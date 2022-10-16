Miniatures & Curious Collections Museum and United Field Ornithologists host Arty Birdy Party
To celebrate the grand finale of “The Bird Show” at the Miniature & Curious Collections Museum (MCCM), the United Field Ornithologists of Roswell (UFO) and the museum invite bird fans of all ages to the Arty Birdy Party on Oct. 22.
The event is organized by Dale Wilkins and the museum’s co-founder Nancy Fleming.
The day starts early for serious birders and ornithologists at J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary, 401 Sycamore Ave., from 7 to 9 a.m. The bird walk will be led by local birders, joined by invited out-of-town guests from a dozen regional bird groups. According to UFO, more than 200 species of birds have been sighted here so far. The sanctuary has a hotspot listing and birders are asked to add their finds to it at ebird.org/hotspot/L9091931.
Afterward, the group is heading downtown and Fleming is opening the doors of the MCCM, 320 N. Richardson Ave., for a special narrated tour of “The Bird Show.”
The collection shows of MCCM are unique amalgams of the whimsical, functional, and absurd art and antiques that connect through a theme. The exhibit “The Bird Show” began in January and day by day Christmas items started to vanish back into storage from the previous exhibit, while items that are directly connected to birds, feature the feathered beings or were made of feathers find their way into the new exhibit.
On a rainy afternoon, Fleming was available for a preview tour explaining what the museum visitors will see. “It will be fun to have the birders here because they’ll know all the names of the birds,” she said. “The variety is what is so beautiful too, the cages, the simplicity of some of the birds and then the details of other birds. It’s splendid.”
Fleming said that the idea to have an installation centering on avians was inspired by her mother Jovita Johns’ collection of owls that go back to the 1970s.
To have a bird show was four years in the making. Fleming found support in fellow bird collector and supporter of the arts in town, Brinkman Randle. He gave her his collection that includes unique bird cages. Unfortunately, Randle passed on in 2021, not being able to see the finished instillation. “Since then we’ve gotten other bird cages from sources,” Fleming said. “A lot of these were his birds, the hanging birds were in his entryway for a while. Those he had already brought down for the bird show. We had gone to an estate sale, probably four years ago, so we have a few bird TV lamps and those are quite special.”
Other supporters of the museum added their own and their family’s collections. One of them is Jim Ball, who gave Fleming various birds his late mother collected. “My favorites are these pretty Native American cranes,” Fleming said, pointing at the display console where a graceful pair of white stylized cranes are sitting below plastic vintage birds and antique looking Chinese pheasant bronze sculptures.
Walking through the installation to the back of the museum visitors will encounter a large display of more than 100 rubber ducks. This collection was inspired by Susan Voigt, Fleming said. She brought her a rubber duck from Greece. One is a new purchase of Fleming's. “I was in England when the Queen died. I got a queen duck,” she said.
Fleming, a well known artist in her own right, said that she thoroughly enjoys creating vignettes within the exhibit, matching colors, themes and adding it to her work, such as a duck collage complementing the rubber duck collection, as well as an abstract collage made entirely out of cards — with bird motifs, of course.
High above, on the south wall of the exhibit, Fleming added a touch of Mexico to the installation. She painted ancient Native Mexican birds on foam core boards that color-coordinate with curtains and mannequin heads. One carrying an unusual cap made out of feathers. This cap is most likely from the 1940s or ’50s when Parisian haute couture designers created this style for the rich and famous.
While no piece or individual art in the exhibit is for sale, Fleming said that she will have a “bird shop” with duplicates she collected, including some bird related items that didn’t make it into the installation. These will be for sale, proceeds going to the nonprofit museum. First choice will be for the “early birds,” respectively the birders.
Fleming said that the museum will be open for the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and refreshments will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. celebrating the end of The Bird Show, which coincides with the special exhibit of Voigt, The MicroCosm of the Macrocosm of the World. Voigt is a retired art therapist who worked with sand, an enormous collection of figurines, symbolizing Earth, below Earth, sky, cultures and everything in between.
“She retired in 2021 and Brinkman and I went to her office and packed everything up. So we honor her work and all the people she helped in her therapy. It showcases all what her clients got to see but the world didn’t,” Fleming said.
As the exhibits go, this will be the last day of seeing both in their entirety. Starting the next day, Oct. 23, the exhibit will slowly give way to the next one, a Christmas themed installation.
“My goal is to slowly move it out and move the Christmas things in so that by our open house in December, which will be our fourth anniversary, it’ll all be changed out. But to do it in such a way that the people can come in and see some of the birds and some of the new stuff, rather than close it. It’s more organic, works in progress are interesting places to be in,” Fleming said.
Asked what her biggest challenge is, she said, “Finding enough time to do all the things that I want to do. It is a labor of love, so you just do it.”
For more information about the UFO event, email Wilkins at sundog.dw@gmail.com or visit ufoofroswell.com. For more information about MCCM, visit miniaturesandcuriouscollectionsmuseum.org or call 575-208-0662.