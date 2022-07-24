Comfort food and books for comfort

Herring salad with red beets and Alan Gedde’s book ‘Unless the Lord’
It’s hot in Roswell and it’s been hot for more than a month with no end in sight, according to the National Weather Service. I don’t know about you, but in this heat only light food seems to be appetizing. Following is a favorite recipe that is fast and keeps your kitchen cool. It’s a favorite my German grandmother Else would make. I still remember when I first tasted it.
In August of 1974 temperatures in Germany reached, for the first time in decades, 40 Celsius, which is 104 Fahrenheit. Nobody, not even restaurants and businesses, had air conditioning. It was summer break and I was staying with my Oma (grandmother in German) during the day. Rivers and ponds were still highly polluted from chemical plants. We were not permitted to swim in it, and weren’t tempted either. I fell into it while boating once as a kid and had a weeklong rash. It would take more than three decades until the River Rhein would have edible fish again. We got our fish from the North Sea and had special stores that were selling all kinds of seafood packed on ice, salted, smoked or pickled. On that hot August day, my grandmother took me to one of those stores to buy a jar of pickled herring. I remember saying, “That’s a small jar to feed all of us.” Our family at the time had five members including me, the youngest at age 8. My grandmother just smiled and said, “Wait and see.”
When we got home, she got to work, dumping the content of the 230 g jar, about 8 oz, into a large bowl. The pickled herring was marinated in a wine vinegar sauce with mustard seeds and sliced onions; she pulled out sour cream, onions, sweet red beets and went to work. And indeed, in the evening the herring fed all of us with leftovers for the next day. Following is the recipe:
Marinated herring salad with red beets on buttered new potatoes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
1 8 oz jar of pickled herring in wine sauce
1/2 cup sour cream
1 sweet onion, quartered and sliced very fine
1 boiled red beet (peeled and sliced) or 8 oz jar of sliced beets
1 sweet apple, peeled, quartered and sliced
2 pounds small new potatoes (Yukon gold or red skin baby potatoes)
Butter
salt, pepper
Preparation:
In a large bowl empty the jar with pickled herring. Remove the herring from the brine and cut the large chunks in half, set aside.
Mix the sour cream with the brine.
Add the onion, red beet and apple. Each should be equal in size cut/sliced. Mix carefully. Taste the sauce and salt to your liking. If you accidentally used too much salt, add some white vinegar and sugar.
Add the herring and mix gently. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Wash the potatoes and puncture each skin several times with a fork. Put into a microwave safe bowl, add 1/3 cup water and cover. Microwave until the potatoes are creamy inside, about 5 minutes. (Preferable is, of course, to boil the potatoes, but we want to keep the kitchen cool.) Remove the leftover liquid and dry the hot potatoes. Slice open and add just a sliver of butter, add salt and pepper to your liking and serve with a good helping of the herring mix.
Other versions: You can also add the herring mix on a baked potato to make it look nicer for guests. The mix is also delicious as a spread on bread.
Books for Comfort:
Alan Gedde’s book “Unless the Lord — A book about trusting the Lord through Psalm 127”
Alan Gedde is the children’s pastor of Grace Community Church, where he ministers to the children of the community. His newly released book, “Unless the Lord — A book about trusting the Lord through Psalm 127,” took about a year to write, Gedde wrote in an email.
Asked about the content, Gedde said that it is more an inspirational book. “I would say that a person who reads my book would leave with an understanding that the words in the passage were an important part of shaping me. However, after that (the first chapter), although my stories are still prominent, I use Bible stories and key in on how God clearly demonstrates what the writer of the psalm is saying. My stories, the Bible stories, and the passage itself allow one to see how they could use this passage in all areas of their life,” Gedde said.
“‘Unless the Lord’ is a book about how culture teaches us that we can do it all on our own and that we have control; this book goes through the process of showing us that God is completely in control and that if we lived our lives that way, it would be easier; it would be more enjoyable. We would see more people living longer, healthier lives.”
Gedde wrote that he invites the reader to take the journey to freedom from the stresses of the world, such as loneliness, depression and climate change. There is a promise for a blessed life that is found in Psalm 127.
“Join me as I journey through a passage that has shaped the life my wife and I have built — Psalm 127. This passage holds the keys to what ails the world, Unless the Lord takes you through these five verses by using personal stories and some great stories in the Bible to drive a point home. That point? That ‘unless the Lord …’” Gedde said.
Published author Gedde is a dedicated husband and father of six. He went to Southwestern Baptist College, now Arizona Christian University, for his undergrad and received his master’s degree at Wayland Baptist University. He has served as a youth pastor, music pastor and interim senior pastor.
His book “Unless the Lord: A book about trusting the Lord through Psalm 127,” was published by Christian Faith Publishing. The book is available as a paperback and e-book online. For more information, call the publishing company at 866-554-0919 or visit any online book stores.