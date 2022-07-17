Big Brothers Big Sisters plans include larger community presence

Baudelia 'Bobby' Garcia takes on the role of program coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Roswell office
A well-known face will be welcoming volunteers and children at the Roswell office of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico (BBBSSENM), 1717 W. Second St. It is Baudelia “Bobby” Garcia. Since he was 16 years, Garcia volunteered and later on became the director of the nonprofit youth center The Unity, organizing fundraisers, finding donors and creating music festivals that benefitted Roswell’s youth.
Since July 12, Garcia is the new program coordinator of the nonprofit organization BBBSSENM. The organization has been around for more than 100 years and is one of the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring networks, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (Bigs) and children (Littles), ages 6 through 18. These children come from all walks of life. The idea behind the program is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that inspire the Littles to reach their full potential, have higher educational aspirations, greater confidence and ultimately succeed in life.
To achieve that, sometimes it only takes listening to the Little, watching them play baseball or taking them to the movies. The Bigs are matched to the Littles, have extensive background checks and training, free of charge, and are supported throughout the year by BBBSSENM staff members.
Garcia is a father himself and returned before the pandemic hit from Seattle, where he worked and, of course, volunteered at a youth center. Garcia said that it was time for him to mature. “I needed to focus on my family, make a living with benefits,” he said. “Even when I was out in Seattle, I started volunteering at the nonprofit youth center there. It was like the Unity Center, but 10 times in the future. It was amazing. They were so organized. The first volunteer meeting I went to, there were over 150 people there. It blew my mind on how many people wanted to be involved with something that was somewhere what I was doing in Roswell. Roswell is big enough to have at least 50 volunteers.”
Returning to Roswell at the beginning of the pandemic, Garcia knew that he wanted to continue working with children, so when a friend told him that the Roswell Independent School District was looking for substitute teachers, he applied and was hired. “The first day I substituted at Mesa, (I) loved it. I loved talking to all these kids. When I was a permanent sub, it was nice building these deeper relationships with the kids, because I was there every day and (worked with) the same kids. It is something I love.”
Garcia said that when the executive director of BBBSSENM, Bill Wolf, retired, the office was managed from its Alamogordo location. When he heard that a position as program coordinator opened, he applied and got the position. Ever since, Garcia has hit the ground running. With his roots in the community he has been making appointments with leaders in the community, reaching out for ideas and support.
Usually, there was only one large fundraiser BBBSSENM held annually, the popular Bowl for Kids’ Sake. Garcia said that he is planning for the organization to be much more involved in the community, including having booths at games and facilities, where permitted. “The first thing that popped to my mind is a back-to-school dance,” Garcia said. “Music brings everybody together. I definitely want to incorporate music and get the kids involved.
“I used to run back-to-school haircuts, it was always different programs I ran at the Unity Center that ties in with Big Brothers Big Sisters, community members coming together and helping. Roswell has so much potential, but there needs to be more mentors to help those kids out,” he said.
Garcia said that about 20 kids are, at the moment, in the program. “There are a lot of kids on the waiting list. Definitely, my first goal is to hit that 50 mark within a month — I know I can do that,” he said.
Asked if that is his final goal, Garcia said. “No, my official goal is 100, but it’s going to change, I’ll always want more than we have right now.
“I know how to ask for help. I am willing to go talk to everybody and make connections to get help to get this going,” Garcia said.
Garcia said on July 15, that one event is already planned for July 25, from noon to 5 p.m. "We will be signing up kids up at the Aquatic Center pool. We will be giving away free goodies, gift cards, brochures and hopefully popsicles if I can find someone to donate them," he said.
For more information, visit bbbsenm.org or call 575-627-2227.