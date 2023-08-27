The Roswell Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Labor Day concert at the Chaves County Courthouse
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO) presents “Brass at the Courthouse” on Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The concert takes place on the lawn west of the Chaves County Courthouse. The performance will feature a brass quintet composed of Sidney Shuler and John Kennedy (trumpets), Michelle Rimoli (horn), Bruce Keeling (trombone) and Jeff Ramey (bass trombone). The group will play selections from the classical era, jazz standards and popular marches.
The concert is free, and all ages are welcome. The RSO recommends bringing a folding chair or blanket to the performance for seating.
Season and single tickets for the 2023-2024 are currently on sale. More information will be available at the Labor Day event.
For more information about the Roswell Symphony Orchestra and the upcoming season, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.