Roswell Symphony Orchestra performs at Pearson Auditorium
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO), under the guidance of Maestro John Farrer, presents its annual “Christmas Classics Concert.” The performance takes place Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute grounds.
According to RSO Operations Manager Kate Graham, this year’s songs include classics and modern songs. Opening the concert is “Christmas Overture” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Tragically, Coleridge-Taylor died at only age 37, however his “Christmas Overture” includes the most recognizable Christmas carol themes such as “God Rest You Merry Gentlemen,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “Hark The Herald Angels Sing.” “Christmas Canticles,” arranged by Sean O’Loughlin, follows. Other highlights are “Polar Express Concert Suite” by Blen Ballard and Alan Silvestri; arranged by Jerry Brubaker; “Troika” from “Lt. Kije Suite” by Sergi Prokofiev; “White Christmas” by Iving Berlin; “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson; “The Many Moods of Christmas” by Robert Shaw, suites three and four — with the Roswell Symphony Chorus and the finale is the traditional “Christmas Singalong” arranged by Dan Goeller.
A special treat this year is the reading of the classic story “The Night Before Christmas” by Randol Alan Bass, with guest narrator Kyle Bullock. Bullock is known for his performances at Way Way Off Broadway Theater Company and is also a podcaster and professional voice actor.
“We will also have a group of high school brass players performing with some of the RSO brass players before the concert — starting around 1:45 p.m.,” Graham wrote in an email. “They will be playing Christmas carols together as part of our Educational Enrichment Program. Traditionally, we have high school students perform with the orchestra for our April Young Person's Concert, but this season we have expanded the Shadow Experience to offer a second opportunity for students to perform with Roswell Symphony musicians.”
Children 13 and under attend free, students ages 14 to 18 and college students with ID may attend at a discounted price. For more information and tickets, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.