Fans of the sweet treat find a fun event in Silver City in time for Valentine’s Day
The Mimbres Region Arts Council presents Chocolate Fantasia on Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is coming back with some changes that will keep public health a priority, and create a new experience for everyone.
All the chocolates will be served at one main downtown Silver City site called The Chocolate Factory, located at The Hub Plaza, 601 N. Bullard St. This will allow quality and health standards to be more efficiently monitored.
There will be a new fun activity called “The Golden Ticket.” Businesses will have chocolate bars, some with golden tickets, to sell to people wanting to try their luck to get a Golden Ticket which can be redeemed at The Chocolate Factory for prizes valued at $50. To add to the excitement, the film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will be shown at the historic Art Deco theater Silco, 311 N. Bullard St. And there will be costumed characters and music events happening throughout the town.
Tasting tickets are on sale now. Proceeds from the event benefit the programs of the Mimbres Region Arts Council, which provide access and opportunity to anyone wanting to participate in meaningful arts experiences. “Silver City has its own unique charm. Add in gourmet, handmade chocolate confections, and you’ll see why February is a sweet time to come visit,” said Gretchen Lopez, event coordinator. “This event is one of our most anticipated annual events. We encourage those interested in attending to purchase tickets early as the event sells out each year.”
Ticket holders can cast their People’s Choice votes for best chocolates, best costumes, best music, and best business decorations on the back of their tasting tickets, and turn in their tickets by 3 p.m. at the Chocolate Fantasia Factory. Awards will be given out at the closing ceremonies at 4:30 p.m.
For tickets or more information on the Chocolate Fantasia, visit chocolatefantasia.org, call 575-538-2505 or email frontdesk@mimbresarts.org. For more information about Silver City, or to plan a visit, check out visitsilvercity.org.