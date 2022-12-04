The public is invited to a get together at the Roswell mall
Minister Bob Power is inviting the public to a Christmas Jubilee at the Roswell Mall on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.
The afternoon will feature live music and the attendees are welcome to bring refreshments from the various vendors with them. “We were planning on refreshments and I got to thinking about it. Refreshments could effect the restaurants there. So I decided not to do it, as we don’t want to hurt any business,” Power said.
Asked which room will be the event venue he said, “It’s the old Foot Locker, which is just one door north of the center of the mall.”
Power said that he had confirmed Sean Lee, Mary Gonzales and Delores Walker to perform. Asked about Walker, Power said that he was happy to have her performing for the first time at one of his events. “She works at the J.O.Y. Center and I got to know her, and I had no idea that she’s a beautiful singer,” he said.
Lee is well-known for his performances at Way Way Off Broadway Theatre and Gonzales has been performing at various events throughout town.
While the afternoon will focus on the music, Power said, “(It will be) a little bit about the meaning of Christmas, being the birth of Jesus — Christmas is not the birth of Jesus, it’s when his birth is celebrated.”
Scholars and historians are not sure if the birth of Jesus was ever celebrated by the early Christians. However, the earliest known reference to it commemorating the birth of Christ on Dec. 25 is in the Roman Philocalian calendar of AD 354.
The Roman Emperor Constantine had converted to Christianity 42 years earlier, but that didn’t mean that everyone did. It had, however, ended the persecution of Christians and the emperor supported the building of Christian churches. The weekend of Dec. 25 had been a pagan holiday celebrating family, feasting, goodwill, generosity to the poor, exchange of gifts and decoration of trees, called Saturnalia. The movement of Christianity and replacing the pagan holiday with the celebration of Christ’s birth may have been a logical course of action.
Other parts of the Roman Empire and its Christian communities disagreed on the date, which resulted in different Christian calendars. The Orthodox Church in the eastern half of the empire fixed the date of Christmas at Jan. 6 and commemorate Christ’s birth, baptism and first miracle on the same day.
Other historians disagree on the origin of the date and theorize that it could have been based on Judaism which links the time of the deaths of prophets to their conception or birth. Then again, ecclesiastic scholars concluded that by counting the nine months of Mary’s pregnancy following the Annunciation on March 25 would produce a Dec. 25 date for the birth of Christ.
For more information, call 575-910-4648.