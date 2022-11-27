MainStreet Roswell celebrates the holidays
The holidays will kick off this year with special two-day events on Dec. 2 and 3, organized by MainStreet Roswell, its board and many volunteers.
The organization is also the one decorating Main Street’s trees with lights. Initiated in 2017 by Wendie Marley, MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez said that Marley seeks her own sponsorships to make it happen while Xcel Energy provides the energy-efficient lights. “Wendie is very specific the way she wants them, she doesn’t want them (the trees) to look empty, she wants them to look full, lots of lights,” Gomez said.
The public will be able to enjoy the lights long after the new year started. “They don’t go down until Feb. 15 because lots of people, photographers use them for photo opportunities on Main Street for birthdays, weddings, getting engaged, it’s a real fun time for people to be on Main Street,” she said.
On Friday, families strolling down Main Street and visiting the shops will be treated with window decorations in this year’s theme “Roswell at the Movies” — a fierce contest is happening on MainStreet Roswell’s Facebook page. Voting happens on Saturday all day in form of a “like” of the favorite window. Inside the businesses various treats await the shoppers. “Some will have popcorn at their place; others will have hot chocolate, cider. Some of them are going to have cookies, some are going to have get a free T-shirt when you spend so much money. They are going to have fun things,” Gomez said.
On Friday, between 4 and 6 p.m., shoppers will be entertained by strolling carolers and choirs.
At 6 p.m. the Annual MainStreet Roswell Electric Light Parade will happen on Main Street. “We have quite a few people in the parade to light up their cars,” Gomez said. “I’ve got people with horses, I’ve got people with big trucks, semi trucks, fire trucks, I have a lot of different types of people wanting to be a part of it.”
The public can vote for their favorite float in the same way as for their favorite window decoration.
The highlight of the parade is Santa Claus himself. He is going to pull up in the last float and walk up to the 20-foot tall Christmas tree waiting to be lit up by him on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The evening continues with caroling and local choirs performing. Gomez said that the Roswell High School choir and the choir from Mountain View Middle School would participate, others were still pending at press time.
On Saturday, between noon and 6 p.m., the courthouse lawn is transformed into a downtown holiday market with vendors and food trucks.
“This is the first year we’re doing that. We’ll have people selling coffee, hot chocolate, cookies. I’ve got people that want to sell jewelry, that want to sell toys, we’re going to have food trucks on the Fourth Street side. There will be people selling little donuts,” Gomez said.
Free kids’ crafts take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the lawn and between 2 and 5 p.m. families can get free digital photos with Santa. “We’re also going to have choirs,” Gomez said. “We want to have festive music going on the whole time.”
At 6 p.m. the public is invited to bundle up, bring their blankets and chairs for the free showing of the movie “The Polar Express.” “The screen is huge, the sound is huge. It’s on the south side of the lawn on Fifth Street. That is set up, people can bring their own snacks, popcorn and enjoy seeing a free movie,” Gomez said.
For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org or its Facebook page.