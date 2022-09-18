Festival includes family-friendly activities, wide variety of music
MainStreet Roswell’s Annual Chile Cheese Festival is returning to the Chaves County Courthouse lawn with all its favorite local events. According to Xanthia Wright, board president of MainStreet Roswell, the festivities take place on Sept. 23 from noon to 10 p.m. and on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. She said that on Saturday the activities start at 7 a.m. with vendors of the Farmers’ Market opening. A DJ will be playing favorite tunes for the early birds that morning.
Wright said in a phone interview that events include the annual Green Chile Stew Best of the Southwest Competition — they are still looking for a sponsor — Best Pecan Pie Competition, Ice Cream Eating Contest and the MainStreet Roswell Downtown Scavenger Hunt. Unfortunately, Wright said that this year no tours of Leprino Foods' mozzarella cheese plant are possible, due to the pandemic. “Leprino Foods will have a booth at the festival,” she said. A detailed schedule was not available at press time.
Marie Manning is organizing the musicians for the event and said 14 artists are booked. “We have artists from Texas and New Mexico scheduled. A wide variety for everyone to enjoy. Blues, country, folk, rock, singer/songwriters and DJ variety. Several artists have been nominated for New Mexico Music Awards and have music streaming online. We have several local favorites playing as well,” she wrote in a Facebook message. The full music schedule can be found after this article.
Kicking off the music is singer/songwriter Marc Borde on Friday at noon. Borde is known for his unique folk and reggae style music, taking the audience from the high desert to the high seas. He was born in Port Of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and grew up sailing coastal Texas and California. He attended the College of the Mainland in Texas City, Texas with a music scholarship in bass and drums. He and his band Shark Attack shared the stage with many popular reggae artists like Culture, The Wailers, Pepper and HR. When the pandemic hit, Borde decided to move to New Mexico. Here his music style and songwriting became desert-inspired with fingerpicking folk and Americana. He is currently working on his first solo full-length album, set to release both digitally and on vinyl by the Black Ash record label out of Paris, France.
Jim Dixon is performing on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Dixon’s career goes back more than four decades, performing everywhere from wineries, bar rooms and dance halls to recording studios and stadiums with audiences in the thousands. His style includes everything from joyful acoustic rock to jazzy tunes, soul and his own unique style with lots of humor.
Two-time winner of the Battle of the Bands and 2022 Audience Choice Award winner at the UFO Festival, Matthew Palmer, opened earlier this year for the band Midland. Palmer is known for his diversity of music styles from rock ’n’ roll and Americana to folk.
Also performing on Friday is Captain Klas. Captain Klas often combines traditional styles and genres, creating new genres such as Western goth, doom jazz, gangster folk and pagan country. He engages the audience with an ever changing bombastic live show full of compelling story telling and in-the-moment jams.
Also performing on Friday is Era Snow (classic oldies, rhythm and blues, indie-folk and her own jazz originals), Oscar Butler (folk, blues and upbeat rock styles of the 1960s and ’70s), and Sam Barlow and His True Blue Band (blues rock).
One of the musicians performing on Saturday is Red Dirt country artist Caleb Barr. In an email, Barr shared his background.
Barr wrote that he was raised in the small southeast Texas town of West Columbia just outside of Houston. From a very young age he learned to play the guitar and listened to influences such as George Jones, Merle Haggard and George Strait.
After graduating high school, Barr wrote that he performed around his hometown area at local bars and venues in Brazoria County. In the Fall of 2019, Barr decided to take his musical ability to the Commercial Music Program at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.
In May of 2021, he released his debut single called “New Mexican Queen,” and has gotten the opportunity to open for artists such as Lonestar and Jon Stork, and in early October, he will be opening for Tracy Byrd in Midland, Texas.
Barr has been building a fan base in Lubbock and all around west Texas with country rock sound that reminds the listener of fellow Texas singer and songwriter Cody Johnson, while keeping the traditional feel of Tracy Byrd and George Strait.
Saturday’s first live act, after the DJ music during the Farmers’ Market, is by The MoneyMaker$, followed by Manning (alternative singer/songwriter), Dixon, Bryan Crawford (Red Dirt country) and The Triad (rock).
For more information, visit its Facebook page, mainstreetroswell.org, call 575-914-8017 or visit MainStreet Roswell's booth at the festival.
Chile Cheese Festival Music Schedule
Friday, Sept. 23
Noon-1 p.m. Marc Borde performs
1:15-2:15 p.m. Matthew Palmer performs
2:45-3:45 p.m. Captain Klas performs
4-5:15 p.m. Oscar Butler performs
5:30-7 p.m. Era Snow performs
7:15-8:10 p.m. Jim Dixon performs
8:30-10 p.m. Sam Barlow and His True Blue Band perform
Saturday, Sept. 24
7 a.m.-noon DJ music during the Farmers’ Market
Noon-2 p.m. The MoneyMaker$ perform
2:15-3 p.m. Marie Manning performs
3:15-4:45 p.m. Jim Dixon performs
5-6:30 p.m. Caleb Barr performs
6:45-8 p.m. Bryan Crawford performs
8:30-10 p.m. The Triad perform
The schedule is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For cancellations, updates and information, contact MainStreet Roswell.