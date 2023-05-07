Alto/Ruidoso
May 8 and 9
"CATS"
For two evenings, "CATS" — the record-breaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, comes to the stage of the Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Road. Performances are on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Artesia
By May 12
Comic Con Art Contest
The Second Annual City of Champions Comic Con will include this year an art contest. The theme is "Shadows and Silhouettes." From Pre-K to adult, all media is accepted, but there is a two-piece limit and a small fee. The art will placed for public judging in the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center Gallery. The comic con itself takes place May 20. For more information, to sign up and submit art, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Albuquerque
May 7
New Mexico Music Awards
The 36th Annual New Mexico Music Awards banquet and show take place at Sandia Resort & Casino.Tickets to the banquet must be purchased by May 2. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The evening begins with a meet and greet cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit newmexicomusicawards.com.
Artesia
May 7
"Letters From Home"
The Artesia Arts Council presents, "Letters From Home," at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 2 p.m. The event brings back the style of the USO shows with high-energy singing and tap dancing performances featuring creator and founder Erinn Dearth and self-proclaimed “tall guy” Dan Beckmann. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Carlsbad
May 7
"Murder's in the Heir"
The Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Hwy., invites the public to its last performance of the entertaining "Clue"-like "Murder's in the Heir," written by Billy St. John and directed by Lawanda Scholl. Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity and motive to commit the unseen murder. It's up to the audience to decide who actually did it. Performance is on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com.
Corona and Corrales
May 8 and May 21
'Amazing Women of the Wild West: Territorial New Mexico'
The New Mexico Humanities council presents, VanAnn Moore, a Chautaqua performer and researcher, with her program "Amazing Women of the Wild West: Territorial New Mexico." Moore offers the program at two locations. On May 8, the event takes place from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Corona Public Library, 481 Main St., Corona. On May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m., it takes place at the Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales. One of the most dramatic eras of New Mexico's rich history is the territorial period when the U.S. first raised the American flag on Aug. 18, 1846 over the plaza of Las Vegas, New Mexico for the first time. This program examines the territorial women through living history portrayals of Doña Tules (Gertrudes Barcelo), Susan Shelby Magoffin and Lydia Spencer Lane. These women represented what it took to survive and thrive during very colorful and extremely challenging times in New Mexico. It brings history into an understandable and personal reality. Doña Tules opened Santa Fe and New Mexico to the U.S.; through Susan Magoffin's detailed journal we understand the beginning of New Mexico as a territory; and through Lydia Spencer Lane we experience frontier military life and the beginning of the American Civil War out West. For more information, visit nmhumanities.org.
Las Cruces
May 12
Annual Blessing of the Fields
The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, is inviting the public to its annual Blessing of the Fields from 10 to 11 a.m. This marks the 23rd year that the museum has held this program, which focuses on a long and rich history. San Ysidro, the patron saint of farmers, lived from 1070 to 1130. He worked in the fields for a wealthy landowner and was known for his devotion to God, his humility and his generosity to those less fortunate than him. The story of San Ysidro has been passed down through the generations and still inspires many farmers and their families in the Mesilla Valley. The event begins with the Prayer of the Four Directions, led by Patrick Narvaez, Cacique of Corporacion de los Indigines de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe de Tortugas and Tortugas Pueblo. Leading the procession will be Most Reverend Peter Baldacchino, Bishop of the Las Cruces Diocese. Students from Las Cruces Catholic Schools will be among the participants. For more information, visit nmfarmandranchmuseum.org.
Alamogordo
May 13
Downtown Vintage Carnival
Downtown Vintage Carnival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the 900 and 800 blocks on New York Ave. The carnival features classic games, live music, a petting zoo and food trucks. For more information, visit alamogordo.com.
Artesia
May 14
"New Spring" concert
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month the Artesia Arts Council presents Jessica Fichot's "New Spring" concert at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 2 p.m. Accompanied by her accordion, toy piano and fiery band, singer and songwriter Jessica Fichot draws from her French/Chinese/American heritage to create an intoxicating program of French chansons, 1940s Shanghai jazz, Romani swing and international folk. With three acclaimed albums under her belt, Fichot has charmed audiences around the world — performing her lively songs at concert halls, festivals and clubs in China, Mexico, Canada and across the U.S. and western Europe. Featuring scorching performances from her bandmates on clarinet/sax, upright bass and guitar, as well as her own beautiful, clear vocals in French, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and English, Fichot’s music is truly a dazzling trans-world journey. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Alamogordo
May 19 and 20
Sounds of Freedom Day
The city of Alamogordo invites the public to its Sounds of Freedom Day festivities at the Otero County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road. On Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m., the public can enjoy live music from Dealers Choice, Brian Mars, Jamie O'Neal and Wade Hayes. There will be craft booths, food and local beer vendors. It is a day meant to bring the community and surrounding areas together to have fun and thank the brave men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Alamogordo
May 25
Memorial Day
Holloman Air Force Base invites the public to join the Airmen and families of the 49th Wing at 4 p.m., at Heritage Park on the base. The main gate will be open for the public to participate from 3 to 3:50 p.m., a valid government ID is required for entry. Civilians are asked to wear business attire, Military service dress. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or holloman.af.mil.
Alamogordo
May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Taos
June 3
Harwood Museum 100th Anniversary Block Party
The public is invited from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. to kick off the centennial celebrations at the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., featuring a block party with performances, art making, food and creative activities for all ages. Free museum admission all day for everyone. This is the first chance to experience a new special exhibition spanning 100 years of Harwood history. The museum's Ledoux Street neighbors will join in for this milestone moment hosting activities up and down the block. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org.
Espanola
July 22
Lowrider Day De Española
The Lowriders of Española invite the public to share New Mexico's culture at the Lowrider Day De Española, Plaza de Española, from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a cruise, vendors and free entertainment. Mayor John Ramon Vigil will read a public proclamation after the cruise. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.