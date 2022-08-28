The Glorious Sound of Brass comes to Roswell, featuring brass musicians of the Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO) and faculty/professionals from the University of Texas at El Paso.
The free concert takes place in conjunction with MainStreet Roswell’s First Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse, west side steps.
“People should bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit and enjoy the concert, which will run approximately an hour to 70 minutes long,” RSO Concert Operations Manager Kate Graham wrote in an email.
Performances will cover music from all eras, from Bach to Jazz. “As brass instruments are ideally suited for outdoor performance, the music selection will take advantage of their ability to spark patriotic fervor — ‘Fanfare for the Brave,’ toe-tapping excitement — ‘Ain’t Misbehavin,' heart rending beauty — ‘Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring’ and much more,” Graham said.
For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.