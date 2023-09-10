Chaves County Federated Republican Women promise fun and no speeches at its biannual dance event
The Sixth Biannual Cowboy Prom is hosted by the Chaves County Federated Republican Women (CCFRW) and takes place at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St., on Sept. 16 from 6 to 11 p.m.
The event includes dinner, a silent and live auction and live music by The Graham Brothers Band.
CCFRW President Joan Boué said that the evening is meant to be a night of fun. “And we don’t want to hear any speeches,” she said and chuckled. “We do not have this event every year. We have it every other year because, on election years, we do not want to conflict with the candidates.”
Jeanine Corn Best is on the organizing committee of the event. According to her, the silent auction items include a variety of art and other valuable items that were donated. Some of those items are handmade necklaces, a watercolor painting of the Capitan mountains by a local renowned Roswell resident, a Hopi katsina figure (also known as kachina dolls), a custom canister set made in the U.S.A. and a multitude of gift certificates.
Boué said, “We have about 25 items right now. We’re going to do a very fancy basket with all these gift cards. And that will be one of our silent auction items. House of Flowers donates a beautiful silk arrangement every Cowboy Prom. That one item is designated for our scholarship fund. We have a hand-crafted chair by local artist Pat Hittle. The next item is a wine and painting class by Peggy Krantz. She’s going to do this at the Grace Corn Heritage House. She will have a class, so somebody will bid on that and bring 10 people. We’ll have a whiskey basket, and a jeweler out of Dallas, Texas is donating a beautiful piece of jewelry, which I’m going to pick out on Friday.
It is a ton of work, but I am very blessed. I have six people on our committee. One is in charge of tickets, one is in charge of doing the spreadsheet, and we have numerous sponsors, companies, and individuals that are helping to sponsor this event. We’re also going to have a card cut for a limited edition rifle.” This rifle is a Henry, .22 L, Second Amendment Tribute collector’s rifle, embellished with a gold-plated shield, scroll and an eagle in full flight.
Asked about the program, Boué said that a bagpiper will be playing “Amazing Grace” at the opening. “He will play a song with The Graham Brothers Band. His name is Matt Miller and he is Roswell’s Fire Chief. Our auctioneer is Tommy Williams from Roswell Livestock Auction,” she said.
The event is close to Boué’s heart, she said. All proceeds will go to the various charitable causes that are supported by CCFRW, including scholarships, giving out dictionaries, Valentine’s Day gifts and Christmas gifts for the Assurance Home, and an essay contest on patriotism in one of the local schools. The scholarships are $500 each and the essay contest gives out $200, she said. Boué’s nephew was in the military. She said he told her about the difficulty of supporting the troops overseas with care packages and greetings from home because they often wouldn’t arrive on time. He suggested adopting military members within the country. “So we have one in Florida, that’s Eglin Air Force Base,” Boué said. “We sent over 200 notes with the American flag to the men and women who are serving in our military. This Christmas, we’ll be sending 500 Christmas cards to Fort Benning, Georgia (The U.S. Army post was renamed Fort Moore in May).”
The concept of having a night of fun and fundraising is a concept that started with Boué. She had joined CCFRW when she moved to Roswell in 2010. “We met over at Lovelace Hospital in a little conference room of about 15 people, and it was never crowded. In December of 2012, I was elected president of the Chaves County Republican Women. At that time, we had 28 members and $500 in our checking account. … I thought there are a lot of things I would like to do. So I (thought) we’re going to have to fundraiser. I invited 20 people to my family room. And it was men, women, farmers, ranchers, dairy people. And I said, ‘I’m new here. And I’m an East Coast girl. So what kind of fundraiser would you think about having?’ They said, after the harvest season, one of us would open up our barn. We would put up lights, and we would bring bales of hay and set up a big table. And everybody would come, men, women and children. We’d like to do that again. Well, we couldn’t find an empty barn. So we went out looking, and our very first Cowboy Prom was at the Liberty. I think we were the second event that they ever had. We had 170 people.”
From then on, the biennial Cowboy Prom took off, membership grew as well. Today, there are 150 CCFRW members, according to Boué. The name “Cowboy Prom” was to let ticket-holders know that they could come in evening wear or jeans, Boué said.
That very first year, The Graham Brothers Band out of Ruidoso were the entertainment and every Cowboy Prom since.
In a phone interview, Dale Graham talked about their band’s history and the upcoming event.
“I believe it’s our sixth time, maybe, minus two years with COVID,” he said. “We’ve been playing together for 53 years now. And we’ve always played country music. That was always our slogan: ‘Country music at its finest,’ back in the day. Our dad was an old cowboy, so country music is what we learned how to play.”
Two of the brothers were born in Ruidoso and all of the siblings, including one sister were raised in the mountains. Country music was carried on from one generation to the next, Graham said. The band is busy enjoying being on the road and performing again after a long pause due to the pandemic, where they stayed home with the family, Graham said.
“The things I enjoy the most is — now that all my kids are grown — my wife and me, we like to go travel every chance we get. We really enjoy playing music, and we look forward to playing it every time we get a chance,” he said.
Asked if the band has a setlist or if they perform depending on the audience, Graham said that it depends. “If we have an older audience, we play a lot of the older music. And if it’s a younger audience, we play a little bit of newer stuff. We don’t know any of the ‘new, new stuff,’” he said and chuckled.
Boué said that fans of The Graham Brothers Band from outside of Roswell already purchased tickets and that the band has a strong fan base. “Yeah, we’ve got people who follow us,” Graham said when he learned about it. “We have a Facebook page, and we put on there where we’re playing, a little bit in advance, so people can make plans. We have people that come all the way from Texas to hear us play. We’re looking forward to playing for the people in Roswell, for sure.”
Boué said, that this year’s event is also for the entire family, that there will be a photo booth, and that kids are welcome. “We want to keep the tradition going,” she said. “I think it’s so neat for young children to get out there and dance with each other, dance with their parents, or just dance by themselves on the dance floor. Peppers (Grill & Bar) will be our caterer. We’re going to have green chile brisket on the buffet and tequila chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert. And of course iced tea and water.”
For more information and tickets, call 575-420-8455.