Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico hosts free holiday event
On Dec. 15 the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) lights up with Christmas cheer for its special Drive-thru of Lights event. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the public is welcomed by volunteers in their bright yellow vests who will guide the cars through the museum’s parking lot, 200 N. Lea Ave.
“This Drive-Thru of Lights is our way of thanking the community for their support,” HSSNM Executive Director Amy McVay Tellez said in a phone interview. “There is no fee involved, there are no tickets involved. It is a free holiday event, family-friendly. The last couple of years we had one beautiful tree, this year, we have two beautiful large trees, courtesy of Xcel Energy, Jeff Daniels who helped us put the lights up, (and) Jacob Roebuck donating lights last year. We have, I believe, over 10,000 lights on the property right now and we will have more when it’s all set and done.”
According to McVay Tellez, the first 50 cars driving through will receive surprise goody bags with holiday treats and one lucky driver will find a gift card from a local business sponsoring it.
The drivers will go through the parking lot and stop at one booth for hot chocolate and candy canes and another booth offers 50/50 raffle tickets. “Whatever number we pull out, they can get half of the ticket sales,” McVay Tellez said.
On one booth packaged goods can be dropped off that will go to the Roswell Community Kitchen and HSSNM is still continuing its loose change drive.
“Another thing we are encouraging people to do is to show their photos on Instagram and Facebook,” McVay Tellez said. “Decorate your car or just have fun with it, wear your Santa hat, wear your fun sweater as you’re driving through to take your photos. Santa will be on the property and individuals that will drive through, as they are leaving, will get a quick selfie with Santa.”
Asked about the decorations McVay Tellez said, “The Morning Garden Club decorated the outside of the museum with wreaths and different things.”
She said that the museum still remains open by appointment only. This year’s decorations are themed “Traditional Christmas,” honoring the memory of Mary Lou Glass who passed away on Sept. 20. Glass is the granddaughter of James Phelps White whose home houses the museum today. Glass had been involved as a volunteer in the events of the society and was also a member of the garden club, among many other organizations.
“We have a beautiful tree that was donated in memory of Mary Lou Glass,” McVay Tellez said. “The candles in our windows outside, those were donated by Mary Lou.”
HSSNM is known for its Christmas open house. McVay Tellez said that the plans are for next year to go back to the tradition and have the museum fully decorated inside. “This drive-thru is us focusing on being a beacon of light and having fun outside because a lot of people couldn’t afford the (dinner) drive-thru.” During the pandemic, when every venue was shut down, the society had a ticketed dinner drive-thru instead of its seated in-person events and its open house.
For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.