Sci-fi and paranormal romance authors celebrate ‘human’ holidays
It’s that fun time of the year when sci-fi romance (SFR) and paranormal romance authors combine their otherworldly tales with the holidays we observe here on Earth.
First out of the gate was “Unwrapping the Alien,” an anthology by various SFR authors and the blurb promises: “Hearts are made to sparkle again, aliens get naughty (or nice) with their mates, relationships from beyond the stars are perfectly wrapped and finished with a bow. So curl up, get cozy and get ready to unwrap your very own alien for Christmas!”
Next seven of the best-known SFR authors, including Honey Phillips, Tana Stone and Alana Khan, got together to create the “Stranded With an Alien” collection which is “a collaboration of authors telling holiday tales with a science fiction romance twist. Each book is a standalone, containing its own ‘Happily Ever After,’ and they can be read in any order.”
There’s “Vixin” by Tana Stone, where a human woman leaves her job on a space station to go home for the holidays and ends up crashlanding on another planet, with the requisite alien hottie, and is hailed as a goddess by the local population.
In “Sinta" by Honey Phillips a crash-landed alien has to team up with a human woman on Earth to survive — but the freezing cold temperatures keep setting off his beast mode and the situation gets complicated. Not to worry — romance rules! In Alana Khan’s “Taliz" the heroine has gone to another world to research their winter holiday customs but she gets more than she bargained for.
“Baki" by Ella Maven, “Sakar" by Ella Blake, “Zearn" by Rena Marks and “Frost” by Ava Ross round out the collection, each with a unique, winter or winter/holiday-centered plot full of romance.
“Unyielding” by R. L. Olvitt invokes the ‘holiday magic’ to help the uptight alien captain and the human woman seeking her lost sister on a faraway planet unlock their ‘Happy Ever After.’ As the author says in the blurb: “A flower-laden treehouse in the middle of a secluded forest village, a convenient lie about how Kayla might be his mate, and Christmas on the horizon, and they just might have the recipe for a real romance.”
“An Alien for Christmas” by Matt Bradley takes one human housesitting in a remote area of the terrestrial desert while he recovers from a bad breakup and a lost alien botanist trying desperately to fix his ship and go home, and mixes them together for the holidays.
“Alien Orc for Christmas” (Holiday Romances of Elora Station, book 2) from Ursa Dax finds a busy human running a store on a space station getting ready for her Christmas rush. She gets distracted by the owner of the bar next door, who is the alien orc in question.
“Chimera for Christmas,” which is book one in the series, also occurs on the same space station and features a woman falling in love with her very grumpy and completely alien coworker. Although the latter book was released in late 2021, it’s a fine holiday read in this genre.
The always enjoyable Mina Carter has a holiday release in mid-December: “An Alien Berserker for Christmas” (Warriors of the Lathar, book 17) matches up an escaped alien prisoner and a genetically modified human animal keeper, assigned to be a deer herder at a Christmas-themed resort on a far off world. The tale of how these two disparate souls come together is bound to lead to a satisfying “Happy Ever After.”
Of course, the world of paranormal romance authors is all over the winter holiday theme. “Earth’s Elf” by Eve Langlais pairs an elf hunting the evil Krampus who has broken out of prison with a human Christmas shop owner. The unlikely duo get dropped into danger and adventure as Krampus proves to be a difficult foe to outwit, but I think we can all rest assured the “Happy Ever After” — and Christmas — will happen right on schedule.
Lorelai Hart and Colbie Dunbar team up to tell the story of “Love at Frostbite: Nick” (Mated to His Reindeer) involving a reindeer shifter who gets caught in a blizzard, the man who gives him shelter and the romance which inevitably ensues.
“The Noel Before Christmas” by Harper B. Cole, Trisha Linde and Colbie Dunbar put together a grumpy Alpha wolf named Noel who hates Christmas and an Omega Fae who loves the holiday so much he always volunteers for Santa’s Workshop duty. Sparks fly and romance burgeons and the happy holiday ending surprises no one, right?
“The Perfectly Paranormal Christmas” anthology asks if the reader has been naughty or nice and provides four novellas to “jingle your bells and add a dash of spice to your egg nog,” as the blurb says. “Gods, Goddesses, witches, Fae and all sorts of magical creatures are gathering to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a spot of tinsel-strewn mayhem.” Why not get some egg nog and cookies and join them for a few hours of holiday reading?
“How the Bigfoot Won Christmas” by Catherine Lievense offers Riordan and Emanual and this mix of holiday story ingredients: “… a grumpy-sunshine, stuck in a snowstorm, there's only one bed (and a couch), shifter Christmas romance that will warm your heart and make you smile. Expect a lost puppy, a naughty reindeer, plenty of Christmas lights and love.”
“Shifter Christmas Howlidays,” a new anthology with 12 authors, delivers up “steamy Shifter Christmas stories just for you. Lions, Tigers, Dragons, Bears, Wolves and more await you in this collection of holiday paranormal romance and urban fantasy tales. Naughty or nice, escape between the pages and get swept away with the new book boyfriends waiting under the tree. Stories guaranteed to jingle your bells.”
And finally, there’s “Midnight Repeated” (Movie Magic Novellas) by Dani McLean, which is a fun time loop romance taking place on New Year’s Eve. The heroine is full of good resolutions but keeps waking up on the morning of December 31. She hopes finding and then kissing the “right man” at midnight will set her free.
Wishing you a merry and peaceful holiday season!
USA Today bestselling author Veronica Scott is the proud recipient of a NASA Exceptional Service Medal relating to her former day job, not her books. She had a long career at NASA/JPL, where the Mars rovers were built, among other exciting projects. Scott is a seven-time winner of the SFR (Science-Fiction Romance) Galaxy Award, as well as a National Excellence in Romance Fiction Award. One of her favorite achievements is that she read the part of “Star Trek Crew Member” in the official audiobook production of Harlan Ellison’s “The City On the Edge of Forever.” For more information, visit her blog at veronicascott.wordpress.com or find her on social media.