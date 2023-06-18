Fort Stanton
June 24
Fort Stanton After Dark
Join Lincoln County Paranormal at Fort Stanton Historic Site, 104 Kit Carson Road, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., for a spooky tour of the back of the hospital. See the evidence they've gathered that supports the existence of paranormal activity at the site. There are 13 tour times to choose from. Tickets go fast. For more information, visit fortstanton.org.
Ruidoso
June 18
Ruidoso Tattoo Expo
Join Tattoo artists from all over the country for the last day filled with tattoos, live performances and contests. Get tattooed by amazing artists nationwide, browse vendor booths for unique items, and enjoy watching art in action. For more information, visit ruidosotattooexpo.com
Las Cruces
June 19-24
Spaceport America Cup
Spaceport America Cup kicks off with a full schedule, including presentations and displays at the Las Cruces Convention Center on June 20, followed by three and a half days of rocket launching at Spaceport America’s vertical launch area in Sierra County, with the closing ceremony in the evening of June 24 at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces. Students will have the opportunity to network with leading organizations in the aerospace community. Blue Origin and Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC), managed by Honeywell, will have separate rooms set up on opening day at the Las Cruces Convention Center where they will be interviewing for full-time positions and internships. Visitors are encouraged to attend the opening day at the Las Cruces Convention Center and must pre-register to attend the launches at Spaceport America which are open to the public. For more information, visit spaceportamericacup.com.
Santa Fe
June 23-25
"Finding Blackdom — Mittie of South Virginia Street"
Teatra Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, presents the staged reading of the one-act play "Finding Blackdom — Mittie of South Virginia Street." The play features the confidante of Mittie, Dixie (Danielle Reddick) and Maceo (Loveless Johnson, III). The historical "dramedy" is written by Dr. Timothy E. Nelson and produced by Marissa Roybal and Blackdom LLc. For more information, visit teatroparaguasnm.org or call 505-424-1601.
Alamogordo
June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Clovis
June 24
"Aldo Leopold's Journey"
Steve Morgan presents "Aldo Leopold's Journey," hosted by the Clovis-Carver Public Library at Hillcrest Park, 1001 Sycamore St., from 10 a.m. to noon. The audience learns why the father of wildlife ecology and our national wilderness system is still relevant for our current world. Leopold was a forester, conservationist, philosopher educator and writer. His book, "The Sand County Almanac," one of the most widely read on conservation, has been translated into 15 languages. What is most pertinent about his teachings is that those words, many written 100 years ago, are even more relevant today than when he wrote them. His philosophy, which he called the "Land Ethic," included the natural world into ethical thinking. He said, "We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect." As our population has become more and more urban, the importance of embracing the natural world is more critical to our future all the time. Leopold asked that "people become more observant." For more information, call 575-769-7840.
Weed
June 24
Weed Dance
The Otero County Cattleman's Association invites the public to its free Weed Dance, inside the Weed gym, 22 Weed Road, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Live music is provided by 575 Band. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Alto/Ruidoso
July 1
America's Patriotic Classics
America's Patriotic Classics concert takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, at 8 p.m. Under the baton of Maestro Lonnie Klein, the Festival Orchestra of Las Cruces performs a vivacious selection of classical & big band favorites, Sousa military marches, Broadway standards, folk and Fourth of July classics. The enriching vocals of special guest soprano Diane Penning further adorns the dynamic, spirit-filled program. Tickets are on sale as of May 16. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Cloudcroft
July 1 and 2
Christmas in July Jamboree
Christmas in July Jamboree takes place in Zenith Park, James Canyon Hwy., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information, email chamber@coolcloudcroft.com.
Carlsbad
July 1-4
Fourth of July Celebration
This year's Fourth of July Celebration has the theme "America the Beautiful," taking place on four days. On Saturday, join the FreedomFest at the Beach Bandshell. Bands performing are Red Sky at 2:30 p.m., followed by The Country Line Band, The Cody Zane Wells Band, Last Child and Ethan Cole Band. There will be also a pickleball tournament. On Sunday, at 8 a.m., join in for Cars & Coffee show at the Lake Carlsbad Beach, followed by a morning worship with the Brooks Brothers at the Beach Bandshell. At 8:30 p.m., a Glow Miniature Golf Tournament takes place at the Lake Carlsbad Municipal Golf Course. On Monday evening, 7 p.m., music will be provided by DJ G Money and at 9:15 p.m. Carlsbad's Electric Boat Parade takes place (viewable from the Lake Carlsbad Recreation Area). On Tuesday at 9 a.m., the parade takes off from Carlsbad Prep Academy, traveling down Church Street to Canyon Street and ending near the Eddy County Courthouse. At 10 a.m., a ceremony honoring Vietnam, Korean and World War II Veterans takes place at the Cavern theatre. There will be live music at the beach bandshell, starting at 3:30 p.m. with Roswell's Grupo Maldad, followed by Stranded, "Elvis & Patsy Cline: Back in Baby's Arms" show, Grupo Veneno. After dark, the fireworks show begins. For more information, visit explorecarlsbadnm.com.
Artesia
July 1 and 4
Artesia Independence Day
Artesia celebrates Independence Day with its Firecracker Golf Scramble that will be funding its fireworks show. The sign-up form is now available. For more information, call 575-746-2745 or email jessica@artesiachamber.com. On the Fourth of July, join the fun at the Star Spangled Dash, a red, white and blue color run held at Jaycee Park at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Fourth of July Parade begins at the Bulldog Bowl parking lot and will loop around Eagle Draw Park. Participants are encouraged to meet at the Bulldog Bowl at 8:30 a.m. This year's parade theme is "Let Freedom Ring." At 9 p.m., Artesia's annual fireworks show takes place at Jaycee Park. It is recommended to park in the south lot adjacent to the park and to walk to your spot to enjoy the show.
Lovington
July 4
Mudrun
The first Mud Run benefitting The Phoenix House — a sexual assault and domestic violence resource center, takes place during the Party at the Park, Chaparral Park, at 9 a.m. For more information, visit phhobbs.org.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.