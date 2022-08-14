The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and Los Alamos Nature Center invite the public to the Bear Fest on Aug. 26 and 27. The event celebrates the life of the New Mexico black bear.
On Friday, the festival kicks off with a fan favorite: Bears, Beers and Bites, in which attendees experience “eating like a bear” in the evening, while learning about the bears from one of the founding members of Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation, veterinarian Kathleen Ramsay. Her research and rehabilitation work on black bears gained her the nickname “Bear Doc.” Ramsay received the New Mexico True Hero Award in 2015 for her work that goes back more than three decades.
Unlike the New Mexico Wildlife Center, LEWF was formed to help wildlife rehabilitators across greater New Mexico. Through donations and grants, LEWF helps provide services, materials and supplies to individuals or organizations who might not have the ability to seek these resources on their own.
On Saturday, a full day of booths, games and interactive resources for learning about living with black bears, and other area wildlife, is part of the program.
“This annual event is both fun and informative for kids of all ages,” Kelly Stewart said. Stewart is the spokesperson of Los Alamos County’s Economic Development Division. “For any who are curious about our furriest neighbors — our beloved black bears — or other local wildlife, and want to learn more about respecting this incredible species and living in harmony with our wildlife neighbors, we invite you to join the fun.”
The event is zero-waste to focus on reducing waste and making it a better environment for humans, local bears and the planet.
Registration for Bears, Beers and Bites is required. For more information and tickets, visit peecnature.org or visitlosalamos.org.