New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces celebrates the fiber arts
The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces is inviting the public to its third Annual Fiber Extravaganza.
A big part of the event this year, is the addition of workshops that are planned for June 16 and 17. Space is limited.
The public can see and learn about the fiber creations that are produced locally by fiber artists on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Demonstrations are a big part of the event, with the following planned: Wool spinning, knitting, weaving, quilting, basket weaving and natural dyeing.
Attendees will have the chance to learn more about the ancient art at informational tables with hands-on demonstrations provided by the Southwest Regional Spinners Club, My Place Jewell, Weaving for Justice, Las Colcheras Quilt Guild, Las Cruces Knitting Guild, High Canyon Weavers and Spinners, ThreadBear, USDA Southwest Cotton Ginning Research Laboratory and the Dona Ana Arts Council.
Next to flint knapping, working with fiber is one of the first achievements from early human beings. Weaving together sturdy fiber to protect ones feet; finer fiber for clothes may go back to the days of the Neanderthal. However, there is no proof because of the fragile composure of the material and the humidity of the European environment. The oldest woven fiber found are just about 30,000 years old. They were made out of plant material, specifically flax and nettle fiber. Remains were found in Egyptian tombs.
Once humans settled down to start farming and raising animals, Europeans and Asian inhabitants had the benefit of sheep that they domesticated for their wool and milk. The Americas, specifically the region where the state of New Mexico is today, didn’t have sheep until the Spanish colonists arrived in the 15th century. Native Americans had used flexible fiber for weaving, such as human hair and fur from domesticated dogs. More rigid fiber was harvested from wild plants such as yucca. Thanks to the arid climate, researchers and historians found ample material and weaving remains in the ruins of the Anazasi and ancient pueblos. Museums throughout the state house sandals, baskets, mats, snares, carpets and even robes that show how art and religion became part of creating those fiber objects. Plant dyes in the area yielded mostly browns and yellow coloring, ground up minerals were mixed with oils to provide red, yellow and black color.
There were two major advancements that changed the style and creativity in New Mexico. The first became dominant in the 13th century, according to the New Mexico Fiber Arts Center: Cotton was being grown in northern New Mexico. This new material prompted the invention of a loom called a Pueblo loom. Historians agree that today’s Navajo weavers still use the same style of loom to create their unique blankets.
The second drastic advancement in fiber arts came with Juan de Oñate, who brought in 1598 hundreds of settlers and thousands of animals, including the sturdy Churro sheep, to New Mexico. Native Americans seized this new source of fiber and made it their own.
The Spanish colonists introduced the larger horizontal European treadle, also known as floor loom. However, those large looms were made for wool yarn, not so much for hand spun cotton yarn. With the sheep thriving and the herds growing, Native Americans soon switched completely to wool yarn, though they continued using their smaller looms. In 1638, first textile workshops were established in Santa Fe, using both Spanish and Native labor to produce woven goods. These goods were not exported back to the old world, but to Mexico City. At the same time, weaving became an industry in Europe with trade schools. Home weavers would receive yarn from merchants, they would create clothing out of that yarn and the merchants, in turn, re-purchased the finished product.
Weaving teachers arrived from Mexico to help New Mexican weavers to make their product a better quality. Two of those master weavers were the brothers Ignacio Ricardo and Juan Bazán who came to Santa Fe in 1807. Their legacy continues today, getting an extra boost on popularity in the mid-1970s, when national handmade crafts had their revival throughout the U.S.
The Farm & Ranch Museum is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces. To sign up for the workshops, contact LuAnn Kilday at the museum at luann.kilday@dca.nm.gov. For more information, call 575-522-4100 or visit nmfarmandranchmuseum.org.