub.com.