Popular sidewalk art event returns
From the Stone Age to 16th-century Italy, from Victorian London to today’s Roswell, people young and old have been attracted to pavement art. In fact, this art form only took a break when World War II broke out in Europe. A renaissance of chalk art happened in the mid-20th century when kids were encouraged throughout the U.S. to have fun painting “their” sidewalks.
In Roswell, the driving force behind the art has been the Roswell Museum since 2006, according to the Roswell Daily Record’s archives. At that time, it was called Chalk Art Festival and part of the museum’s block party. Today, it stands by itself as “Chalk the Walk,” and everybody is invited to sign up for their space in front of the Roswell Museum, located along the Spring River Trail.
Adding to the fun is a contest, featuring new and well-known award categories. These categories are “Trompe l’oeil” — French for “Trick of the eye.” Here the artist creates optical illusions that seem to be three-dimensional, though the painted objects are on a two-dimensional cement pavement. The famous “trompe l’oeil” painting style was used by Leonardo Da Vinci. In his portraits, the eyes of the model seem to follow the onlooker.
Other themes are “Favorite Art Genre,” “Space Travel,” “Mandalas” (geometric circles) and “Endangered Species.”
Of course, artists may choose one of these categories, or they may go freestyle with a completely different theme.
Awards will be given to youth and adults in the five thematic categories, Best Square Award by an Artist or Artist Team, age 13 and under. Best Young Artist and People’s Choice Award will have single winners.
Reproductions of famous artworks are allowed.
Different this year, all ages of participants, working as teams or individuals, can reserve either size square for a small fee: Measurements are 5 feet by 5 feet or 30 inches by 40 inches.
The event includes a non-competitive free draw area.
As it is tradition, the art will not be removed, leaving it to the weather to clean the sidewalk.
“Chalk the Walk” takes place Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline to register is Sept. 7 by 5 p.m. The event is supported by Blick Art Materials and the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation. Some need-based scholarships are available. Walk-up registrations on the day of the event are permitted on a space-available basis.
For more information, stop by the museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., or call 575-624-6744. To register, visit the events page at roswellmuseum.org.