Award-winning Wataru Niimori performs at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art
The public is invited to an evening of Christmas piano music at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art (AMoCA), 409 E. College Blvd., Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
This is the second annual Christmas concert by Dr. Wataru Niimori. He said that he could not play all the songs last year, though some will overlap. Some songs belong to the classic Christmas repertoire, such as “O Tannenbaum,” “Christmas is Here” and “Jingle Bells;” another is a special piece arranged by Niimori, which he performed at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan in 2018.
He said at the beginning of the AMoCA concert a surprise awaits the audience — a musical treat from the youth of Roswell.
Niimori moved to Roswell in the summer of 2020 when his wife found a job as a lawyer. He is currently a choir director teaching at Goddard High School.
As a keyboard player, orchestrator and music engraver, he was a part of various ensembles including the Glenn Miller Orchestra and New Mexico Philharmonic, which toured the U.S., Australia, Croatia and Japan.
Asked about his first impressions of Roswell, Niimori said, “This is very different from what I was familiar with. I lived in New York City, Philadelphia, Kansas, big cities, college towns. I miss the atmosphere. In the big city there is always a concert going on, music events going on.”
However, Niimori was pleasantly surprised about Roswell’s citizens and the children. “I realize the people really enjoy music. It was very fortunate. There are a lot of young students, especially at Goddard, who are interested in music, that’s good news. This is our job too, how to maintain the students’ interest and how we are going to encourage (them) to perform.”
He said he is especially pleased this year with his honor choir. “I just got back from U.S. Army training and started teaching at Goddard this week.”
As an educator, Niimori has taught piano since 2008. Before coming to Roswell, he taught piano and music theory for all ages and levels in private music schools in Albany, New York and Kansas City, Kansas.
Niimori is a professional musician and teacher, originally from Kyoto, Japan, his love for music brought him to the U.S. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music from Temple University in Philadelphia, received his master’s degree in jazz studies from the Indiana University and earned at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln his doctorate of music arts. The versatile musician studied classical music, but also enjoyed improvising and recreating music he heard in films and cartoons. He would accompany recordings his parents played, which included songs by the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Louis Armstrong and James Brown as well as traditional Japanese folk music.
Niimori’s works include scores for the documentary film, “Nebraska Stories: VIETNAM,” produced by Nebraska Educational Telecommunication and a short film selected by Omaha Film Festival 2018, “Central Incompetence.” His other works include arrangements for concert music, jazz, dance and rock, including “String Quartet No.1 in G Major,” “Emily Dickinson Song Cycle for Soprano voice, Alto saxophone and Piano,” “Song for Jessica (for the jazz big band),” and “Dance Project 2018.”