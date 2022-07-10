When my daughters were young and had birthday parties or slumber parties, one of the favorite activities was bingo, with the possibility of winning in various ways, until someone did indeed yell out a triumphant “Bingo!” As an adult I look forward to The Ripped Bodice Bookstore’s annual Summer Romance Bingo. (The bookstore is a romance-only store in California.) For the sixth year now, they’ve created a “bingo card” using a selection of tropes or odd offbeat themes a reader might find in romances in general. The object is to find and read a book in enough different categories to score bingo over the course of the summer.
It’s challenging and fun to take their bingo card of categories — which were created with more classic romances in mind — and identify science fiction romance titles that qualify. In an ongoing tradition, I asked the members of The Science Fiction Romance Brigade (SFRB) on Facebook, who are authors and avid readers, to recommend books. Authors were allowed to recommend their own titles and I included some of mine where applicable. There are always a few categories which are trickier than others to fulfill. This year’s hardest in sci-fi romance were a “high tea” ceremony and a “property inheritance” plot. But we did find them.
To be clear, we’re not actually playing bingo here, merely providing a list of reading suggestions. Hop over to the Ripped Bodice site if you want to enter their reading contest, which runs through Aug. 31.
Many of the books were suggested for more than one category; however, I only listed each title in one category to keep the list as unique as possible.
I’ll only include a few of the categories here and a subset of the suggestions which were collected for each. The book suggestions were listed in the post in no certain order. To see all the books the SFRB placed in each category, you can visit the original post on my blog.
Category Dance:
“Star Cruise Mystery Dancer” by Veronica Scott. My sci-fi romance take on the Anastasia legend with a dancer in its center.
“Ha’ven’s Song” (Curizan Warriors, Book 1) by S.E. Smith. “A young woman who promotes music and dance for children gets kidnapped by a drug lord in South America and rescued by creatures from out of space.”
“Alien Pilot Needs a Nanny” (Alien Nanny Agency, No. 2) by Tasha Black. ”A classically trained dancer is tricked into signing a contract to dance at a gentleman’s club off-planet. She is able to terminate this by signing a nanny contract.”
“Seized” (Tribute Brides Of The Drexian Warriors, Book 2) by Tana Stone. ”The protagonist is a professional ballet dancer abducted by aliens.”
“I Married A Merman” (Prime Mating Agency series) by Regine Abel. ”The merfolk have a Bollywood style of courting and mating dance they normally perform underwater, but they perform it above water for the MC’s wedding since she can’t breathe underwater.”
“Provoking Odium” (Cyborg Unity, Book 1) by Cynthia Sax. ”Can cyborgs dance? We find out the answer in this story — there’s a dancing competition at the end of it.”
“Fearless” (The Survival Race, Book 2) by K.M. Fawcett. ”Miya dances the ceremonial mating dance for her love interest Kendrick three different times in the book. Each time it gets hotter.”
Others mentioned who feature dance are: “Alien Goddess: Sarah” (Makaen Warriors, Book 1) by Zina Wes, “Silent Lucidity” (The Infinite City, Book 1) and “Dustwalker,” both by Tiffany Roberts.
Category Bath — the place or the activity:
“Mail Order Mom” (part of My Holiday Tails series) by Marina Simcoe. ”The alien baths have live fish in them which freaks the heroine out.”
“Captive Of The Horde King” by Zooey Draven. The SFR Brigade member said that there is ”lots of sexy bathing in this one.”
Also mentioned are “Contagion” by Amanda Milo, “Matched: Jennifer’s Diary” (Xaerd Mates, Book 1) by L. Starfyre and “Stolen By Starlight” by Sara Ivy Hill.
Category Mafia:
“Farryn’s War” (Exiles Of The Drift series) by Christie Meierz. “An exiled alien ruler, turned mafia underboss, plots to rescue the estranged wife he thinks betrayed him so he can kill her himself.”
“Star Cruise Stowaway” (A novella previously featured in the Pets in Space anthology) by Veronica Scott. “The heroine is an alien empath who has been kidnapped by the Amarotu Combine.” The interstellar crime syndicate Amarotu appears in a number of my books.
“Alien’s Challenge” (Outlaw Planet Mates series) by Nancey Cummings. ”The hero is part of a gang of thieves.”
“One Two Punch” by Pauline Baird Jones. ”A future New Orleans mystery sci-fi featuring the mafia.”
“Shielded Heart” (The Infinite City, Book 2) by Tiffany Roberts. ”One character is a criminal hacker and has a gang.”
Also mentioned: “Ruthless King” (Ruthless Warlords, Book 1) by Alison Aimes. “The dark hero is known to be the most brutal alpha crime boss in the galaxy.”
Category Architect:
We actually found two books with this subject.
“Alien Architect Needs A Nanny” (Alien Nanny Agency, No. 1) by Tasha Black and
“Ignite” (Inferno Force Of The Drexian Warriors, Book One) by Tana Stone. ”The female protagonist is the first human astro-architect.”
Category Animal Shelter:
“Virak: Virilian Mail Order Mates” by Ella Blake. ”The hero has built a huge sanctuary for the many alien animals he rescued from the black market traders.”
“Zandro" (Alien Animal Rescues, Book 1) — a novelette by ED Walker. The story was featured in Pets in Space 3 anthology. ”The hero works in animal rescue. When some adorable but dangerous bajo kittens are rescued, he reaches out to his alienated love for help.”
“Dark Strength” (Refuge Book 3) by Cynthia Sax. ”Balvan, the alien hero, rescues wounded creatures and has converted his domicile into an animal shelter.”
“Karla: Seeking Freedom” (Xaerd Mates II) by L. Starfyre. ”Her mates adopt pets for her daughters from an animal shelter.”
“I Married A Naga" (Prime Mating Agency series) by Regine Abel. ”The aliens featured have a hidden valley inside the mountain range their city is built in that is a shelter for animals.”
Also mentioned: “The Alien’s Zookeeper” (Animals And Aliens, Book 1) by Skye MacKinnon and Arizona Tape.
My conclusions are:
Sci-fi romance authors are quite creative and inventive in adapting standard tropes and plot devices to tell their interstellar tales.
This exercise is a fun way to present some excellent backlist books for readers to look at with renewed interest.
Wishing you many hours of happy reading!
USA Today bestselling author Veronica Scott is the proud recipient of a NASA Exceptional Service Medal relating to her former day job, not her books. She had a long career at NASA/JPL, where the Mars rovers were built, among other exciting projects.
Scott is a seven-time winner of the SFR (Science-Fiction Romance) Galaxy Award, as well as a National Excellence in Romance Fiction Award. One of her favorite achievements is that she read the part of “Star Trek Crew Member” in the official audiobook production of Harlan Ellison’s “The City On the Edge of Forever.”
For more information, visit her blog at veronicascott.wordpress.com or find her on social media.