Carlsbad
June 16
Author talk: Rick Hendricks
Southeast New Mexico College, 1500 University Drive, presents Rick Hendricks. Historian and author Hendricks is going to talk about his newest book, "Pablo Abeita: The Life and Times of a Native Statesman of Isleta Pueblo, 1871-1940." This is the first biography of a Pueblo leader, Pablo Abeita, a man considered as the most important Native leader in the Southwest in his day. Pablo Abeita's life in Isleta Pueblo, just south of Albuquerque, was a colorful and important one. Educated in the best schools in New Mexico, Abeita became a strong advocate for Isleta and the other 18 New Mexico pueblos during the periods of assimilation, boarding schools, and the reform of U.S. Indian policy. Working with some of the most progressive Indian agents in New Mexico, with other Pueblo leaders, and with advocacy groups, he received funding for much-needed projects, such as a bridge across the Rio Grande at Isleta. To achieve these ends, Abeita testified before Congress and was said to have met, and in some cases befriended, nearly every US president from Benjamin Harrison to Franklin D. Roosevelt. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. in room 153 at the college. For more information, visit carlsbadmainstreet.com.
High Rolls
June 11
High Rolls Lions June Cherry Fest
The High Rolls Lions present, the Annual June Cherry Fest, 56 Cottage Row. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy a craft show in the midst of the trees. There will be ice cream, pies and snow cones. Free parking and bathrooms available. Vendors can still sign up. For more information, email highrollslions@gmail.com.
Hobbs
June 11, 16-18
"Cinderella"
Community Players of Hobbs, Community Playhouse of Hobbs, 1700 N. Grimes St., present, Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella." Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Lovington
June 16 and 17
Smokin' on the Plaza
Smokin’ on the Plaza is a two-day festival downtown Lovington (between Main Street, Avenue A and Love Street), where the majority of the activities are free and open to all ages — anyone under the age of 18, will need an adult present during the activities. The activities include live music, toasted marshmallows, an outdoor movie, foam party pit and a rollerblading rink. Highlight on Friday is the headliner concert by Grammy Award-winner Pat Green, who is credited as one of Texas' modern-era founding father. Opening for Green is the award-winning band American Aquarium at 7 p.m. The main attraction on Saturday is the state championship IBCA (International Barbeque Cookers Association) sanctioned BBQ cook-off. Every year, the best of the best come to Lovington for their chance to win big cash prizes and an opportunity to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue. There will be live music by local bands from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit smokinontheplaza.com.
Ruidoso
June 16-18
Ruidoso Tattoo Expo
Join Tattoo artists from all over the country for three days filled with tattoos, live performances and contests. Get tattooed by amazing artists nationwide, browse vendor booths for unique items, and enjoy watching art in action. For more information, visit ruidosotattooexpo.com
Alamogordo
June 17
Juneteenth at the Park
Juneteenth at the Park is a community celebration open to the public with food vendors, entertainment and activities for all ages. The event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m., Washington Park, 100 Washington Ave. The organizers advise the public to bring lawn chairs.
Alto/Ruidoso
June 17
"Taste of the Spencer" Fundraiser
The annual "Taste of the Spencer" fundraiser dinner and auction takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, at 8 p.m. The casual party features generous pours of fine wine, dinner and a fast-paced live auction. Proceeds will benefit the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Spencer Theater. Clay Golden will be the professional auctioneer. Tickets go on sale on May 16. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Carlsbad
June 17
Juneteenth celebration
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Ebony Car Club presents a Juneteenth celebration, including "Ryde Along" at 10 a.m., from Martin Luther King Jr. Park to Troy Young Park. The theme is "Discovering Our Roots." Music is provided by DJ Mauly Mall and the live band J.J. Aguilar. There will be vendors, jumpers, door prizes, bicycle give aways and food. For more information, visit carlsbadmainstreet.com.
Carlsbad
June 17
Green Chile Cheeseburger Cook-Off
The second Annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Cook-Off takes place at the Carlsbad Beach Park, 708 Park Drive, from 5 to 9 p.m., with free admission. The competition takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Music will be at the Gazebo by charlie Ingraham from 7 to 9 p.m. The Water Park is open from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be free to the first 100 persons. There will be food truck vendors present. For more information, call the Carlsbad Chamber at 575-887-6516.
Las Cruces
June 19-24
Spaceport America Cup
Spaceport America Cup kicks off with a full schedule, including presentations and displays at the Las Cruces Convention Center on June 20, followed by three and a half days of rocket launching at Spaceport America’s vertical launch area in Sierra County, with the closing ceremony in the evening of June 24 at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces. Students will have the opportunity to network with leading organizations in the aerospace community. Blue Origin and Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC), managed by Honeywell, will have separate rooms set up on opening day at the Las Cruces Convention Center where they will be interviewing for full-time positions and internships. Visitors are encouraged to attend the opening day at the Las Cruces Convention Center and must pre-register to attend the launches at Spaceport America which are open to the public. For more information, visit spaceportamericacup.com.
