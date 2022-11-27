Legendary cowboy barde Michael Martin Murphey performs in Roswell
Multi-award winning singer, songwriter and historian Michael Martin Murphey is bringing his “Cowboy Christmas Special” to The Liberty Social Club, 312 N. Virginia Ave., on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
In a phone interview Murphey said that he is going to perform with his full band and dancers — a special treat reserved only for his Christmas shows. “We have about 14 people on the tour, that’s not all performers. The band comprises of six people and then we have four dancers. This show is about the tradition of the Cowboy Christmas Ball that started in the 1880s in Anson, Texas. As far as anybody knows this was the first time anything was called the ‘Cowboy Christmas Ball.’ A poem was written about it, it became world famous,” he said.
The poet was by William Lawrence Chittenden and the title is “The Cowboys' Christmas Ball” — dedicated to the ranchmen of Texas.
“I made a song ‘Cowboy Christmas’ from the poem that became really popular in the West. There were no dances held in the West (when Murphey created the song), and when I discovered that in Anson, Texas they were still keeping their ball alive, I saw an opportunity to help them keep tradition alive by either bringing it to the big screen or to the stage. And I did both. I used big screens in the show and I use dancers to illustrate about 150 years of dancing in the American West. There are some dances you’ll see that go back to the Lewis and Clarke expedition, to the time of Napoleon,” Murphey said.
Murphey said that his concert will feature Christmas carols, his own songs and other styles up to the “two-step” period. “Four dancers change costumes multiple times during the show, so they illustrate all these different dances and we have the music to go with it. They’re from the different eras. We have the ragtime era, we have Scottish dances, waltz. When you are talking about the American West, you’re talking about a lot of immigrants that came out. So Polka for example is traceable to Europe in the early 1800s. It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
His show “Cowboy Christmas Special” has also a deeper meaning, Murphey said. “‘Cowboy Christmas’ is about what the original Christmas story is about. The news of Jesus’ birth coming to the common people, the everyday working cowboys of the day and that’s why we can have a Cowboy Christmas Ball and do it with pride because it is right in the tradition. That humble birth is a very important part of the message to me. This is for everybody, this is not only for the royalty,” he said.
Asked how he had weathered the pandemic, Murphey said that luckily neither his wife nor he got sick and they were able to continue performing in Texas. “In Texas, things were never shut down as in the rest of the country. They had a policy that local people could determine the amount of shutdown… .”
Those who are fans of Murphey know about his ties to New Mexico. He has been performing in Red River for decades and has an entertainment venue in the little mountain town. The shutdown did touch him here, but he found a way around it he said. “The governor said that you can have an outdoor venue for food, but not for a concert. All these restaurants had to put up tents. My concert venue is that you have to buy a meal to get in. We were an outdoor dining restaurant with free music the way I look at it,” he said and chuckled.
To feature all of Murphey’s achievements would take an entire book. Following are some excerpts that picture his musical journey over the past 50 years:
Topping the Pop, Country, Western and Bluegrass charts, Murphey has never been one to rest on his laurels. He is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” “Carolina In The Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic” and many more across his 35 albums released to date.
Murphey’s long-running incarnation as a purveyor of the music, lifestyle and values of the American West is one of many musical mantles he has worn over the years. To track his career path is to span the country itself, from coming of age in the Texas folk music scene, to Los Angeles to Colorado to Nashville and then back to his native Texas.
Murphey’s original songs have been recorded by The Monkees, Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Tracy Byrd, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dolly Parton, Johnny Rivers and Billy Ray Cyrus to name a few.
In 1985, Murphey performed with the New Mexico Symphony in a concept he titled “A Night in the American West,” which was so well received, it led to hundreds of performances with American and Canadian symphonies, including the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C.
In 1990 he circled around to one of his first loves, cowboy music. Cowboy Songs Vol.1, was wildly successful and became the first album of cowboy music to go gold since the heyday of Marty Robbins.
Cowboy Songs was so popular and highly regarded that Warner Bros. created an entire imprint called Warner Western. In the midst of this Country/Western successes he founded a Western cultural festival called “Westfest”, deemed “the best festival in America”. It is American West showmanship, culture, lifestyle and scholarship.
Ever a genre-busting artist, Murphey refocused his attention again in 2009 with his Grammy Award nominated “Buckaroo Blue Grass.” Murphey has been awarded gold albums for “Cowboy Songs, Vol. I,” “Blue Sky Night Thunder,” and a Platinum single, “Wildfire.” He has been given the prestigious Charlie Russell Award for Western Heritage.
He is a five-time recipient of the Wrangler Award from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and Cowboy Hall of Fame, and boasts awards from the Academy of Country Music, Rock Music Awards, Academy of Western Music Awards, Governor of New Mexico’s Outstanding Achievement Award, Outstanding Son of Texas Award by the Texas Legislature, and multiple from BMI. In 2009, he was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association Hall of Fame, joining old friends Willie Nelson, Guy Clark and Allen Shamblin. In 2019 he received a lifetime achievement award from the Western Heritage Awards — their highest honor. Last year he released “The Road Beyond the View” a collection of new songs written and recorded with his son, Ryan Murphey.
For more information and for reservations, visit thelibertyinc.com or call 575-627-2121.