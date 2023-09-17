MainStreet Roswell's annual event celebrates its 30th anniversary with music, fun and competitions
It’s that time of the year again when the scent of roasting green chile floats through the air of Roswell and the first signs of autumn are in the air. Kicking off the season is the 30th annual Chile Cheese Festival, which was established by MainStreet Roswell under the guidance of the late Edwin S. “Dusty” Huckabee. It was modeled at the time after Bernalillo’s wine festival. The New Mexico State University helped in Bernalillo and sent representatives to Roswell to show how to budget a large festival and get people involved. From then on, the festival grew and thrived, celebrating not only the local agricultural economic mainstays but everyone involved with it.
This year’s Chile Cheese Festival takes place Sept. 22 and 23 at the Chaves County Courthouse. On Friday, it begins at noon and goes until 10 p.m. and on Saturday, it starts after the Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In a phone interview, MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez talked about the upcoming festival. “We really want to focus on the people that help our economy and make New Mexico great,” she said. “Graves Farm will be roasting chile out on the front lawn on Friday and Saturday. Now with the rain here, it really is beginning to feel like fall.”
There are also some favorites returning for the first time since the pandemic started. “On Saturday, the Southwest Dairy Association will be bringing a real cow, their mobile dairy classroom, and they will be having milking demonstrations. Saturday at 10:30 a.m. will be the first class or the first demonstration I should say. At 2 p.m. the next one, then 4 p.m. and at 6 p.m. is the final. So there will be four different times where you can get a chance to see the demonstration,” she said.
Other favorites are the “Best of the Southwest Green Chile Stew Competition,” the Pecan Pie Competition and the ice cream eating contest. “There are rules,” Gomez said about the stew contest. “It needs to be homemade. You can't go buy it over at Martin’s or somewhere.” Detailed regulations are found on MainStreet Roswell’s website. The main rule is that the stew has to be already prepared and delivered hot in a working electric slow cooker/crock pot with a fitted lid. The deadline for entry is Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“Then the Pecan Pie Competition starts, which is my favorite,” Gomez said. “I love pecan pie. It starts at 4 p.m. And then, right at 5 p.m. on the stage, we will be announcing the winners. Around that same time starts (the) ice cream eating contest. We have three different categories that you can jump in: kids, to the teenagers, to adults.”
Gomez said that the live music was selected to encompass the various cultural aspects out on the farms and ranches. On Friday, the focus is on Hispanic-type music, she said. “We have a gentleman coming from Carlsbad, his name is Victor Andrada. He plays guitar. We’ll have demonstrations by the Royal Rebel Team. (We) have not only one but two full bands. One is called Maldad, and Grupo Dulzura. Saturday we will have Aces and Eights. I heard them just recently at the Piñata Festival, and I have to tell you, those guys are great. These guys play everything, not just country. (Then) a live country band: JD Cox & Lincoln County Line,” Gomez said.
On Saturday at 7 a.m., the Farmers Market will flow into the festival at 10 a.m. “You might want to be there early to get your fruits and vegetables,” Gomez said. “We’ll be doing a skateboarding demonstration, either right in front of the courthouse in the parking lanes, or it will be in the parking area, next to the courthouse. We’re excited about them. Skating and skateboarding have become a big thing for Roswell. I know Roswell City Council, I guess they’re considering updating the skate park a little bit to do more competitions. These are great, healthy, fun things for young adults and kids. They’re going to show us what they can do.”
The kid's corner will return as well, but there will be a new creative hands-on event, Gomez said. “This year, I would like to have kids learn how to make homemade butter. I'm also working on getting us an ice cream churning machine. Ice cream wasn't always just in the freezer, people made it at home. And then, we're probably going to do some stringing of red chiles,” she said.
According to Gomez, 98% of the events are free. Some have an entry fee, such as the green chile stew and pecan pie contests. “But there are cash prizes afterward,” Gomez said. The ice cream eating contest, there is no cost to be a part of that. So bring the family out, come out, listen to music, bring your chairs, wear your dancing shoes and join us.“
Other live entertainment was still pending at press time. Gomez said that there will be posters at the event with the schedule of the day, and also on MainStreet Roswell’s Facebook page and at mainstreetroswell.org.