Lucien Shapiro: “While You Praise the Butterfly Don’t Disrespect the Caterpillar”
Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) Lucien Shapiro’s exhibit “While You Praise the Butterfly Don’t Disrespect the Caterpillar” opens at the Roswell Museum’s Spring River Gallery, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., on May 19 at 5:30 p.m. with a lecture by the artist.
Shapiro said that all his work and exhibits are deeply personal. His identity as an artist started more than 20 years ago when he decided to quit pursuing a business degree and instead chose to pursue a degree in the arts at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Fine Art in sculpture. “I went to art school actually for 3D modeling and after the first year, I switched to sculpture because computers were driving me insane,” Shapiro said.
His art for the exhibit is as equivocal as the artist himself, having multiple layers of meaning — at its center, however, is his one year-old daughter and his own metamorphosis into a father.
Using unusual material: salt — one of the most ancient materials necessary for human survival — Shapiro’s exhibit features stages in the life of butterflies, from caterpillar to the cocoons that are first closed and slowly opening, to the butterfly and “Angel.” The seemingly fragile looking sculptures are lit by lamps that are part of the exhibit, creating reflections of shadow and light.
“It’s a resin and a glue combination I’ve been working on for 10 years,” Shapiro said about the salt sculptures. “It’s a special recipe. I make each piece separately, and doing that, it’s almost like a meditation like counting prayer beads, which most of my work is. Like with the bottle caps, I have to punch holes, so all my processes are meditative long processes where I’m in my head. I used salt a few years ago but I never had a show with it.”
Asked how he came to work with salt, Shapiro said, “I’ve started using it because of its history with protection and preserving. I thought that was a nice combination, and I love the uncertainty of it. … I don’t know how it’s going to look like, and I can tease each piece to build outward.”
On the other side of the exhibit an oversized colorful butterfly is displayed, framed by sculptures made out of bottle caps. Shapiro’s other favorite materials to work with are recycled materials, including plastic and metal — giving them a new purpose and identity.
The large butterfly displayed is made out of repetitive material that only a closer look reveals. Hundreds of dime bags create an airy luminous effect. Those dime bags, Shapiro said, are used to buy drugs in. “I feel like it’s hard and soft. And you wouldn’t know what it was. A lot of people don’t notice the material, they just think it’s colorful, bright. I make these as quilts as a conversation about America and classic tradition.” This butterfly is a project of Shapiro and his wife, Kelly Wang Shapiro.
Another sculpture in the center of the gallery is made out of cattle skulls. Shapiro said a local friend gave them to him, and he used them to create the earliest reflection of the butterfly morphosis, the caterpillar, though he created it last.
When Shapiro arrived in Roswell, it was already too cold for caterpillars or butterflies. “When it started warming up, I saw tons and tons of caterpillars. I work subconsciously, so I don’t usually know what I make until the end. I loosely thought I was going to make butterfly forms that was going to represent my daughter, but didn’t realize how much more it would be about the cocoon.”
Asked how he came to be a successful artist, he denied the notion of it, though he did fulfill his dream working as an artist. “True, I guess, I’ve just never gave up,” Shapiro said. “I just kept going through every hardship and being an artist full time, I wouldn’t recommend it. It is like a blessing and a curse. It is a beautiful thing, depending on what kind of art you make. For me, it’s putting myself completely into the world. I am very vulnerable with what I make. What comes through me — it’s basically completely who I am when I make art. It’s for that moment. Each show changes depending what I’m going through (in) life. I don’t know if that’s the same for everyone.”
Asked about his first impressions of Roswell, Shapiro said he was impressed by the RAiR compound, among other things. “Where we’re living and the program is amazing. It is so beautiful and the sunsets and the nature. It is such a gift. We are so grateful to be here, especially for this time, because it is really a relearning of who I am, as a father and an artist. My entire person is rebuilt and it’s so new because she is so new (his daughter was six months old when the Shapiros arrived in Roswell last December). It’s a lot of internal conversations with myself since I’ve been here, which is amazing. It is the gift of time. I feel like there could be some more restaurants, maybe some better produce, but besides that we are really enjoying ourselves. New Mexico is beautiful,” he said.
Shapiro was born in Santa Rosa, California, where he grew up living in two worlds. “When I was with my father, I was in a yurt, while he was building a cabin off-grid. With my mom, I lived in the suburbs,” he said.
Shapiro attended the San Francisco Academy of Art University and received a Bachelor’s of Fine Art in 2003. His residencies include the Space Program in San Francisco, the Capri Residency in Marfa, Texas, Red Bull House of Art in Detroit, Bed Stuy Residency in New York. He created more than 20 film projects and performances, and his work has been exhibited and collected nationally and internationally at museums, galleries and art fairs.
For more information, visit lucienshapiro.com and find him on social media. For more information on the museum event, visit roswellmuseum.org.
