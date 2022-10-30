Cookbooks inspired by science fiction, fantasy and games
It’s that time of the year for me to share my latest finds in cookbooks associated with science fiction, fantasy and paranormal worlds. I love doing this annual post, although it always makes me hungry and in the mood to bake.
We’ll start with “The Unofficial Witcher Cookbook: Daringly Delicious Recipes for Fans of the Fantasy Classic” by Trey Guillory (contributor), editors of Ulysses Press (contributor) and Nevyana Dimitrova (contributor). It features 50 recipes ranging from humble meals and tavern stews to bountiful feasts fit for a king, including prized potato soup, blacksmith dumplings, feast of ham, "Nightshade" (a house specialty soup,) and honey cakes "for a coin." A clever cook can recreate the mood of the books, graphic novels, TV shows and video games featuring the Witcher character.
“Marvel's Black Panther The Official Wakanda Cookbook” by Nyanyika Banda with a foreword by Jesse J. Holland is timely. As the blurb states: “Create meals fit for a king with this cookbook featuring over seventy delicious recipes from Wakanda and the African continent. Whether you’re welcoming Wakandan envoys, or simply hosting a watch party with friends, the 70+ African cuisine-inspired recipes make it a must-have volume for any kitchen. Eat like King T’Challa himself: Featuring classic cuisine such as Roasted Chambo, Braised Oxtail and Dumplings, and Glazed Road Runner Wings, this cookbook is a tribute to culinary traditions from all over the African continent.”
As a huge fan of the wonderful animated Studio Ghibli movies, I’m intrigued by “Studio Ghibli Cookbook: Unofficial Recipes Inspired by Spirited Away, Ponyo, and More!” by Minh-Tri Vo, translated by Lisa Molle-Troyer. As the book’s blurb states in part: “Whether they offer a moment of family bonding, comfort in difficult situations, or pesky temptations, the kitchen scenes are always of central importance in Studio Ghibli films. Now you can recreate more than twenty of these movie-inspired recipes in your own home! Featuring recipes such as the sumptuous bento from ‘My Neighbor Totoro,’ the herring and pumpkin pie from ‘Kiki's Delivery Service,’ the red bean buns from ‘Spirited Away,’ and more …”
Fan of theme park food? How about “The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook: From Moose Juice to Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches, 75+ Delicious Universal-Inspired Recipes” by Ashley Craft? With an assortment of dishes and drinks such as “The Big Pink” from Lard Lad Donuts, fish and chips from The Three Broomsticks, Minion banana taffy from Super Silly Stuff and unicorn cupcakes from Minion Café, you can have a fun meal at home and wash it down with pumpkin juice from Hog’s Head.
We mustn’t forget the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Here’s “An Unexpected Cookbook: The Unofficial Book of Hobbit Cookery” by Chris-Rachael Oseland. Reviews of this book were mostly favorable, although some recipes in the first edition apparently contained a few errors. This is the second edition so hopefully those have been corrected. The book devotes a chapter to each of the Hobbit meals and in an unusual feature includes “11 Paleo/Primal friendly recipes, 19 Gluten Free friendly recipes, 20 Vegan friendly recipes (which happen to be kosher and halal) and 40 Vegetarian friendly recipes (including the vegan ones).”
This post is never complete without a “Star Wars”-themed cook book. This year we have “Star Wars Everyday: A Year of Activities, Recipes, and Crafts from a Galaxy Far, Far Away” by Ashley Eckstein, Kelly Knox (recipes) and Elena Craig (crafts). Ashley Eckstein voices Ahsoka Tano on “Star Wars: Clone Wars,” so she’s immersed in this sci-fi world. The book isn’t a straightforward cookbook but also provides a year’s worth of party planning and craft ideas.
For more Disney, there’s the “Disney Enchanted Recipes Cookbook” by Thibaud Villanova, with 40+ recipes inspired by favorite movie characters such as Princess Tiana’s Gumbo, Kronk’s Spinach Puffs and Jack-Jack Cookies. There are great photographs and a mix of main courses and desserts.
Superheroes have to eat, too, so fortunately, there’s “Avengers Campus: The Official Cookbook: Recipes from Pym's Test Kitchen and Beyond” by Jenn Fujikawa and Marc Sumerak. The blurb reads: “Cassie and Scott Lang (better known as Ant-Man) sought to use the shrinking and growing technology of Pym Particles to solve global hunger. At Pym’s Test Kitchen, guests can try a sampling of the Langs’ experiments, such as a massive Quantum Pretzel, and the Not so Little Chicken Sandwich. Now, Cassie shares the recipes for these dishes, as well as the cuisine of Avengers Campus at large, in this in-universe cookbook! 60+ RECIPES: This cookbook assembles food from the park, such as chicken shawarma wraps and Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired Cosmic Cream Orbs, as well as a variety of recipes inspired by the wider world of the Avengers. Featuring recipes for appetizers, main courses, desserts, and drinks, this cookbook is the ultimate guide for Marvel foodies.”
“Jurassic World – The Official Cookbook” by Dayton Ward with recipes by Elena Craig. The blurb reads: “Lunch finds a way with this deluxe cookbook inspired by the epic Jurassic World franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, including blockbuster films, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. Designed to look like an in-world souvenir sold at the park, this colorful cookbook features approachable at-home recipes for treats and dishes that celebrate the different regions of the iconic park and the miraculous dinosaurs that live there. Cook up some Fossilized Flora Pastry Puffs from the Triceratops territory or enjoy a Raptor’s Claw Scone from the Junior Paleontologist’s Menu. Nosh on some Shrimp à la Isla Nublar, inspired by the Mosasaurus Feeding Show in the Jurassic World Lagoon. And for those whose appetites run to the truly gargantuan, try the King of Steaks, a massive grilled sensation worthy of T.rex herself — be sure to bring your whole appetite for this one!”
I like to include the gaming world in this annual roundup of cookbook titles, so here come the Sims, with “The Unofficial Sims Cookbook: From Baked Alaska to Silly Gummy Bear Pancakes, 85+ Recipes to Satisfy the Hunger Need” by Taylor O’Halloran. The book suggests you can master the same cooking skills in real life (IRL) as you might have achieved in the game and has a wide range of classic dishes to choose from for your IRL adventures.
This one seems like pure fun to me: “Ghostbusters: The Official Cookbook” by Jenn Fujikawa and Erik Burnham. The 50+ recipes are inspired by the original movie and the sequel and run the gamut from Muncher’s Cookies, Dana’s Demon Eggs, all the way to Keymaster’s Peanut Butter Parallel. The color photographs definitely make me want to taste the snacks and desserts.
Happy reading and happy eating!
