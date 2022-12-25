Like every year at this time, I am sharing with you, the reader, an ancient tradition: the telling of a fairytale story.
When I was just a little kid in Germany my Oma (Oma means grandmother in German) would tuck me in the day before Holy Evening and tell me a fairytale story full of wonder and enchantment.
I fell in love with these fairytales and collected books with those stories from around the world. Today, I will share one of those stories with you as I remember it. It is a story about an enchanted owl princess and a prince who got into trouble. The story most likely appeared for the first time in eastern Europe, however, it never made it into the collection of the Grimm brothers or any other of the more famous authors. So, get some hot cocoa going and dive right in:
“Enchanted Owls”
Once upon a time there lived a great and powerful king who had three sons. When they got old enough to marry, the king called them into his throne room and said, “My beloved sons, you’re now old enough to start looking for a bride. Each of you, take your bow, load an arrow and shoot it out of the magical castle window. You will find your happiness where the arrow goes down.”
Hearing this the princes grabbed their respective bows and — one by one — put their arrow in its bow shelf, drew the cord back and released the arrow, shooting it out of the window the king had pointed to.
The arrow of the oldest son hit the neighboring king’s castle and dug deep into its roof. The arrow of the second son hit the heavy palace door of a count in the neighboring kingdom. Then it was the turn of the youngest son. His arrow went straight up into the sky to finally disappear in a forest far away beyond the horizon.
First to head out on horseback to look for his arrow was the eldest son. When he knocked at the golden doors of the neighboring king’s castle, its crown princess stepped out with the arrow in her hands. Both fell in love on the spot and the prince returned with her as his bride. Then the second son mounted his horse to look for his arrow. When he knocked on the heavy iron-framed wooden door where his arrow was buried in, the daughter of the count welcomed him. They too fell in love at first sight and the prince returned with his bride to his father.
Now it was time for the youngest prince. He too mounted his horse to look for his arrow. It took him a long time, getting lost on occasion, until he finally reached the large forest. He started combing through the wilderness, looking left, looking right and looking all around him. Finally, he saw his arrow high above sticking out of the top of an old oak tree. That tree was so tall, he didn’t know if he would be strong enough to climb all the way up to retrieve his arrow, but he would try. He started climbing using all of his strength, and he managed to reach the top where his arrow stuck next to a little hollow in the trunk.
He pulled the arrow out and looked at it, thinking of the journey that he took on in vain. He would be the laughing stock of the kingdom. Slowly he climbed down from the tree. When he was ready to jump down to the forest floor an owl flew out of the hollow above him, circled down and fluttering its wings sat down on the young princes’ shoulders — a rather painful experience because the owl grabbed a hold of him with its very sharp talons. Surprised and scared, the young man tried to shoo the owl away, but the more he tried to dislodge it, the tighter the claws of the owl dug in. Finally, he gave up and decided to let the owl be and return to his father with the bird.
The prince had taken only a few steps when suddenly six more owls came fluttering down from the hollow. They flew along with him, his horse and the owl on his shoulder all the way back to his father’s palace.
When the young prince arrived at the palace, he didn’t announce himself and snuck into the open window to his room. Before he could close the window, the six owls came fluttering in and settled down on top of his wardrobe. The owl on his shoulder flew down and made itself comfortable on his bed. The young man was so tired, he didn’t even try to chase the owl off of the bed and laid down next to it. Exhausted, he fell into a deep sleep.
When the prince woke up the next morning a huge surprise awaited him. The owl next to him had vanished and in its stead lay a beautiful young woman. Standing around the bed were six maids who asked how they could serve the couple. Flabbergasted, the young man couldn’t find words, which made the beauty next to him giggle. She had fallen in love with the softhearted prince — after all, he could have pulled a dagger to get rid of her when she was in owl form. Still in bed, eating breakfast, the prince found his voice and asked the enchanting woman for her hand in marriage, and she said yes. After they were dressed in a whirlwind of commotion, the maids guided them to the big throne room where he introduced his father to the beautiful bride he found. The royal family, members of the court and the staff praised the beauty of the young prince’s bride, who looked ethereal with hair like shimmering silver and palest blond.
Soon after the weddings of all three princes and their brides took place.
Everything was well and the couples lived happily together in the king’s castle. Only the young prince was worried because he couldn’t forget that his bride came to him in form of an owl. Once a month at full moon, his wife and her six maids disappeared at midnight only to return an hour later. The prince was wondering if they were turning into owls again and one day may not return. His worries turned into anguish but he didn’t dare to mention it to his wife. One day the king had invited all the courts of the country to a ball and when all were busy dancing and frolicking in the ballroom, the prince snuck back into his room. Hunting through all drawers and shelves, he finally pushed the wardrobe off of the wall and there he found a nook with feather dresses. “No more flying away every month, no chance of her leaving me,” the prince joyously told himself while stoking the fire in the room’s fireplace. Then he tossed the feather dresses in and returned to the ballroom. Soon enough, the scent of burning feathers could be smelled throughout the palace. One of the maids lifted her head and shouted, “My lady! We have been betrayed!”
The prince’s wife and the maids ran towards the open doors, where they stopped. The princess turned around and shouted to her husband, “You were ungrateful and betrayed me. If you would have just asked me, I could have burned the feathers myself and would have stayed forever at your side. Now you shall never see me or our unborn child again, unless you can find me in the palace of the royal fairies, and no human has ever managed that.” With these words, she and her maids turned into white doves, flew out the doors into the sky and vanished.
The prince tossed and turned all night, feeling miserable and mourning the loss of his wife and child. He was regretting not trusting her and so sorry about his behavior. The next morning, he said farewell to his father, saddled his horse and left to start the search for his beautiful enchanted wife. He went far and wide, over mountains and through valleys — his heart ached for he missed his wife so much — but he didn’t even find a trace or heard a rumor about the fairy court, royal or otherwise.
Years passed, the prince’s horse had died and he was now on foot. Robbers had taken all of his money, jewelry and weapons. Still he didn’t give up. One day he stopped at an old gnarled tree to rest because his feet hurt so much. Soon he was sound asleep. He felt as if he had just shut his eyes when he got rudely awakened by growly voices. He looked around the tree and there were three giants who were having a fierce argument. He got up and went to them asking, “What are you arguing about?”
The oldest giant said, “Oh, our parents have died and left us three items, and we just can’t agree on who should get them. They are boots, a cap and a whip. And we don’t want to divide them up.”
“And you’re arguing about such rubbish?,” the young man wondered aloud.
Affronted, the giants shouted in one voice, “No rubbish! Those are magical items. Whoever wears the boots can walk a mile in one step and can cross oceans without getting wet; whoever puts the cap on their head turns invisible; and when you crack the whip your enemies turn into rocks.”
The prince thought long and hard about their problem, “Those are really precious things,” he said. “If you want, I can help you. Do you see the three mountains back there? Whoever reaches one of the tops first should get the three magical items.”
The giants thought that was a swell idea. They gave the prince the magical items to hold for the winner and with giant steps — how else would giants walk — they were heading towards the mountains.
Twiddling his thumbs, the prince soon got bored waiting to see who would reach the mountain top first. To pass the time he slipped on the magic boots to see if they fit, then he put the cap on his head and really, he turned invisible. Still bored, he started practicing with the whip and finally, he made it crack. At this very moment the giants had reached their respective mountain and hearing the crack, they turned into large rocks.
Shocked, the prince ran to them. Staring at the rocks, he felt helpless. He didn’t know how to change them back, so he left to continue his search for his wife. However, now he was invisible with the cap and safe from robbers and with the magical boots he could go so much faster. He walked over lakes and rivers, through deserts and on top of the waves of oceans until he reached a mountain that touched the clouds with its peak.
Suddenly the prince heard fluttering of wings and he looked up. There were seven doves circling in the sky before vanishing into the clouds. Oh, how he hoped that those were his wife and her maids. The prince climbed the mountain and reached the opening of a cavern that had been hidden in the clouds. Still invisible he walked into the cave and came upon a huge palace that was surrounded by a vast and gorgeous garden. Here, among the flowers and herbs, he saw his enchanted wife and her maids walking together with a little boy who was trying to catch butterflies.
The prince was full of joy, but then his heart became heavy. How would he approach them? He was still invisible. He followed the group through the garden and then just lifted the magical cap for a second. The boy saw him seemingly appearing out of thin air and said, “Mommy, father is here!”
The princess sighed and said, “You’re dreaming. He’ll never find us.”
The prince lifted the cap again and the boy shouted, “Mom, look: Father’s here!” And as the princess lifted her head to look, the prince took off his cap. Full of joy they all embraced. “How did you find us?” the princess asked. So the prince told her about his long journey.
For a while the couple and their son lived happily in the castle of the royal fairies, who had adopted the princess when she was just a little baby. They had given her the ability to change into an owl and into a dove to be protected. Everybody was happy that the young family was again united. The prince, however, started missing his father and he wanted his father to meet his grandson. So the family started the long journey home.
Meanwhile, the king had become frail and old. His oldest son had taken over the neighboring kingdom with his wife, the middle son took over the estate of his father-in-law, the count. So when the youngest prince arrived with his family everyone was very happy, because he accepted the offer to become the king after his father died.
The young king and his enchanted wife and their children — they had many — lived a long and happy life. His wife had other little magical gifts from the fairies and she decided that anybody who would learn about their story should have a piece of their joy and luck.
Unfortunately, nobody found a way to free the giants, so if anybody knows what to do, just head on over to east Europe and find the largest three mountains that are close to each other and help those brothers.
From our family to yours: Happy Holidays and a Merry Christmas!