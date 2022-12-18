Farm life inspires artist in Las Cruces
Carlitta Harvey’s "Life in Rural New Mexico” is a new exhibit that opened Dec. 17 at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces. There are 23 paintings in the show, which will be on display through April 2, 2023.
According to her biography, Harvey grew up on a cotton farm in Fabens, Texas and frequently spent time in Las Cruces as a young girl while visiting family. These close encounters with nature would follow her into her art. A professional landscape architect, she said that she always appreciates the natural landscape of the Rio Grande Valley, including its flora, fauna, agriculture, people and architecture. Harvey has always considered the valley home, and now lives in Mesilla, New Mexico.
Harvey said that she began painting farm scenes when she was old enough to buy her own watercolors. Coming from four generations of farmers, and marrying a cattle rancher, her love of the rural life is apparent in her paintings.
Living on the farm that was her and her husband's, she encountered all aspects of ranching and farming. She helped grow cotton, onions and other crops. Through the years, she expanded her knowledge and went back to school to become a landscape architect, studying horticulture and healing gardens. This knowledge allowed her to capture the character of the crops she paints, she said — especially the benefits that green and growing plants have for the psyche, for the health of body and soul.
Naturally, Harvey's themes reflect the surroundings that are most important to her, which include flowers, people at work on the farm, livestock and the agricultural and cultural landscape of the region from planting to harvest. Her style has strong realistic elements with a soft stroke, often focusing on the elemental structure of the object and not its detail. People's features are hinted and diffused by distance or motion. She frequently creates her work “plein air,” outdoors on site.
Harvey earned a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from Texas Tech University and is still working in that field when she is not painting. Having painted in international painter Julie Ford Oliver’s Artists Guild and with renowned artist, gallery owner and art promoter Carolyn Bunch’s “Bunch Bunch,” Harvey has exhibited at the Branigan Cultural Center in Las Cruces, the Tombaugh Gallery in Las Cruces, and the Las Cruces Convention and Visitors Bureau. Many of Harvey’s paintings have shown at the prestigious Cutter Gallery in Las Cruces. She also had a watercolor entered into the El Paso Art Association show as a sponsored entry by Sierra Medical Center.
Harvey’s artwork is featured at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces.
For more information, visit nmfarmandranchmuseum.org or call 575-522-4100. For more information about Harvey, visit carlittaharvey.com.