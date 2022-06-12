Exhibit of former Roswell Artist-in-Residence Susana Viola Jacobson to benefit educational programs
By Christina Stock
Vision Editor
Bone Springs Art Space will be exhibiting "Frenzied Dance at Sunrise,” the whimsical drawings and paintings of Susana Viola Jacobson from June 18-Aug. 13. Jackson is a Roswell Artist-in-Residence fellow (1982-83) and is donating all proceeds of her work to the educational programs at Bone Springs Art Space.
In an email Jacobson wrote about the art she is donating, “These pieces were painted and drawn in a small, almost empty apartment in Palo Alto, California, in the mid 1970s before I went to graduate school. They are a mix of influences, eccentric one and all, and form my entry into more serious painting.
“Having little money, I bought a big roll of brown wrapping paper, tacked it to the wall and just went at it with cheap oils & graphite sticks,” she wrote. “Generally, there is a central creature that evolved from ‘dog’ characters I used earlier. They have nothing to do with dogs per se. With big shoulders, a pointed head and one or more arms that morphs into various noodle-like forms or even weapons, they 'perform' in an arena or open landscape. Goats, hearts and stomachs also appear as characters.
“My imagination was fired by everything from my lazy dietary habits — that had me eating most meals from cans and packages available in the 7-11 store across the street — to the transports of the donor hearts I monitored in my dispatch job at Stanford Hospital. Ceremonies and significant events are parodied but also portrayed as doubled sided. They can be tragic and comedic, meaningful or absolute nonsense. This is the world in which I lived shown raw, ironic but hopeful,” Jacobson wrote.
Having been raised as an “Army brat,” Jacobson was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and has lived throughout the U.S. and overseas. Her family returned to Utah where she ultimately received her Bachelor's of Fine Art at the University of Utah in 1972 — after a summer spent at Skowhegan School in Maine in 1970.
After living for a year in New York City, Jacobson moved to California in 1976 pursuing her Master’s in Fine Art, which she completed in 1980 at Stanford University. She then went on to her first professorship at Humboldt State University (HSU) and was given a leave in 1982-83 to spend a year in Roswell in the Roswell Artist-in-Residence program. The following summer she went with the University of Georgia to Cortona, Italy as an artist in residence as well. She then spent another three years at HSU.
A restless person by nature, Jacobson went on to spend a year at the University of Iowa before receiving an appointment at the Yale School of Art where she taught for seven years. Her final 17 years of teaching were spent at the University of Pennsylvania.
Throughout this time she exhibited and lectured and received honors and awards that included a National Endowment for the Arts Individual Artists Grant and an Ingram-Merrill Foundation Grant and a G. Holmes Perkins Distinguished Teaching Award. She was the first resident at the Josef & Anni Albers Foundation in Bethany, Connecticut and completed residencies at Yaddo and the Vermont Studio Center, among others.
On retiring from teaching in 2010, Jacobson moved to Utah again to be near her family and the Wasatch Mountains and Red Rock Country that has always formed the center of her heart, she wrote.
Bone Springs Art Space is located at 212 E. Walnut Space and is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, call 575-208-0916.