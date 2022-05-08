Bone Springs Art Space celebrates the work and collection of local artist
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., will feature a tribute exhibition celebrating the work and collection of local artist David K. Mahoney (1946-2021) from May 13 to 15. A preview reception takes place on Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., and the exhibit and fundraiser itself will be up on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Miranda Howe is the owner of Bone Springs Art Space and also works at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art (AMoCA). Asked about the event, she wrote in an email, “Working at the Anderson Museum, people often call or come in with an artwork, which they are trying to authenticate or find out its value. David Mahoney was our go-to guy, and really the only one in our area who we directed people to for credible advice and appraisals. He was a very beneficial asset in our community for his restoration abilities and general art knowledge, and we miss having his expertise. When his estate needed help with the documentation of his work, Nancy Fleming (AMoCA director) and I jumped in, making a good team on that sort of thing.
“Additionally, when an interest was expressed in finding good homes to place some of his work, and giving people a chance to see his collection, it was a natural fit to use Bone Springs Art Space to host that type of exhibition. David worked out of a building on First Street, which had at one time been my great-uncle's, the Walt Wiggins Gallery, so for me, it was a great added connection and reason to help continue sharing and extending the love within our arts community,” Howe said.
Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Mahoney studied at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston on a scholarship; the Boston School of Practical Arts; the Boston Institute of Arts; and independent study programs in France and the Netherlands. His work was exhibited throughout Boston, focusing on landscapes. He was finalist in the U.S. Postal Service Duck Stamp competition and recipient of many honors and accolades throughout his life. In his later life he moved to Hondo Valley, working with fellow artist John Meigs. In 2005 — after Meigs' death — Mahoney moved near Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge, where he continued painting and restoration projects.
Proceeds from the sale of the artwork will go to help reimburse estate expenses.
For more information, email howe.miranda@gmail.com, like Bone Springs Art Space on Facebook or call 575-208-0916.