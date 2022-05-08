Roswell Community Little Theatre brings madcap comedic whodunit play to stage
A rather unusual dinner party full of murder and mayhem awaits the audience at the Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT) that plays out on its stage, or rather in “Boddy Manor.” The play “Clue: On Stage” is based on the 1985 cult classic film “Clue,” which in turn is based on the board game "Clue."
United by blackmail, a quirky group attends a dinner in a dark and gloomy manor owned by a Mr. Boddy. A butler — with a large collection of weapons — is on hand, but then the “murders” start. Was it the Butler — or would that be too easy? Was it the five-times-widowed lady or someone else? Where did it happen? Why? And who will find the answer to stop the body count?
Kathy Cook is the director of the play and she said her favorite movie of the 1980s was “Clue.”
“The play 'Clue' had been available as a musical for some years,” she said. “Some time recently, a couple of years ago, when we started putting (plays) on the docket for this year, I noticed there was a ‘Clue: On Stage’ version that is not a musical and adheres much more closely to the script of the movie than the musical ever did. It was designed to be a high school musical and adapted to younger audiences and not as murderous, and some of the adult humor was toned down a bit for the high school musical.”
Cook said that when she submitted the play to be considered, the RCLT board had a positive reaction and the decision was made to put it on.
Asked how many actors the play has, Cook said, “We have 12. It is a fairly big cast for a play. But of course, you have to have the six characters, Scarlet Plum, Mustard Green, Peacock and White, and then we have several actors that play multiple (roles). They get killed and come back as somebody else. It’s been real fun to see all that take place and how the cast really works together. They’re on stage together almost the whole play. It’s a few times they are not on stage, because they are all trapped in this house together.”
Cook said there will be some interactive elements in the play, even before it actually begins. “Before coming to the theater, we’ve got an interactive game going on through the whole city. We’ve got it on Facebook. Our page will have the information on how they can participate in the game. They go to six businesses and they get their clues there (including game cards). They fill out their little game card and when they think they know the answer, they bring their card to each of the performances. There will be a prize for whoever we draw out of the correct answers (per performance day). Each of the businesses have contributed something for the nightly prizes.”
The card of the winner will go back for the final drawing and these will be eligible to win the grand prize.
Asked what that prize is, Cook said, “I am donating a screenplay of the movie with the title page autographed by the actors themselves.”
Leading the mayhem in the movie as butler Wadsworth was Tim Curry. His role in RCLT’s play went to Charles Lathrop. “I run around like a maniac and tell everybody else what’s going on,” he said.
Asked what was most challenging in his role, he said, “Probably how disconnected some of the lines are of each other. Actual conversations are not like the conversation in a play, because in real life people randomly change the subject. … That cant’ happen on stage. Stage dialog has to make sense unlike live dialog. There are a lot of cues, a lot of moving parts. There is a lot of little short lines.”
Fully immersed in his role, Lathrop chuckles in a rather sinister way when asked why nobody should miss this play. “It’s hilarious. There are a lot of surprises and a lot of twists and if you think you know what’s going on, you don’t know what’s going on."
A special immersive dinner as a fundraiser for the theater is planned on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. The actors — in character — will interact with the audience as they dine on the stage of the RCLT, featuring local celebrity chef Kerry Moore.
RCLT is located at 1717 S. Union Ave. Performances of “Clue: On Stage” are today at 2:30 p.m., on May 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and on May 15 at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.