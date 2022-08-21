Iconic Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs in Alto’s Spencer Theater
Legendary Grammy Hall of Famers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform on two days, Aug. 25 and 26 at 8 p.m. on both days, at Alto’s Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Road.
There are only a few bands that have the iconic status Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has. For more than 60 years the band remained close to its California country, folk and rock roots. A multitude of awards, Top 40 and platinum records, TV shows and concerts brought continued success for the band. Recent awards include the 2022 Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association. The band’s hits belong to the classics in the American music history, such as “Mr. Bojangles,” “Long Hard Road” and “Fishin’ In The Dark.”
One of the core band members is drummer and harmonica player Jimmie Fadden. In a phone interview he said that the concert in Alto is their first in southern New Mexico, having performed several times in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Asked what they are looking most forward to, Fadden said, “The fact that we’re playing two nights is exciting to us. We’ll maybe get the chance to look around the area a little bit and enjoy that aspect of our travel. We’re hoping with this being the time of the year, that we’ll be able to enjoy some of the great cuisine with green chile. We love green chile. The band lived in Colorado for quite a number of years and our palate was formed with the Southwest cooking style. We’re probably going to be pretty excited about that idea. A nice plate of chile relleno, a nice bowl of chile verde and some fresh tortillas, we’ll be happy.”
Next to their hit songs, the band is going to perform songs from the new album “Dirt Does Dylan,” featuring songs from another iconic music legend, Bob Dylan. Asked how this came to be, Fadden said, “All along, as we grew up together and played music, there was Bob Dylon's songs that we really latched on to, and we would play it in soundcheck or during rehearsal just for fun. We were trying to decide what we would be doing for our next album and I think our manager said, why don’t you do a collection of Bob Dylon songs? It is an interesting idea, but how is this going to come together? So we had a producer, Ray Kennedy, that we were hoping to work with over a number of years, and (it) had never really come together. So this project allowed us and he to work on this and it just sort of came together a piece at the time. The song list started to develop, and Ray’s time and availability came in sync in what we were thinking of doing and fell together in a great way.”
Fadden said that it was tricky to choose the songs because Dylan was a prolific songwriter with hundreds of songs to choose from. “But there is a certain thing about the Dirt Band that has always been true,” he said. “When we play something, either we really feel comfortable with it or it’s not quite a home run so to speak, it doesn’t quite become a natural reaction or response to a piece of music and poetry.
“For instance, ‘Bojangles’ was such an easy, automatic tune for us to play and become a part of. You inhabit these pieces of poetry and music and it was such a great fit that it was another example of things or songs that are an automatic for us. Like putting on a jacket. It either fits you very well or it doesn’t fit as well. The songs that made it on the album are the ones that are the most comfortable for us,” Fadden said.
Fans of the band will recognize two new members joining, one familiar: Jeff Hanna’s son Jaime Hanna. “Jaime Hannah sang ‘Girl from the North Country’ and our version is really quite a bit different,” Fadden said. “It is the poetry and the melody but the underpinnings musically that came spontaneously as a result of playing it together, what you hear in recording. I’ve been listening to Jeff play ‘Don’t think Twice’ for a long, long time. He played that song when we were first together because it was a currently popular song, recently written by Bob Dylan and it was a piece that a lot of people that played guitar would learn. All these year’s later, you’ll hear it on our album. It’s come a long ways, but he still plays the guitar the way it was recorded by Bob, which is what we call finger picking.
“There is so much going on here in our little world. When that song was first recorded by Bob Dylan and the band, we were playing it. I am not sure when it was written, but we immediately wanted to play it and all along we were playing ‘Quinn the Eskimo,’ it was one of our bar songs so to speak. When we were out jamming somewhere we would play that song. Each one of these pieces has some history within the band that the listeners are not privy to. They all have their little story with us. These songs become the soundtrack of our life,” Fadden said.
Asked how it came that Jaime Hanna joined, Fadden said that he had been a musician from a young age. “He had played with a band called The Mavericks for quite a while and then went on to play with singer/songwriter Gary Allan and played in his band for quite some time and when John McEuen left our band, there was an opening there that we needed to address and the way in which we were going to do that was not apparent to us at that point. Jaime suggested that his friend Ross Holmes, a fiddle player, might just be the guy,” Fadden said.
After the concert and following several concerts in Florida where Jaime Hanna joined the band, the decision was made to keep both, Fadden said.
“Jaime came out and played with us for three or four shows a number of years ago, so we’ve all been in touch and hanging together all these years. He’s one of the kids, they grew up with it and have been listening to them all their lives. They haven’t really fallen too far from the tree, those apples of ours. They (the children of the band members) are not all in the music business, they all have different things but there are a number of standouts in the pack. John had quite a few in his set lined up. It was a good fit and the two of them, Jeff and Jaime, played very well together and of course, they sing well together. And then there’s Ross, the wild man on the fiddle and mandolin. Who can overlook that? We have a great time together. There is a lot of camaraderie there,” Fadden said.
Fadden said that there are some big highlights coming up. One of them is a performance on Sept. 17 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The band will not be able to be in person at the 33rd International Bluegrass Music Association Award ceremony on Sept. 29 because they are opening a new country rock exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. “We will be part of that performance, there are a number of people involved in this. The other thing I am working on today is getting me there,” Fadden said and chuckled.
The Spencer Theater’s spokesperson said that only a few tickets are remaining and anybody interested in attending the concert should get their ticket as soon as possible. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800. For more information about Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and their tour, visit nittygritty.com.