Altrusa’s main fundraiser returns
Altrusa International Foundation of Roswell is hosting Denim & Diamonds at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Reservations are required by Feb. 10.
In a phone interview, Altrusa's Fundraiser Committee Chairperson Kate Harman talked about the upcoming event. “This is one of our fundraisers that we enjoy being able to host. Historically it always honors a family or an industry in agriculture. This year, we decided to honor the pecan industry. We obviously see the pecan trees everywhere when you’re driving around. But I don’t think everybody really recognizes it is such a big industry for our area and for southeast New Mexico,” she said.
According to Harman, there are so many families that are part of the industry that the focus will not be on only one family. “Nobody has the pressure on having to participate and having folks there. But when I’ve been talking to people and letting them know what I’ve been doing, they’re very excited,” she said.
Harman said that the evening will include dinner that is provided by the chefs of the convention center. Afterward, the Yarborough Band will perform inviting everybody to the dance floor.
“We only get rave reviews about the band so we keep booking them. Everybody loves them, everybody likes to get out their dancing shoes and just go and enjoy the evening,” Harman said.
Denim & Diamonds is the largest fundraiser of Altrusa, “We don’t keep anything for us,” Harman said. “It goes straight back to the community through various organizations: the Chaves County Cancer Fund, various scholarships through ENMU-R (Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell) and also NMMI (New Mexico Military Institute). We also support Enrique (Enrique Macias Moreno) with Roswell Community Disaster Relief Fund. We just recently did the Garden of Hope out at the Roswell Homeless Coalition, and so there are lots of different places that we’re able to help with the funds raised,” Harman said.
Asked if there will be also a silent auction, Harman said, “Yes, we’ll have various silent auction items. Right now we’ve got two quarter sides of beef, we’ve got some lovely pottery (that artist made) from the museum, we’ve got some good gift baskets, things like that. We’re still gathering.”
Harman said that — like others — Altrusa had a tough time raising funds during the pandemic. “When it first hit, in 2020, we were able to do Denim & Diamonds, but we weren’t able to run our second fundraiser. And in 2021 we weren’t able to do the Denim & Diamonds live. We had to put the reigns on some of our donations.
But putting this into a positive, we recently set up a committee within Altrusa that searches for grants. That takes a lot of research. If you have an idea, they go hunting for what funds are available. That really helps us whatever we do raise go even further. They (those who offer grants) are very specific what they need you to do to get the grant. I think because of that a lot of people get a little frustrated. So we got some great folks in the organization that focus on it and they like it, which I think is fantastic,” Harman said.
A look back to the beginning of the pecan industry in the Pecos Valley:
The archive of the Roswell Daily Record (RDR) is one of the largest resources about the area’s past, pioneers and entrepreneurs of the region, their struggles and successes. The archive includes four newspapers that covered events, advertisements and the news going back to the mid-19th century. Following are some stories from the early days of the pecan industry:
The earliest report is from RDR, Nov. 30, 1908. The article's headline is “Putting Out Pecan Trees At Carlsbad.” It states that the first consignment of budded pecan trees arrived in town. The seedlings were thriving, but the writer expressed a concern the city had that the outcome was uncertain. There was no scientific method at the time to check if the pecan trees would produce a quality nut. It would take years to find out.
Fast forward to July 9, 1925, in it a short article John H. Stewart boasts that he has the largest pecan orchard in New Mexico. The pecan orchard is located six miles southeast of Roswell on six acres. Stewart announces also that he expects a big revenue from the sale of the pecan nuts.
Some months later, on Oct. 14, 1925, RDR reprints an article from the Albuquerque Journal. In it, an eerie premonition of people eating less meat is voiced. The Journal states that they hope a “cult can be formed in New Mexico with the slogan, ‘plant pecan trees.’” It ends with “The time will come, either from necessity or choice, when more nuts will be eaten and less meat. The fine thing about the pecan is that the villager as well as the farmer can raise his own winter’s supply.”
Some smart locals listened. One of the headlines in the RDR edition of Nov. 19, 1928, reads: “Yates Planting Pecans in Land Pecos R. (River) Valley.”
Years ago, when Ira G. Yates sat a little straighter in his saddle than now, he drew rein occasionally at a pecan tree, scooped up a handful of nuts and cracked the shells with a rusty knife while he rode the range.
Now, when oil derricks dot the broad expanse of his West. Texas ranch and he is one of the richest men in the country, the 69-year-old cattle man still is fond of pecans.
Instead of forsaking the life of the plains for a more luxurious existence elsewhere, the millionaire has turned his attention, whole-heartedly to pecan culture in the Pecos River
Valley, believing it will show others the way to profit when drouth (drought) visits the section or sheep and cattle prices tumble.
"I can't be idle; I've got to be busy at something," he explains.
On his 29,200-acre ranch near San Saba, he has set out 500 trees and soon is to add the same number. The wild pecan will be replaced by budded trees which yield finer nuts.
The owner of 140 wells capable of producing about 3,000,000 barrels of oil daily, if a proration agreement did not limit the Yates field output to 75,000 barrels to prevent overproduction, has no desire for anything other than the ordinary comforts of a West Texas home. The house in which he lives was built at a cost of not more than 3,000.
Yates still prefers his two saddle horses, Prince and Traveler, to automobile transportation.
In Pecos county alone, holdings of the pioneer ranchman were rendered for taxation at 800,000 last year. Yates is the principal owner of acreage in one of the world's most prolific oil pools.
Reading about Yates investing in pecan orchards started a movement. In RDR’s article on Nov. 16, 1926, it’s front page news that a joint committee met for the first time the evening before. The committee members listed included B.F. Rose, C.M. Einhart and Claude Simpson of the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club member Frank Schram, Kiwanis Club member Will Robinson, H.M. Huff, H.A. Poorbaugh and C. J. Stilwell who was a member of the Advertising Club. The committee moved to plant 1,000 pecan trees in the Roswell Region. A telegram was sent to Fabian Garcia of the New Mexico A&M College asking for advice as to the best kinds of trees to plant and other information on having a successful orchard. The committee was also already planning to have the Roswell businesses shut down for half a day, so all citizens could join the planting of trees in Roswell. The members also voiced their hope that farmers would join in and raise the planting of the trees to 3,000.
The article ends with, ”Roswell is now known as the city of trees" said another member. "With the success of this movement this reputation will be assured for all time to come, for with success this year, it will become an annual event. The city will be much more attractive and the property owners will be reaping some cash reward each year for their effort, as well as beautifying their property and making it more valuable from an appearance standpoint.”
This enthusiasm caught on and in 1964 pecan trees were on the way to becoming a major industrial factor for the region. In an article from Dec. 27, 1964, Olen Featherstone’s project to beautify dry land around his home, northwest of Roswell, turned into a 20,000-tree orchard project. The article describes the challenges Featherstone faced, having to level his land to insure the distribution of water and drainage. And that mature trees need seven acre-feet of water per acre. There were legal stipulations — he had to remain under the legal requirement of 3 acre-feet. Though he owned the water rights on his 870 acres, he had to let some of his land lie idle. He also encountered loss when the truck bringing 2,000 pecan trees over Organ Pass overturned and several of the roots dried and died being exposed to the weather.
Another loss came when the bark was stripped from his trees during the typical New Mexico dust storms.
In 1965 Carlsbad’s Chamber of Commerce decided to hold a party for the pecan, which was published as a preview in RDR’s edition of Nov. 16, 1966.
A new challenge for pecan farmers arrived in New Mexico in 1970. This challenge is still ongoing. In the headline of Aug. 4, 1970, it says, “New Mexico Invaded by New Insect.” The pecan weevil had arrived.
Today, Chaves County and other New Mexico counties are under quarantine because of that weevil ruining pecan crops. To prevent the spread of the pecan weevil, pecan buyers must be licensed through the Department of Agriculture.
According to the New Mexico State University, New Mexico is listed throughout the 2000s as second/third place for commercial pecan production with Georgia taking the top spot.
According to the USDA pecan production report, Jan. 19, 2023, pecan production in the U.S. is up 8% from 2021. Georgia had the highest utilized production (in-shell basis) at 126 million pounds, followed by New Mexico at 79 million pounds (in-shell basis.)
Pecans are today a staple in the U.S. and overseas. A surprisingly big fan community of the tasty nut is found in China.
To reserve a seat or table at Denim & Diamonds and for more information about Altrusa, email altrusaroswell.foundation@gmail.com.