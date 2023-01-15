Roswell Community Little Theatre brings comedy sequel to the stage
It’s been a year since the Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT) brought “The Four Old Broads” to the stage and introduced some crazy fun characters to the audience. These "four old broads" have been compared to “The Golden Girls” of this century, involving lots of mischief and naughtiness.
The retired burlesque queen Beatrice “Bea” Shelton went to Magnolia Place Assisted Living to get her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and come join her for a “Sassy Seniors Cruise” through the Caribbean. Before she could do that, they needed to solve a mystery about resident Imogene Fletcher, keep Elvis impersonator Sam Smith at bay, and handle Maude Jenkins, who is obsessed with soap operas and planning her funeral. The play ended when the two, plus the three other residents of the retirement home, jumped into Bea’s car to get to the ship on time.
RCLT is bringing the next chapter for the “four old broads” to the stage. In “Four Old Broads on the High Seas” the adventure continues.
Unfortunately, the original director had to step down, Assistant Director Dan Coleman said.
“Technically, I’m not yet in a position where I can direct, but I’ve been doing the director responsibilities and luckily, Alethea Hartwell, who is a director, she stepped in to oversee and to help and to train. She’s the official director,” he said. At RCLT an actor can only become a director after being an assistant director for three plays.
Asked about this new story, Coleman said, “At the beginning of this show they are arriving at the ship for the nine-day cruise. At the end of the last show, Sam and Imogene announced that they were getting to be married on that ship.”
Asked if last year’s actors rejoined, Coleman said, “For the most part, yes. The original Sam was not able to return, so we have a new Sam (Michael Ray Bozeman) who is doing a fantastic job. And we have a new Maude (Jessica Melendez). Bea (Tricia Hart), Eaddy (Deona Santos) and Imogene (Louise Montague) are the originals. There are a lot of new characters in this one.
“It is every bit as funny as the first one. It’s a little bit racier than the last one so we’re dubbing it an adult comedy, we’re not encouraging people to bring their kids, because it’s not appropriate for all ages, but it’s hilarious for adults,” he said.
Coleman said that he is learning a lot from Hartwell, including combining the movement of the actors with their blocking. The term blocking means where actors are positioned so the entire audience can see them on stage doing their performance.
The script was written by Leslie Kimbell, who is also the creator of the first part. In her synopsis, she said about the play, “… Beatrice is determined to have her pick of all the eligible men on the ship. But Maude, fresh from her win at The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant, plans on being her biggest competition. Wedding Bells are ringing for Sam and Imogene — maybe. And Eaddy, well, she just wants to know what all the fuss is about up on the topless sun deck. Throw in a murder mystery, a fabulous drag queen and a crazy costume party, and you’re in for a laugh a minute, side splitting laugh out loud night of fun.”
Also performing are Randy Nolen, Dan Tisdel, Keaton Hartwell, Luis Lujan, Hugh Taylor and Vicki Melton.
A play is only as good as its production crew. Helping to get the “old broads” on stage, or rather on board, are Lynetta Zuber (sound and lights); Lisa Hobbs is the stage manager with Braulio Santos as stagehand. The costumes are from the cast and crew with the help of costume assistant Zelia Santos. Donna Paul, an actor in her own right, is again in charge of makeup.
The audience has two weekends to see the performance, from Jan. 20-22 and 27-29. Showtimes are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The theater is located at 1717 S. Union Ave. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.