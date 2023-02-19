Roswell Film Studios in demand again
Another sunset turns the skies over the Capitan Mountains into a spectacular explosion of colors. Locals are hustling and bustling downtown not even paying attention to nature’s art, when northwest of Roswell, in the open prairie, a film crew hears “That’s a wrap.” The film “Only One Died” finished shooting at the Roswell Film Studios, formerly known as Roswell Movie Studios LLC.
The studio is under new management, relatively new that is. Its general manager Chad Quick arrived in Roswell just before the pandemic shut everything down. “I’ve been here since summer of 2020. Actually, I came to Roswell to shoot an Iraq war movie in March of 2020. We’d shoot at the military institute (New Mexico Military Institute), and we got two weeks of prep in — then, two days before we were supposed to start shooting, we’ve got cut down because of COVID. I knew the owners of the studios, I had my RV out here that I used for filming, and said, if you don’t mind, I’m going to have my RV here for a few weeks until that whole COVID thing blows over. Obviously, COVID didn’t blow over in a couple of weeks. The two weeks turned into two months and then six months and then next thing you know, I’m the GM of the studios here,” Quick said.
Ever since, the experienced production designer and actor has kept busy working on improvements for the studio, spreading the word of the Roswell location and working on his own productions throughout the U.S. Quick’s connections in the film industry go back more than 20 years. “I started my career in March 1998 in the Old Tucson Studios in Tucson, Arizona, which is a very famous film studio there,” he said. “I was there for six years. The cool thing about that, I was probably 22 years old, and production designers there kind of took me under their wing. They worked at old projects in Tucson from the ’50s and ’60s and ’70s like “Gunsmoke,” “High Chaparral,” “Little House in the Prairie,” and John Wayne shot four movies there as well. So I kind of learned how to be a production designer from them. A lot of the ways I run a production is the way I was taught. I am old school in a lot of ways, old Hollywood.”
“Only One Died” is only one of several films that found a home base in the Roswell Film Studios. Cameron Ring came in from Virginia and is the writer, producer and one of the actors of the short film. Asked how he chose Roswell as a location, he said, “We wanted a desert setting or at least a flat setting. This could be Ukraine, could be Europe, it could be Afghanistan. We wanted to have a place that was free, that could be ambiguous, that lets the audience go where they want to go with it. Chad, we worked on a film in Albuquerque the last couple of years and a half ago, and I called him up and said, hey I have this story about veterans and a dog and you have a studio. He was awesome, he said, yeah, I’ll help you out. Made it happen. I couldn’t have done it without Chad. It made it a lot easier to pull this off.”
Knowing Quick was not the only reason to choose Roswell as location Ring said. “I had a better interaction with the film office. I tried to get in touch with the Arizona office because we didn’t need to be specific, it could have been Arizona. But they didn’t get back to me. New Mexico Film Office did right away, that’s why we came here. They answered their phone and talked to me right away and helped me,” he said.
Quick said that another criterion speaking for Roswell is the 5% tax incentive for producers. “The challenging thing is that Roswell is only known for the alien thing, they’re not known for film. Most of the films are going up to Santa Fe and Albuquerque, and that’s pretty much why I was brought in because I have those connections. I am doing movies all the time anyway. So instead of doing all my movies in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, I want to bring them here and the city of Roswell is helping quite a bit. We’re having housing coming in, which is going to help on the bottom line for producers so they can save money,” he said.
Asked about what the housing entails, Quick said that he had been in negotiation with a substation company out of Carlsbad. “I’ll have one-bedroom, two-bedroom housing where they (actors/crew) can stay overnight with washers, dryers, bedrooms, kitchens and satellite TV, the whole nine yard. Basically, apartments coming in. The first movie we’ll probably have them in is for the March/April movie coming in,” he said.
Also, Quick said, a Western town set is planned that should be ready in the fall when a larger production company plans to use the studios.
Quick said that the studio is hoping to have more people from Roswell working on sets. “We’re starting up with the New Mexico Film Foundation, on which I’m a board member of. We are taking young people who are inexperienced as PA (production assistant) on set. Students who are looking to break into the film industry at Eastern (Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell). I’d like to bring them in, even if it’s their first time doing anything. We’ll bring them in on every project to get them some film experience.”
Quick said that he also plans to bring workshops to the studio and that he will contact ENMU-R Media Arts Department to see if they are interested.
Asked about these workshops and the Roswell Film Studio, ENMU-R Media Arts Instructor Candace Cantu wrote in an email that she was aware of talks, but that nothing was set in stone yet. She said that she is looking forward to learning more about the possibilities.
Asked about what positions are most needed for Quick to use Roswell people as crew he said, “My department. As a production designer, art and construction, I am always looking for decorators and set dressers, always. And G&E, G&E is a big one. G&E stands for grips and electric,” he said.
The grip and electric department, otherwise known as G&E, is in charge of all electrical needs on film sets along with supporting all non-electrical components. Grips are technicians who specialize in camera and lighting rigging. Their duties cover a wide variety of tasks such as camera movement, focusing lights and rigging of gear.
Madison Clark is a production assistant who worked on the set of “Only One Died.” “I really do sound mixing,” she said. “I am one who does the mikes on the actors, listens in, holds the boom. But we went with someone else this time. So this time I was PA, I pick people up from the airport, brought them to set. Everything they needed, I put velcro on the patches for the uniforms, helped to look for locations and such.”
Clark came to the industry by volunteering and having free time, she joined the team from Georgia.
Clark and Ring didn’t leave Roswell right away after filming, but remained for another weekend to learn about the town. Also, Ring said, if the short film “Only One Died,” does well in the awards circuit, he would return to Roswell Film Studios to make a feature-length version. The story is about a child’s dog that may be an insurgent, belonging to an enemy, Ring said. “We follow them on this journey in this country at war. We don’t say where,” he said.
Asked how the story came to be, Ring said, “I had joined the Army National Guard and heard different stories from real warriors, combat veterans and they were all in the head and things that were not told. Hollywood will never get it right. War can’t just be a hero story or an epic battle. It has to translate to a kid from Roswell who had never left, going to a new country and being told to fight these guys. Or someone from the inner city New York, trying to get a college degree and joins and goes over there. This was the story of some soldiers. It is almost as if you are placed in there with them for a little time and then leave. I wanted it just to be things that happen every day. We went more epic with it. We took it out of a specific place and made it a general war. And experience soldiers and war and the connection that they have with animals. That’s what happened. Three people (actors) involved were veterans. One of them was a Marine, he played the sergeant. Soldier C was played by Kelley Keffer who was deployed four times to Iraq/to Afghanistan and then the dog was owned by Jeff Wells who was in Iraq in ’04. Kelley and Jeff, they said both of their units adopted dogs when they were over there. It is actually very common. A unique story,” Ring said.
Before the film gets released, its director Jake Williams still has a lot of work to do. The editing process is the final step.
Ring said that modern technology has helped in bringing stories to the screen that were ignored by the big studios. “It’s giving people like us a chance to tell these stories because barely do you have an opportunity to express this type of art. I heard this quote, ‘At its best there is no better art form than film.’ But we aren’t seeing the best from Hollywood. Even though it is short, we have a chance to show with just a few people and a small budget what can be done. And if we do that with this budget, imagine what we can do with a little bit bigger budget.
“I hope art comes back and I do my best to show there can be beauty in film. It doesn’t have to be only fight scenes,” Ring said.
For more information, and updates on the film and showings, visit the film's Facebook page.