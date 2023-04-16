New sci-fi romance releases
Rather than address one central theme in sci-fi romance (SFR) this month, I thought I’d highlight a few new outstanding releases.
First is “Knightmaster" (Oronis Knights Book One) from Anna Hackett. This author is one of the most highly successful in SFR, and having her start a brand new series is quite exciting. Lately, she’s been writing romantic suspense, so we’re happy to see her back in the interstellar domain. The story follows a human xenoanthropologist who is assigned to escort the new Oronis ambassador. When events unfold — including the disappearance of the Oronis Knightqueen, under very fishy circumstances implicating Earth — she is fully unprepared. She’s also not ready for the attraction she feels to the Knightmaster assigned to the case — let the excitement, danger and romance begin.
Honey Phillips released “Alien Chief,” the seventh book in her well received “Alien Invasion” series. A human woman teams up with an alien noble in a fake relationship as they attempt to resolve a threat to his brother’s throne. They try to resist the attraction to each other while working on the mystery, and of course, they fail.
“AzumC: The Cyborg Chronicles 4” from Pauline Baird Jones features, “… a pilot in search of a mission. She’s a doctor lost in time. Can they fix each other before time runs out?” They certainly can, and there’ll be many major plot tangles and exciting challenges to unravel before the HEA (Happy Ever After) ending. Ms. Jones is one of the best I know at writing anything that involves the complexities of time travel.
A different type of cyborg romance would be “Raw Desires” (Cyborg Unity Book Three) from Cynthia Sax. Ms. Jones’s romances are described as “blush free” and Ms. Sax’s are “sizzling,” so whatever mood a reader may be in when it comes to cyborgs, they’ll be sure to be satisfied. In “Raw Desires” the hero “is one of the lucky warriors who has located his genetic match. He hears his human female’s voice over the communication lines and immediately processes she is his.” The only problem is she’s currently on a mission to kill all cyborgs, including him. Quite the romantic difficulty, but, of course, there will be an HEA.
Regine Abel has a highly successful series with the first part of the title being: “I Married a …” where the heroines in question have married all sorts of alien monsters, from “… a Lizardman" to “… a Minotaur.” In the recent entry, “I Married a Dryad,” a human woman (a high ranking peacekeeping officer) reaches out to the Prime Dating Agency in hopes of meeting her match somewhere in the galaxy. Sure enough, the agency introduces her to a top notch candidate (an alien bounty hunter) and they hit it off. But each has secrets and when a tragedy strikes, off they go together to solve the problem and save lives. Ms. Abel excels at creative world building, and reviewers laud the details of the Dryads and their world.
Benjamin Medrano released “Dawn of Chaos” (Eve of Destruction 4), which is a lesbian romance space opera. Eve is a powerful warlord with magic and a lot of combat experience who maintains a harem. In this installment of the series she is attempting to solve the mystery of her parents’ disappearance three decades ago. Reviewers appreciated the action and adventure and the supporting characters who surround Eve on each of her adventures, and this book is no exception.
A widowed human woman takes a vacation on a lovely alien beach. She can’t help getting involved with her neighbor, an alien widower with two daughters, in “My Human Neighbor” (Monsters Love Curvey Girls Book 9) from Michele Mills. After the two little girls beg the female main character to marry their father, here’s how her train of thought goes as described in the book blurb: “I’ve already received an eyeful over the fence of their alarming and yet unbearably handsome dad, Crydan Flamestone, as he showers each day, fresh off the beach from his morning run. And maybe, he’s caught me eyeing his naked red *cough* muscles a few times and doesn’t seem to mind? This does not mean I’m ready to become my neighbor’s wife or gain an instant Hyrrokin, flame-throwing family. These girls are darling, but I’m afraid they’ve picked the wrong female. What do I know about kids? Anyway, this guy seems to already have a fiancée. And she’s all wrong for him. And I don’t like the way she treats the girls. Oh shoot. Who am I kidding? Looks like I’m gonna have to meddle!”
I mean, I was hooked after reading that and one clicked! I’m sure reaching the HEA will be a fun read.
No report like this would be complete without mentioning Ruby Dixon. Her latest book is “Corsairs: Bethiah” (Corsair Brothers Book 5), and it is quite different from her famous “Ice Planet Barbarians” books. Here’s what the book blurb says as the lead character Bethiah describes the situation she’s in: “I have a reputation for being the most chaotic bounty hunter in the universe. What they don’t know? My private life is just as messy. I’ve got a sweet, innocent cloned human woman who wants to be my lover … and a grumpy cyborg paramour who might be jealous that he’s not the center of attention. The solution? A triad. Can three very different people love and work together all on the same small spaceship? We’re about to find out.” Reviews have been very favorable, with many readers delighted this ongoing character in the series has finally received her own book and HEA.
New SFR releases literally pour out every week, which makes for many happy readers, including me, but these are a few of the highlights of the past few weeks. I wish I had time and space to highlight many more for you, but this is a good start. Happy reading!
USA Today bestselling author Veronica Scott is the proud recipient of a NASA Exceptional Service Medal relating to her former day job, not her books. She had a long career at NASA/JPL, where the Mars rovers were built, among other exciting projects.
Scott is a seven-time winner of the SFR (Science-Fiction Romance) Galaxy Award, as well as a National Excellence in Romance Fiction Award. One of her favorite achievements is that she read the part of “Star Trek Crew Member” in the official audiobook production of Harlan Ellison’s “The City On the Edge of Forever.”
For more information, visit her blog at veronicascott.wordpress.com or find her on social media.