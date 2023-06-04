Carlsbad
June 9 and 10
CavernFest
Carlsbad MainStreet presents CavernFest — a free family-friendly event that takes place downtown Carlsbad on both days, featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, various tournaments and attractions. This year, the Eli Young Band will be the headlining act on Saturday night. The rest of the lineup includes Bri Bagwell, Carson Jeffery, Palmer Anthony, S.H.I.L.O, Last Child, Cody Zane Wells Band and DJ Ornelas. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or carlsbadmainstreet.com.
Cloudcroft
June 4
Last day of the Cloudcroft Beerfest
The annual Cloudcroft Beerfest features food trucks, craft vendors, bounce houses for the kids and on Sunday at noon, Rosewater Blues performs followed by musical guest CW Ayon. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
Alamogordo
June 8
Father's Day Lego Contest
Join the White Sands Mall Father's Day Lego Contest. Kids build a Lego masterpiece with a father, uncle, grandfather, brother or any male role model (must be at least 90% Legos). Submit the work to the mall office by 5 p.m. The Legos will be displayed and voted on from June 9-15. Winners will be announced on June 16 and can win a $75, $50 and $25 Harbor Freight gift card. For more information, and for out-of-towners to vote, visit White Sands' Facebook page.
Ruidoso
June 9
Nest Fest
Make a difference and enjoy Nest Fest at Downshift Brewing Riverside, from 5 to 10 p.m. Nest Fest is a nonprofit benefit event and includes live music by Delaney David, George's Bindlebag and Doso Dirtbags. There will be also food and drinks. Proceeds benefit the Nest Domestic Violence Shelter. In addition, visitors may have the chance to win some amazing "staycation" packages and prizes through the event raffle. For more information, visit helpendabuseforlife.org or discoverruidoso.com.
Hobbs
June 9-11, 16-18
"Cinderella"
Community Players of Hobbs, Community Playhouse of Hobbs, 1700 N. Grimes St., present, Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella." Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sunday's at 2 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
High Rolls
June 10 and 11
High Rolls Lions June Cherry Fest
The High Rolls Lions present, the Annual June Cherry Fest, 56 Cottage Row. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy a craft show in the midst of the trees. There will be ice cream, pies and snow cones. Free parking and bathrooms available. Vendors can still sign up. For more information, email highrollslions@gmail.com.
Ruidoso
June 10 to Oct. 21
Midtown Market
Discover fresh, local foods and handmade crafts at the Midtown Market, where artists, bakers, wineries converge on Saturdays to provide locally made products in Midtown at Country Club Lot, located at 100 Country Club Drive. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
Carlsbad
June 16
Author talk: Rick Hendricks
Southeast New Mexico College, 1500 University Drive, presents Rick Hendricks. Historian and author Hendricks is going to talk about his newest book, "Pablo Abeita: The Life and Times of a Native Statesman of Isleta Pueblo, 1871-1940. This is the first biography of a Pueblo leader, Pablo Abeita, a man considered as the most important Native leader in the Southwest in his day. Pablo Abeita's life in Isleta Pueblo, just south of Albuquerque, was a colorful and important one. Educated in the best schools in New Mexico, Abeita became a strong advocate for Isleta and the other 18 New Mexico pueblos during the periods of assimilation, boarding schools, and the reform of U.S. Indian policy. Working with some of the most progressive Indian agents in New Mexico, with other Pueblo leaders, and with advocacy groups, he received funding for much-needed projects, such as a bridge across the Rio Grande at Isleta. To achieve these ends, Abeita testified before Congress and was said to have met, and in some cases befriended, nearly every US president from Benjamin Harrison to Franklin D. Roosevelt. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. in room 153 at the college. For more information, visit carlsbadmainstreet.com.
Lovington
June 16 and 17
Smokin' on the Plaza
Smokin’ on the Plaza is a two-day festival downtown Lovington (between Main Street, Avenue A and Love Street), where the majority of the activities are free and open to all ages — anyone under the age of 18, will need an adult present during the activities. The activities include live music, toasted marshmallows, an outdoor movie, foam party pit and a rollerblading rink. Highlight on Friday is the headliner concert by Grammy Award-winner Pat Green, who is credited as one of Texas' modern-era founding father. Opening for Green is the award-winning band American Aquarium at 7 p.m. The main attraction on Saturday is the state championship IBCA (International Barbeque Cookers Association) sanctioned BBQ cook-off. Every year, the best of the best come to Lovington for their chance to win big cash prizes and an opportunity to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue. There will be live music by local bands from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit smokinontheplaza.com.
Ruidoso
June 16-18
Ruidoso Tattoo Expo
Join Tattoo artists from all over the country for three days filled with tattoos, live performances and contests. Get tattooed by amazing artists nationwide, browse vendor booths for unique items, and enjoy watching art in action. For more information, visit ruidosotattooexpo.com
Alamogordo
June 17
Juneteenth at the Park
Juneteenth at the Park is a community celebration open to the public with food vendors, entertainment and activities for all ages. The event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m., Washington Park, 100 Washington Ave. The organizers advise the public to bring lawn chairs.
