Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company brings the enchanting musical to stage
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company (WWOB) presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella.” Performance will be on two weekends, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9, at Eastern New Mexico University-Performing Arts Center, 52 University Blvd.
“Cinderella” is an adaptation of the classic fairy tale, and is the only musical originally written by composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist/dramatist Oscar Hammerstein specifically for television, with the first of many broadcasts airing in 1957 and starring a young Julie Andrews. In fact, the musical didn't make it to the live stage until 1961. Since then, “Cinderella” has been released many times over, perhaps most famously in another televised version starring a multi-ethnic cast including Brandy, Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters and Paolo Montalban. WWOB will be performing the Broadway version of the show, which was first performed in 2013.
Leading the cast in the titular role is Kaitlyn Roe, who previously performed in WWOB’s 2018 production of “Grease” and the 2019 production of “Mamma Mia.” When asked what it meant to for her to be able to play such a recognizable and loved character, Roe said, “It’s pretty nerve-wracking but also exciting, and I feel honored to get to portray her.”
Performing alongside Roe as her “Prince Charming” is WWOB newcomer Rafael Salcido-Reyes, who plays Prince Topher — a kind-hearted, if not unsure, leader of the kingdom who falls in love with the woman who leaves her glass slipper behind. While Salcido-Reyes may be performing with WWOB for the first time, his theatrical experience expanded through Carlsbad Community Theatre, La Miranda Arts Center and numerous stages worldwide. “Everybody is super positive, and professional. It’s felt so welcoming,” said Salcido-Reyes about working with WWOB for the first time. Of course, no story of Cinderella is complete without the appearance of her “Fairy Godmother,” played by another WWOB newcomer, Jessica Womack. Womack recently relocated to Roswell and comes with a long performance history, including performing in a past production of “Cinderella.”
“Cinderella” is directed by Tony Souza, a frequent performer with WWOB and who most recently directed the 2019 production of “Chicago.” “‘Cinderella’ is a tough show to produce on stage — there’s so many magical moments that audiences expect. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my amazing production team.”
Souza’s production team include Phil Davis as assistant director and Devon Bullock as music director, who also perform in the cast; veteran actor Boyd Barrett who assisted as acting coach, costumers Nan Hein and Tabitha Adams, Tarra Morgan-Macias for hair and makeup design, and Souza’s wife WWOB Artistic Director Summer Souza.
Performances of “Cinderella” are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting waywayoffbroadway.com or can be purchased at the theatre before the performance.