Christina Stock Photo Pictured, back row: Charles Lathrop (as Wadsworth), Randy Nolen (as Col. Mustard), Dan Coleman (as Mr. Green); middle row: Delli Burkett (as Miss Scarlet), Alethea Hartwell (as Mrs. Peacock), Melaina Hernandez (as a stranded motorist and cop), Keaton Hartwell (as Professor Plum); and front row: Erin Adler (as cook), Edrice Tozier (as Mrs. White), Adele Bozeman (as Chief of Police), and Shelley Forrester (as Yvette). Not pictured: Myles Lopez (as Mr. Boddy). A “murderous” cast for Roswell Community Little Theatre’s comedic mystery play, “Clue: On Stage,” will provide more questions than answers about who the real murderer is amongst them.