July 7-9
"Cinderella"
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company presents the Broadway adaptation of the classic musical "Cinderella," featuring new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com or its Facebook page.
July 8
Salvation Army Pancake Breakfast
The Salvation Army of Roswell, 612 W. College Blvd., is having a pancake breakfast buffet on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. Kids under the age of 5 are free. All proceeds go towards our feeding programs for those facing food insecurities in Chaves County. For more information, call 575-622-8700.
July 8
Orbitfest
Orbitfest is an all day event featuring live music by solo artists playing out front of Stellar Coffee, 315 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and followed by a concert in the back of the cafe from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets will only be required for the evening concert. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
July 8
Bottomless Triathlon
The 40th Annual Bottomless Triathlon (swim, bike and run) takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park, starting at 8 a.m. Registration ended July 3. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the athletes. The event is the annual fundraising event for Harvest Ministries of Roswell. For more information, visit @BottomlessTriathlon on Facebook.
July 8-Oct.14
Farmers Market
Every Saturday the local Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. Families can enjoy a range of fun activities, including live music. Booths will feature locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables. There will be also booths where local crafters and artists showcase their handmade goods and unique talents. Local vendors will offer a selection of homemade food. Forms to be part of the market, are available to download at mainstreetroswell.org. For more information, contact Peggy Seskey at 575-208-8238.
July 12
Free Allen Theatres Summer Kids Series
The Summer Kids Series at Allen Theatres Galaxy 8 at the Roswell Mall ends this Wednesday with the showing of "Mummies." The film is free for all ages on a first come, first serve basis. Times are 9, 11:20 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. For more information, visit allentheatresinc.com.
July 14
Rescheduled: Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas in July
The concert by multi-award-winning musician Michael Martin Murphey was moved to July. The concert features a full cast and band and takes place at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., at 8:30 p.m. Seats are extremely limited. For more information, call 575-627-2121 or visit thelibertyinc.com.
July 28
Movies Under the Moon
As part of the series Movies Under the Moon, the film "Iron Giant" will be shown outdoors at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Pre-show activities and games begin at 8 p.m. and films start at nightfall. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
July 29
Superkids Splash & Dash
Superkids Splash & Dash is a super short and fun swim/run for kids of all ages and adults — if you "Wunce Wuz" a kid. It takes place at 8 a.m. at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) Outdoor Pool, 20 W. Martin St. Sign up at trisignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/SUPERKIDSSplashDash. There will be a free race clinic on July 22 from 10-11 a.m. for registered and potential participants. Call ENMU-R Pool at 575-624-7195, for more information.
Aug. 1
National Night Out
The city of Roswell is having its National Night Out at the Roswell Recreation & Aquatic Center, 1402 W. College Blvd., from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is hosted by the Roswell Police Department and Roswell Fire Department who are asking for school supply donations for children in the community. Donation locations are the Roswell Recreation & Aquatic Center, City Hall, Roswell Police Department and all three stations of the Roswell Fire Department. The donations will be handed out during the National Night Out. For more information, visit roswell-nm.gov.
Aug. 5
Health Expo Bubble Fun Run
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties Fun Run is back at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., this year with bubbles! Get your tickets and outfits ready to have a blast on at 7 a.m. Any ticket that is purchased by July 1 is guaranteed a shirt. It's free for kids under 5 (no shirt for free tickets). For more information, visit its Facebook event page, email info@bgcclc.org or call 575-550-5001.
Aug. 5
Chaves County Health Expo
The fifth Annual Chaves County Health Expo takes place at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., with doors opening at 8 a.m. The expo is designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease and illness and connect to resources. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, chavescountyhc.org or email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com.
Aug. 31
Guy Penrod Live
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico presents, Guy Penrod Live, at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 575-622-8333.
Sept. 9
Dragonfly Festival
The annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique, fun for all ages festival. Join professional dragonfly experts on a guided tour to learn about our many dragonflies and damselflies — we have over 100 different species that use the refuge — get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. You will learn about bats and raptors; try your luck fishing in the fishing pool provided by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish; and look at tiny critters through a microscope. More information will follow on the refuge website at fws.gov/refuge/bitter-lake. Reservations for guided tours start Aug. 1, call to reserve 575-244-6256. In addition, there will be a Friday night program on Sept. 8. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Until July 15
Co-ed Kickball signup
The public can sign up for the Co-ed Kickball All-nighter tournament on Aug. 5 at the men's softball complex. The pregame meeting is at 5 p.m. The first game kicks off at 6 p.m. Participants ages 12-75 build a team of 10. For cost and more information, call 575-910-4774.
Until Aug. 27
Dina Perlasca solo exhibition "Campos de Fuerza"
The Roswell Museum presents the solo exhibition of artist Dina Perlasca, "Campos de Fuerza / Force Fields." The exhibition will be on view through Aug. 27 in the museum's Donald B. Anderson Gallery. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Until Sept. 2
"RAiR reConnect" exhibition
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., invites the public to the new exhibition "RAiR reConnect." The 10-year reunion exhibition features work of the 2013 Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) group, which includes Natasha Bowdoin, Derek Chan, Miranda Howe, Jessica Kirkpatrick, Ryder Richards and Ven Voisey. Bone Springs Art Space is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
