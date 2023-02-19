Zodiac and sci-fi romance
Not surprisingly, the signs of the zodiac are often plot points in paranormal romance, but some science fiction romance (SFR) authors have found ways to incorporate them as well.
Starting with my personal favorite sign of the zodiac because I’m a Libra, Stephanie West has a recent release “Loving Libra” in the multi-author “Astrological Mates” series. Here’s how the series authors have defined their purpose for readers: “The planets have aligned in your favor. The constellations hold the key to finding a love that burns brighter than all the stars in the cosmos.” In author West’s book, Libra is actually the name of the male main character, an “alien born of dark matter,” trapped on Earth. He and his human neighbor Xen are attracted to each other and have all sorts of challenges to work through before the happy-ever-after (HEA) ending. And there’s a cat!
“Leo’s Captive” by Sandra R. Neeley is another in the series and takes place after a huge event known as the Convergence has changed everything about living here on Earth. Jaci, an open-minded human woman, is enjoying all the new opportunities involved in interstellar relations and trade when she gets into legal trouble and has to go on the run. Kasar, the Leo in question, doesn’t like Earth, doesn’t like humans and is generally grumpy. So guess whose ship Jaci stows away on, and who he has to help, and fall in love with? There’s a HEA, of course, after much adventure and angst.
“Virgo’s Prize” by Ella Blake delivers the science fiction adventure as well as the romance. The human Lila, the Virgo at the center of the story, is working at a bar on a space station when she gets help from an alien prince during an attack. It seems her “virgin” blood can cure a terrible disease afflicting his people but, of course, mutual enemies are in hot pursuit. Readers seemed to really enjoy this fast-moving tale.
The other signs of the zodiac are covered by other authors in the series.
Returning to the sign of Libra, Tamar Sloan and Tricia Barr’s “Zodiac Guardians” superhero series leads off with “Libra Ascending” and then works its way through the zodiac in eight more books. In the first novel Brielle, a human woman, finds out she has superpowers and there will be 11 others like her, who together must defend Earth from an approaching danger. Tristan, the new guy in town who is actually an alien, can explain it all to her and the plot arc is off and running. Book one ends in a cliffhanger, as apparently so do others in the series. Book eight will be out in March and book nine in December. Reviews cite a Sailor Moon/Avengers feel to this series.
Romina Russell wrote a four-book series set in the wider galaxy where the signs of the zodiac were tied to aspects of the planets the heroes and villains called home. In the first book, entitled “Zodiac,” heroine Rhoma (Rho) Grace from the House of Cancer has to alert civilization to the menace posed by a mysterious villain. There are definitely space opera aspects to this series, with politics and terrorists and other complications galore. This one is not a romance and the heroine is only 16 in the first book, but readers gave it enthusiastic reviews.
January Bell has written a combination of elements of science fiction and fantasy with the zodiac and added in romance in her “Fated by Starlight” series. The first book is “Claimed by the Lion” and the book’s blurb explains matters succinctly: “Wishing on a falling star is supposed to be a silly family tradition. It’s definitely not supposed to send me and my sisters to another dimension. When I wake, my sisters are gone, and in their place? A prehistoric-sized lion … who shifts into a man. He insists I’m his fated mate. Yeah, right. I’m desperate to find my sisters and get back to Earth. But when his touch triggers magic in me, he’s sure it’s proof we’re destined. Whatever the power is, it attracts a creature out for my blood … and my sisters’. According to Ras, only mating will unlock my full powers and keep me safe.” Currently, there are three books to devour, each featuring a different couple.
For something even more out of this world, there’s Cherry Pickett’s “Flirting with the Zodiac” series, which focuses on male alien shifters — the zodiac is represented by physical characteristics of the aliens — adventure, romance and male pregnancy. The first book is “Hook, Line and Sinker” featuring half-Piscean Ty Metzler with “seahorse biology” who attempts to help his best friend Lawrence hang onto his place in the line for a big family inheritance. Currently, there are six books in the series, with the most recent involving a bird shifter. The author is endlessly creative with the alien characters.
I’ll finish this post with Mina Carter’s “Zodiac Cyborgs” series. The zodiac tie-in comes with each “class” of cyborgs and what they were designed to do or specialize in. The first book is kind of a prequel, “Cyborg’s Price” and I’m like many readers in that I loved it and wanted more but this is a short book. Book two, “Cyborg Concealed” gets the reader more into the series where the cyborgs are feared, hated, banned, on the run and Johnny Ram an Aries-7000 series hides in plain view as a mega-successful male stripper whose best on stage routine is pretending to be a cyborg — because he actually is one. This book has “Magic Mike” vibes for sure. Johnny also pretends to be a sexbot in the course of the novel. And again, he actually is a deadly cyborg.
Ms. Carter writes extremely well, over-the-top hot and spicy and puts it all out there on the page for the reader. The romance is great in her zodiac cyborg books but be ready for those steamy scenes and details.
USA Today bestselling author Veronica Scott is the proud recipient of a NASA Exceptional Service Medal relating to her former day job, not her books. She had a long career at NASA/JPL, where the Mars rovers were built, among other exciting projects.
Scott is a seven-time winner of the SFR (Science-Fiction Romance) Galaxy Award, as well as a National Excellence in Romance Fiction Award. One of her favorite achievements is that she read the part of “Star Trek Crew Member” in the official audiobook production of Harlan Ellison’s “The City On the Edge of Forever.”
For more information, visit her blog at veronicascott.wordpress.com or find her on social media.