Award-winning Ariel Hutchins and Will Banister perform
A first for Roswell, the grand opening of an Allsup’s location is bringing two award-winning musicians to town for a free live evening concert on June 2 at 6:30 p.m., 5500 N. Main St.
Headliner of the show is award-winning Texas singer and songwriter Ariel Hutchins who is bringing her full band.
Asked how Hutchins became an artist, she said during a phone interview, “Basically, I’ve been doing everything myself. I haven’t had any education on music. It is something I have approached myself in the last few years, getting a manager, somebody knowing the business.”
Born in Abilene, Hutchins spent her early childhood singing in Church. When she was 8, family tragedy placed her in the foster care system. On her 11th birthday she received a guitar and she started teaching herself to play. At 14 Hutchins moved to Cross Plains, Texas with her custodial guardians. There she sang the National Anthem at high school sports events and started performing in local venues. After graduation, Hutchins formed her own band and began playing at honkytonks, bars and festivals throughout Texas.
Awards and nominations for her songs happened during the pandemic. Hutchins said, “We did a lot. When everything shut down, we used that time to write and record and put out lots of music. I spent my time writing new music and partnering with amazing songwriters and getting music together to put out there.”
Asked how she would describe her style, Hutchins said, “I would describe it, it’s more ‘red dirt’ than anything. A lot of the songs released are very personal about my life, some are not, (they are) just fun to listen to. I am just down to earth. It’s just me, what you see is what you get.”
Hutchins said that this will be her first time performing in Roswell and that she is planning to explore the town either before or after the concert.
Hutchins won the Future Face of Texas Radio Award when three of her debut singles reached No. 1 on Texas Radio in 2021: The songs are “Wine Won’t Work,” “Showing Off” (duet with Sundance Head) and “Christmas Time in Texas.”
The same year, her hard work was rewarded with a performance at the Texas Country Music Awards and a nomination for Female Artist of the Year by the Texas Country Music Association. She opened for Eli Young, Aaron Watson, Clay Walker, Lee Greenwood and Deana Carter.
Earlier this year, Hutchins was awarded New Female Vocalist of the Year by Texas Regional Radio Music Awards. Her song “The Cowboy He Will Be” reached no. 1 on the Texas Radio charts; she was nominated Texas Regional Radio Best Female Artist and Best New Female Artist.
With the events returning, Hutchins opened for Rick Trevino, Terri Clark, Gary P. Nunn, Randall King and Wade Bowen. She released a duet with Mark Powell, “Tequila for Two,” and was announced West Texas Rehabilitation Telethon Rising Star Performer with Gabby Barrett, Sawyer Brown and Red Steagall.
Hutchins had her debut at Outlaws and Legends Music Festival in Luckenbach, Texas and the Mayfest in Fort Worth, Texas and Texas Motor Speedway.
With Hutchin’s busy concerts ahead, she still makes time to give back and support children in the foster care system with fundraising concerts.
Opening for Hutchins is New Mexico country singer and songwriter Will Banister. Growing up in Portales, Banister was introduced at an early age by his father to the music of Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, George Strait and Brooks and Dunn. Banister’s own style of music is often compared to the sound of the 1990s with a punch. He has opened for acts such as Cody Johnson, Mike and The Moonpies and in 2021 for Cody Canada. The accomplished songwriter has performed all over the Southwest, in his home state, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as in the United Kingdom and Europe. His latest album “Everything Burns” consists of 11 songs, 10 of which were either written or co-written by Banister. It received a 5 star review, and was announced as album of the month in the March 2020 edition of the U.K. publication Country Music People Magazine. His latest single "Ain't That The Truth" reached no. 38 on the Texas Country music chart. Banister performed the opening song entitled "Find A New Home” for the 2021 Clint Eastwood film “Cry Macho.” The song was written by Grammy Award winner Mark Mancina.
For more information, visit arielhutchinsmusic.com and willbanister.com.