Lucien Shapiro: “While You Praise the Butterfly Don’t Disrespect the Caterpillar”

Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) Lucien Shapiro’s exhibit “While You Praise the Butterfly Don’t Disrespect the Caterpillar” opens at the Roswell Museum’s Spring River Gallery, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., on May 19 at 5:30 p.m. with a lecture by the artist.