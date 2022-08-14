Exhibit by award-winning photographer Wayne Suggs opens
The public is invited to the free opening reception of award-winning photographer Wayne Suggs on Aug. 20 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces.
Suggs is a native of Las Cruces — his photographic style emphasizes the colorful landscapes of New Mexico, highlighting and forming what he calls “magical.”
His newest works will be part of his show “The Color of Dreams,” where he shares this magic with visitors of the museum. According to the press release, the public is invited to meet the photographer at the free opening reception. However, regular admission is required to see the rest of the museum.
“The Color of Dreams” exhibit features 25 of Suggs’ recent photographs. The composition of the exhibit includes images of night skies, cacti, petroglyphs, boulders and abandoned structures, all having Suggs' distinct style. His expertise in capturing spectacular images with just the right vision and working with Lightroom technology turns his photos into an otherworldly experience. The landscapes shown are familiar, yet foreign; detailed and yet thoroughly utopian.
“For 47 years, I’ve held a camera in my hand,” Suggs wrote in the press release. “My love and passion for the art of photography has continued to grow with each passing year. To return in my mind to that moment in time, and to remember the joy I felt when I pressed the shutter, has made the photographs a part of who I am. I’m not in love with my photographs, I’m in love with all the experiences, the friends I’ve made and most of all, being out in nature.”
Suggs’ has won several national and international awards throughout his career. In 2021, one of his photos was selected by International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest judges as part of the 101 Best Photographs of 2020. The annual contest attracts professional and amateur photographers in the thousands who apply for the prestigious award. In 2015, Suggs won the New Mexico Magazine Photographer of the Year award. Other awards include The Oliver Award for his work in night photography featuring Native American petroglyphs. His work can be seen in national, state and local publications such as The Reflector Astronomy Magazine, New Mexico Travelers Guide, and the Wilderness Society publications. He currently teaches photography for Muench workshops and his classes fill almost instantly.
“These days, teaching photography is a big part of my life,” he said. “I get just as much joy from teaching someone how to capture an image as I do in taking my own. I still crave the solitude of the wild places, but with my camera, I feel I am sharing a small glimpse of the reverence I feel in the wild.”
The exhibit “The Color of Dreams” will be on display at the museum through Dec. 3. Suggs’ first coffee-table book with the same title has recently been published by Mountain Trail Press. The publishing company uses Forest Stewardship Council Certified papers. The council’s mission statement reads that they are committed to promoting environmentally sound, socially beneficial and economically prosperous management of the world’s forests.
The museum is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces. For more information, visit waynesuggsphotography.com or nmfarmandranchmuseum.org.