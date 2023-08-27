Mescalero
Sept. 3
Free "End of Summer Bash" at Inn of the Mountain Gods
The free, family-friendly Annual "End of Summer Bash" takes place at the Inn of the Mountain Gods from 3 to 10 p.m. The event features a live DJ, concessions, entertainment and activities. The finale will be a fireworks show over Lake Mescalero at dusk. For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com.
Magdalena
Sept. 2
"Cruising Main" with Nancy Fleming and Miranda Howe
Roswell's own Nancy Fleming and Miranda Howe are featured artists at "Cruising Main" — a new outdoor art project — located next to Warehouse 1-10, 110 N. Main St. and Judy's Studio, 104 N. Main St. The public is invited to the opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The art project will be up until Nov. 30. For more information, email kindofasmallarray@yahoo.com.
Abiquiu
Aug. 27
Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival
Blossoms & Bones brings music back to Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch, 280 Private Drive 1708. Today is the last day to enjoy the music in the heart of the landscape that inspired O’Keeffe’s most iconic works, featuring Japanese Breakfast, Raye Zaragoza, Rising Appalachio and Toro Y Moi — to name a few of the bands. There will be glamping, camping, libations, food, hiking, poetry, yoga, swimming pool, horseback riding and after show dance parties. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Ruidoso
Aug. 29
NM Fire Marshals Association Conference features live burn demonstration
The New Mexico Fire Marshals Association is hosting its annual conference at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive. Part of the event is on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. outside the center a live burn to demonstrate the effectiveness of fire sprinklers. The demonstration is free and open to the public. For more information, visit nmfma.net.or email bvega@firenet.org.
San Patricio
Sept. 2
Free Jazz concert and art show
A free concert with jazz legends Chuck Redd, bassist Tom Wakeling, pianist Michael Francis and drummer Ricky Malichi takes place at Michael Hurd's La Rinconada Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m. The event includes an art show and is presented by Southwestern Arts Alliance Inc. and Jazz in the Neighborhood. For more information, call 575-808-9336 or email mfjazz@pvtnetworks.net.
Carlsbad
Sept. 8 and 9
Jericho Fest
The Annual Jericho Fest takes place at the Beach Bandshell at the Lake Carlsbad Beach Park. There will be a car show, free food, Watermelon and Jalapeño Eating Contest, live entertainment, jumpers, face painting, door prizes and raffle. For more information, call 575-200-1377 or visit hopenm.org.
Alamogordo
Sept. 9
Murder Mystery Gala and Casino Night
Join in an evening of murder mystery, dinner and casino night at The Tays Special Events Center, 2400 N. Scenic Drive, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Love Inc., 1106 Ohio Ave. or the Center of Commerce. For more information, call 575-439-4812.
Artesia
Sept. 16
Heart Walk and Carnival
In celebration of the annual New Mexico Heart Walk Artesia General Hospital is hosting a carnival as well as the walk to raise money for the American Heart Association. Bring the family and come join them for the Artesia Heart Walk and celebrate heart health. The carnival includes a fishing booth, face painting, cake walk, ring toss, donut bobbing, bean bag toss and there will be snocones. The event is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Artesia General Hospital, 702 N. 13th St. For more information and to sign up, visit newmexicoheartwalk.org or its Facebook page.
Santa Fe
Sept. 16 and 17
Santa Fe Renaissance Faire
The 15th Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids under 12 get in for free. There will be food, medieval music and dance, unique arts and crafts and a kids game area. For more information, visit golondrinas.org.
Alamogordo
Sept. 21-24
Otero County Fair and Rodeo
The 84th Annual Otero County Fair and Rodeo takes place at 401 Fairgrounds Road. For more information, visit oterocountyfair.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 29 and 30
Cavern City Renaissance Festival
The Second Annual Cavern City Renaissance Festival takes place at Carlsbad Beach Park and features armored combat, pirates and sword fights, comedy shows, history, live music, Mermaid Queen of New Mexico, wizardry with Jamie O'Hara, live demonstrations of glass blowing, food and fun. Doors open on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. (Kids under 17 get in for free on Friday) and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit caverncityrenfest.com and find them on Facebook.
Artesia
Sept. 30
Red Dirt Black Gold
The Annual Red Dirt Black Gold event takes place downtown at the Heritage Plaza. It is a free community festival honoring the gas and oil industry of the region. There will be entertainment, games and food. The free concerts feature Two of a Kind at 5 p.m., the Justin Kemp Band at 6 p.m., Sunny Sweeney at 7:30 p.m. and headliner Randy Rogers Band at 9 p.m. For more information, visit reddirtblackgold.com.
La Luz
Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
Apple Festival
The Annual Apple Festival takes place at Nichols Ranch, 236 Cottonwood Canyon. There will be more than 85 arts and crafts vendors, a petting zoo, live music, more than 20 food vendors, wine and beer. The ranch is located 20 minutes from Alamogordo, seven miles East of La Luz. For more information, visit nicholsranchandorchards.com.
Artesia
Oct. 13 and 14
"The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show"
Ocotillo Comedy Troupe presents "The Edgar Allen Poe Afterlife Show" at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. When Poe sets out to keep his stories alive from beyond the grave, an otherworldly radio studio proves just the thing to be for his best and creepiest stories. Performances are on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 2 p.m. Kids K-12 grade get a discount. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Artesia
Oct. 20 and 21
Art in the Park
The 48th Annual Art in the Park takes place on two days at Jaycee Park. There will be fine arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music. The Artesia High School Band will be hosting its annual cake walk on Saturday. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or its Facebook event page.
Albuquerque
Oct. 28-Jan. 7, 2024
Native American Student Art Show and Sale
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center presents: The 43rd Annual Native American Student Art Show and Sale. This year's theme is, "Celebrating Our Pollinators." This showcase will be held in the south gallery of the center, 2401 12th St. NW. Entries will be accepted at the center through Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Opening reception and award ceremony takes place on the first day of the show, from 1 to 4 p.m. The sale benefitting the individual students take place on the last day of exhibit. For more information, visit indianpueblo.org, email Paula Mirabal at pmirabal@indianpueblo.org or call 505-724-3564.
Artesia
Nov. 3-5
Balloons & Tunes Festival
The Artesia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 40th anniversary of Balloons & Tunes Festival. Sunrise flights take off from Eagle Draw Park. More details to come. Sign up as pilot or sponsor a balloon at artesiachamber.com.
Carlsbad
Nov. 9
DWWRC fundraising dinner and auction
The Fourth Annual Desert Willow Wildlife Rehab Center (DWWRC) Dinner and Auction takes place at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts Center, 4012 National Parks Hwy., from 5 to 9 p.m. The evening includes visiting with the people and animals that are part of the Desert Willow Wildlife team. There will be a cash bar, a silent and live auction. Proceeds go to the rehab center that cares for injured and recovering wildlife. The auction has anything from gift cards, art, two tickets to the Spencer Theater in Alto, and a Vermejo Adventure package at the Sangre de Cristo mountain range, to name a few. For more information, visit dwwrc.org/benefit, email info@dwwrc.org or call 575-689-6711.
Artesia
Nov. 16
"Yesterday" — a tribute to the Beatles
The Artesia Arts Council presents the resident Beatles show band for "Legends in Concert," the world's premier and longest running tribute show, "Yesterday" performs in Las Vegas, Nevada, Branson, Missouri and now at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. The performance takes place at 7 p.m. Kids K-12 grade get a discount. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Artesia
Dec. 1
Sons of the Pioneers concert
The Artesia Arts Council presents the Sons of the Pioneers with Roy Rogers Jr. at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. The performance takes place at 7 p.m. Kids K-12 grade get a discount. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Ruidoso
Until Oct. 21
Midtown Market
Discover fresh, local foods and handmade crafts at the Midtown Market, where artists, bakers, wineries converge on Saturdays to provide locally made products in Midtown at Country Club Lot, located at 100 Country Club Drive. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
Carlsbad
Until Oct. 25
"One Drip at a Time: The Centennial Celebration of Carlsbad Caverns"
Carlsbad Museum, 418 W. Fox St., invites the public to its exhibit, "One Drip at a Time: The Centennial Celebration of Carlsbad Caverns." For more information, visit carlsbadmuseum.org or call 575-887-0276.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.