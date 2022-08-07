Veronica Scott

Trends in sci-fi romance: Nagas

An interesting trend in sci-fi romance (SFR) is the rise of the Naga. I’d never heard of this concept before I began seeing them appear on SFR covers and in the plots. Doing my research — which is a thing authors love to do and which can distract us for hours at a time if we’re not careful — the word “naga” is Sanskrit for serpent. The basic concept is found in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism and views nagas as half human, half cobra, strong and handsome. They are described as benevolent or harmful spirits and may appear in the half human form, as fully human or as completely serpentine.