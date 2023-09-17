Artists from around the state will be attending this year’s autumn show
This year’s FALLiDAY Arts and Crafts Show takes place at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St., on Sept. 23 and 24. Doors open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show is a sure sign that the holidays are just around the corner. For years the husband and wife duo Jane and Paul Nevarez have been organizing the event. They are especially proud of being able to guarantee that all booths feature hand-made art and that the artist is present. The couple has their own booth there as well: Just Ropin’ is the company label and their art features sculptures such as Christmas trees and crosses made out of horseshoes, lamps and baskets made out of ropes.
Asked how he became an artist, Paul Nevarez said that he was a professional welder. One day, almost 20 years ago, he encountered an artist that did horseshoe artwork. “I went home and got me some shoes and started doing a few things. … They came out all right. … We did a show in Ruidoso, and there's a guy who did ropes — he did baskets and things like that. I said, man, that looks really interesting, I think I'd want to do it because it's pretty much up my alley anyway. And I thought, well, I want to try this. I went home and got me some ropes, and I made some pretty amazing baskets and then (it) just took off. I did both of them together. I've been in mixed media ever since. People would come by and give me ideas, and I made it work,” he said.
Paul Nevarez said that he is happy that the management of the Roswell Convention and Civic Center now permits food trucks on the grounds as well as food vendors inside the center. Also, the cost went down. He said that this year two food trucks will be at their event, The Frybread Lady food truck offers deep-fried savory Navajo-style tacos and sweet fry bread, the other one is called Bubba’s Pit Stop and specializes in burgers, hot dogs, asado dogs, chili cheese fries and Frito pies.
Asked about the artists attending, Jane Nevarez said that most of the favorites are returning, and new artists as well. “There will be jewelry, metal signs, paper art, dolls, baskets, decorated chairs and holiday-themed decorated sugar skulls, fine art if you want to do some good shopping for Christmas, handmade, one-of-a-kind items,” she said. There will be also “edible art,” such as cake, marshmallow treats, apple butter, jams, salsas, caramel popcorn and fried pork rinds, and Whitfield Farm will have their famous chocolate and toffees available.
Two of the artists attending are Glendene and Robert Berend out of Ruidoso. In an email, they wrote that they are looking forward to returning to Roswell. “Our business name is R&G Seasonal Decor. We have been in business for 17 years, doing craft shows in New Mexico and Texas. We retired from our regular jobs 10 years ago, and now we do craft shows regularly. Being creative is fun and we get to meet the nicest people that attend our shows. Jane Navarez does an outstanding job organizing and promoting their craft events,” Glendene Berend wrote.
Celeste Sigla is a mixed media artist, living in Roswell for five years. She will have UFO and “alien paintings,” she wrote in an email. Her work includes texture, bright colors and embellishments, creating unique art pieces. She said that her favorite subjects to paint are landscape bridges, animals, and geometric abstracts. You can get a glimpse at artbycelestesigala.com ahead of the show.
Every year, FALLiDAY is choosing a nonprofit organization to benefit from its silent auction. This year, the DA Court Facility Dogs Foundation was chosen. The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has several dogs trained by handlers. Two are the Chaves County Court Facility dogs. These dedicated dogs provide stress relief for the people at court serving victims of violent crime.
For more information, email fallidayartshow@gmail.com or call Jane at 575-808-3334.