Albuquerque
Until April 30
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center's American Indian Week and Spring Arts Market
As part of the American Indian Week, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St. NW, invites the public to see cultural dances, to take a self-guided tour of its permanent and temporary exhibits, dine at the Indian Pueblo Kitchen and to meet dozens of Native American artists, including youth artists, at the Annual Spring Arts Market on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be also cultural dances from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prudy Correa, an Acoma (pottery) artist will give live art demonstrations, as well as Jennifer Garcia (San Felipe jewelry). The events are free for museum members, or with admission to the center. For more information, visit indianpueblo.org.
Taos
Until May 7
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
Carlsbad
April 30 and May 5-7
"Murder's in the Heir"
The Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Hwy., invites the public to its performances of the entertaining "Clue"-like "Murder's in the Heir," written by Billy St. John and directed by Lawanda Scholl. Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity and motive to commit the unseen murder. It's up to the audience to decide who actually did it. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com.
Tularosa
April 30
Tularosa Wine & Art Festival
The public is invited to the Tularosa Wine & Art Festival, 800 Third St., featuring wineries from New Mexico, arts and crafts vendors and live music by CW Ayon and Chris Baker on Saturday and Tularosa Folklorico Dancers on Sunday. There will be a horse shoe tournament on Saturday at noon. The festival is hosted by Tularosa Rotary Club. For more information and tickets, visit tularosawinefestival.com.
Artesia
By May 1
Southeast New Mexico's Got Talent
The Artesia General Hospital Foundation presents: Southeast New Mexico's Got Talent. The foundation is looking for artists to donate an art piece for a silent auction and musicians to perform and compete for a chance to win up to $1,500. The event will take place June 17 at the Estelle H. Yates Auditorium, with more details to come. Artists may submit their information by May 1. Musicians may submit a two minute audition video, along with contact information by May 1 to foundation@artesiageneral.com.
Artesia
May 4
"Dances and Songs from the Pacific Islands"
The New Mexico Military Institute Polynesian Club presents "Dances and Songs from the Pacific Islands" at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. at 7 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Alamogordo
May 5
Downtown Nites Block Party
The Alamogordo Center of Commerce presents Summer 2023 Downtown Nites Block Party, kicking off the summer First Fridays event at 900 and 800 blocks of New York Avenue, from 5 to 10 p.m. are DJ Majik. There will be food trucks and the shops will be open late.
Alamogordo
May 6
Cinco de Mayo
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Griggs Sports Complex. Kicking off the events at 9 a.m. is a car show. Abe Mac Band performs, there will be craft vendors and food trucks.
Carlsbad
May 6
Free Family Fun Day at CARC/Washington Ranch
CARC/Washington Ranch, 18 Rattlesnake Springs Road, invites the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to a free fun day celebrating its 50th anniversary. there will be live entertainment, kids fishing derby, a cornhole tournament, axe throwing, kids play space, pickle ball and food trucks. Sign up for CARC/Washington Ranch 5 K run/walk at runsignup.com. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.