New Year’s day good luck food and the book “Me and Jesse — Me and Danny” by Larry L. Sydow with illustrations by Pat Hittle
It's the first day of the New Year — throughout the ages there are lots of traditions and superstitions that surround that day, which include, of course, food. If you believe in it or not, here are some examples, including a favorite recipe of mine.
Turkish citizens believe that eating pomegranates brings abundance and fertility in the new year. Europe and Asia embrace fish dishes. Why fish? It’s because a fish always swims ahead and never moves backward, in this, it symbolizes hope in many cultures.
The southern part of the U.S. and New Mexico love their black-eyed peas. These legumes represent coins — a wish for prosperity — very similar to what lentils represent for Italians, Spanish and Mexicans.
Noodles were invented in China, as the story goes Marco Polo brought them to Italy. If it’s true or not, noodles do play an important role in Asian culture, not only China. The long strands of noodles symbolize a long life, if one can eat the noodles without them breaking off.
Of course, not all of the world celebrates New Year’s on Jan. 1. Asian countries, including China, celebrate the Lunar New Year, which falls this year on Jan. 22, though celebrations go until the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5. Each year is dedicated to a different animal of the zodiac calendar. This year will be the year of the rabbit, which supposedly should be a calm and peaceful year — wouldn’t that be nice?
In Germany, many families have sauerkraut and pork on the table on Jan. 1. Both should bring good luck and prosperity. But did you know, sauerkraut isn’t a German invention? The first written down recipe for fermenting cabbage was found in China and is more than 2,000 years old. It only became popular in the 16th century in Germany, France and Ireland, from there it traveled over the ocean with the immigrants to the U.S. Sauerkraut is also known as a superfood and in Germany as a cure for a hangover because it is packed with folate, vitamin B6, riboflavin, thiamin and vitamin K. It provides one-third of the recommended intake of vitamin C and is also rich in minerals such as iron, potassium and magnesium. Fermenting the cabbage actually increases its nutritional benefits, making it more digestible and creating a probiotic effect in the gastrointestinal system. Following is an easy recipe, that may just hit the spot for Jan. 1 for you and your family:
Smoked pork chops (Kassler in German) with sauerkraut
Serves 4
Ingredients:
4 smoked pork chops, pre-cooked and cut in bite-size cubes
4 slices bacon, minced
2 Tbsp brown sugar
15 oz sauerkraut with the juice
1/2 large tart apple, finely sliced
Preparations:
Fry the bacon in a large pot until crunchy. Remove the bacon and set aside.
Put the heat on low and add the brown sugar, stirring until it is dissolved. Add the sauerkraut and the apple slices. Stir and cook for five minutes. Add the pork cubes and close the pot with a lid. Cook on low for 15 to 20 minutes. Stir frequently so it doesn’t burn. Before serving it, add the crunchy bacon bits and stir.
You can serve this on rye bread, with fried potatoes or, as I prefer, with mashed potatoes.
If you like it sweeter, add some more sugar. Germans do not like it too sweet or too salty, adjust the dish to your liking.
If you skip sugar and bacon, sauerkraut has only 27 calories per cup, but where’s the fun in that for New Year’s Day. Dieting can begin on Jan. 2. However, if you want to leave it out, fry the sauerkraut in some olive oil and add one cup of water.
Books for comfort: ‘Me and Jesse — Me and Danny’ by Larry L. Sydow
The book “Me and Jesse — Me and Danny” brings the reader back to an era when kids were still going on adventures, unsupervised by parents. It shows the creativity of children where imagination and reality had a fluent border. The foreword is spelled “foreward,” maybe a typo, maybe a Freudian mistake or maybe on purpose. It begins with a look back to the author’s own childhood, described through the soft lens of memory. Sydow writes how this simpler time of his childhood benefitted his imagination as there was no TV. Instead, he writes about the radio shows that feed his imagination. A farm in Nebraska turned into a 40-acre jungle full of adventures. The book features accounts told by Sydow’s son, Danny and his best friend Jesse, that the father collected.
Memories of childhood or youth are notoriously off, perspectives change and mixups or even imagination can become part of the story. The author acknowledges this with a rather smart introduction, “The tales that follow begin with a true story. Each chapter has some facts and some outrageous fiction. See if you can guess where fact turns to fantasy.” Of course, the true story is from the father, or is it?
Sydow balances nostalgia, the reality of farming with the wild fantasy stories of kids. He captures the excitement of his son and his friend going on adventures, fishing and exploring the “wilderness” of western Iowa where their farm is located. Cellars become ominous traps into different worlds and interwoven in the stories is the appearance of a mysterious four-foot-tall stranger named Rufus.
Sydow is a retired pastor living in the Seattle, Washington area. His writing style is fluid and throughly entertaining. The stories are neatly captured in short chapters that make for easy reading. He previously published a book of children’s sermons and others that are in the science fantasy genre.
The stories are accompanied by sketches fitting to each adventure, in the style that fits to Danny and Jesse’s stories. The artist is one of Roswell’s own, the professional artist Pat Hittle whose work can be seen at The Gallery inside Mainstreet Arts where a limited supply of signed books are available. Hittle has been part of the Roswell Fine Arts League as a member and also as president. Studying to become a theater director at the Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts, among others, she took an art course to design her own scenery. She found that she enjoyed it so much that she continued studying the master painters when she worked at Camp Darby, Italy. When she returned to the U.S., she found that people wanted to buy her art, so she started entering shows successfully and became a professional artist. Sydow met Hittle when he was a pastor in Roswell.
The book “Me and Jesse — Me and Danny” is available online as a paperback or eBook. For more information or to order books, email larry.sydow@gmail.com.