Billy Bob Thornton and his band bring California’s sound of the ’60s to Roswell
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters return for the third time to Roswell’s Liberty Club, 312 N. Virginia Ave. For one night only, on May 25 at 8 p.m., rock and “pop-py” music that was inspired by the era of the California surf crowd in 1960, will shake the club and invite the public to dance.
In a phone interview, Billy Bob Thornton and JD Andrew talked about their tour and how they are looking forward to returning to Roswell. Since forming The Boxmasters, long-time friends Andrew and Thornton have been at the core of the band, including other friends throughout the years.
“It seems like it was yesterday. We remember that place so well, … going to the Mexican restaurant down the street, going (to) the shops with all the aliens. You go to a lot of places and you kind of forget where you’ve been, what the place really was and about the show itself. Roswell, I remember vividly,” Andrew said.
Thornton has good memories of The Liberty Club as well. He said that the venue is part of only a handful of smaller places they perform. Usually, he said, they perform in front of large crowds. “People should know, we’re pretty loud. We love the audience, tell the people, we’re not shy and that we’re very interactive.” Thornton said and chuckled.
Asked how the band faired during the pandemic, Andrew said that they had been writing during the shutdown, and as soon as the studios were open they were working on the songs. The album “Help … I’m Alive” was released in 2022 and has an upbeat style of music with themes reflecting their emotions, hopes and worries during the pandemic.
Asked about one of these songs, “If I had Wings,” Thornton said, “That song was written really because we’re often influenced about our closeness with our kids. And this is saying, the world is in a mess and there are so many people who may put you down. … ‘If I had wings, I’d take you away from all this’ — that’s really the essence of the song. It’s the protective nature you have (towards) someone you like to shield or take away from the bad things in the world.”
Andrew said that their music style is much more upbeat, even though the song content is darker and more introspective, they prefer the music happy sounding. “So we wrote a lot of music during that time and while we are talking to you today (May 5), today, we released a record called ‘’69’ — a new one we’re going to be touring this summer. It’s another one of our ‘pop-py’ records. It’s a lot less pandemic-influenced. It still has some good deeper subjects, upbeat songs and fun stuff like that. It’s on the streaming services today with all the songs,” he said.
The Liberty Club is only the fourth stop on the Boxmasters’ “’69” international tour that started in California on May 19, Andrew said. “We play a couple of California shows first and then we have a couple of days off and then drive to play Roswell and Los Alamos, New Mexico, which we’ve never been to. This (album) has another 13 songs (of) pop goodness that people will like,” he said.
Asked about the title of the album, Thornton said, “It means 1969 because we are a band that is based on our love for the music of the ’60s. We have a record called ’66 that was just released right around Christmas. … Boxmasters ’69 is a brand new record, released today and it’s really about if we were a band in ’69 how would that influence us. So the songs are influenced by that period of time.”
Andrew said that he hopes that their former drummer Eric Rhodes will come to the concert. This would be an extra bonus. “He met a girl the first time we played Roswell, and we believe he is still there. We are looking forward (to) seeing him. We’ve got a different drummer who tours with us now, and we better not lose him to Roswell as well,” he said and chuckled.
Andrew said that he was looking forward to the concert in Roswell and that he hopes people will feed off of their energy and return it to the band to have the best show possible. “We remember the people being pretty close to the stage,” he said. “We just ask, don’t get too tethered to your seats. Don’t feel bad to stand up and dancing for us. We really enjoy that and we play uptempo music, they are songs meant for moving around.”
From Roswell, The Boxmasters make stops at The Troubadour in Los Angeles and all over the U.S. including Texas, Florida and New Hampshire. After the conclusion of the U.S. leg of the tour, The Boxmasters will depart on a seven-city tour of Europe.
As a touring band, The Boxmasters have cultivated a rabid cult fanbase across the U.S. and Canada. Opening for the likes of ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood and Kid Rock, The Boxmasters have proven to win over large audiences. As a headliner, frequent stops in Kansas City at Knuckleheads, Springfield, Illinois at Boondocks and Merrimack Hall in Huntsville, Alabama have shown dedicated yet still growing audiences. Two appearances at Levon Helm’s Midnight Ramble in Woodstock, New York were highlight performances for the band, as well as the Ramble at The Ryman that Levon hosted. The Boxmasters performed on “The Grand Ole Opry” in 2015, another in a growing resume of must-play venues.
For tickets and more information, visit thelibertyinc.com. For more information about the band, visit theboxmasters.com.