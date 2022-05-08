The Roswell Museum is thrilled to announce it will be celebrating its 85th anniversary in October. For the 85th celebration, the museum team would love community participation. If anyone has pre-1980 photos of the museum they are willing to share with the community, please bring them to the museum, we would love to place them on display.
This month I am excited to share the history of Louise Nevelson, an artist who was a trailblazer for her time and continues to influence artists today. The museum is in the possession of two of Louise’s lithographs; these two works currently are in the museum's storage. Louise Nevelson is connected to the museum through the WPA (Works Progress Administration) program.
Louise Nevelson was born Sept. 23, 1899, in Pereiaslav-Khmelnytskyi, Russia — now Ukraine — and given the name Leah Berliawsky. Due to the abuse the Jewish community was facing from tsarist Russia during the early 20th century, in 1905 she and her family immigrated to the U.S., specifically to Rockland, Maine. Louise was interested in art from a young age and she eventually moved to New York to begin an art career. In 1920 Louise married Charles Nevelson; two years later they had their son Myron, later called Mike.
From 1928-1930 Louise began her studies at the Art Students League in New York. That decision brought tension to her marriage and she and her husband separated in 1931. After her separation, Louise traveled to Munich, Germany, to study under Hans Hofmann at his school for modern art. Her difficult decision of moving to Munich to focus on her career became a critical point in her life — when moving to Munich she had chosen to leave behind her son with Charles and his family. This season of her life can be continuously seen in her later works.
Louise returned to New York in 1932, the same period when Hans Hoffmann relocated to the United States due to the political climate in Germany. She re-enrolled into the Art Students League where she continued to study with Hans Hofmann and began studying under artist George Grosz and sculptor Chaim Gross. Through these experiences, she met Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. Louise also was given the good fortune to assist Rivera with murals for the New Worker's School.
During the 1930s, Louise was commissioned to work with WPA as a teacher for the Educational Alliance School of Art. The first show Louise participated in was a group show organized by the Secession Gallery and held at the Brooklyn Museum. She used a variety of materials with found objects for her sculptures. In the 1940s, Louise would begin to receive notoriety. Her first solo show was in 1941 at the Nierendorf Gallery. However, being a woman and an artist came with criticisms. As one critic wrote, "We learned the artist is a woman, in time to check our enthusiasm … otherwise we might have hailed these sculptural expressions as surely a great figure among moderns.” — “Louise Nevelson — Undaunted Vision,” by Laurie Bogart Wiles.
At the time, Louise was aware she did not fit the definition of who an artist was, specifically that she was not male, was recognized as an attractive female, and critics doubted her total dedication to her art.
During the 1940s and 1950s, she traveled to Guatemala and Mexico to view Pre-Columbian art. These trips influenced her woodworking/sculptures. It was not until the 1950s that her art evolved into large-scale wall installations. She was interested in playing with the shadow and space within her artwork. She became known for her monochromatic black artwork. Her reasoning behind the majority of her work being black was simply, "I fell in love with black; it contained all color. It wasn't a negation of color … Black is the most aristocratic color of all … You can be quiet, and it contains the whole thing” — Louise Nevelson, et al. “Black, White, and Gold: Monochrome and Meaning in the Art of Louise Nevelson.”
Her primary material for her art was cast-off wood, which was non-traditional for the time. It was more commonplace to see metal or marble used for sculptures at this time. Using an untraditional material for sculptures set her apart from her counterparts. In the late 1950s, when her career began to excel, the group exhibited “Dawn's Wedding Feast,” 1959, with 16 Americans at the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art in New York City), one of the many shows which would put her on the art world map. In 1962, she was invited to represent America at the Venice Biennale. Being asked to participate in the Venice Biennale is a considerable honor for artists and continues to be today. This year, the Venice Biennale opened on April 23.
Louise Nevelson's first retrospective and exhibition was at the Whitney Museum of American Art, showing 100 art pieces. Her first commissions occurred in 1969 for an outdoor sculpture at Princeton University.
The 1970s marked a change in material for Louise's sculptures; she moved from using wood and instead explored industrial materials such as plexiglass, aluminum and steel. These new materials allowed her to expand the scale and complexity of her works. Using these new materials allowed her to move from indoor gallery and museum spaces into public spaces. The 1970s became a time for her to create public art, and she took her skills into a 1975 design for St. Peter's Lutheran Church in midtown Manhattan.
Despite being a prominent artist, Louise enriched her life by studying other aspects in the art world. She studied modern dance, she took voice lessons, she studied acting, and was involved in many artist organizations. Besides being known for her artwork, she is also known for her eccentric style. She would often be found wearing large jewelry, elaborate headdresses and mink eyelashes.
Louise continued to work until her death in 1988. She left behind the legacy of dramatic sculptures and continues to inspire others to follow their passions. Her trailblazing paved the way for the 1970s dialogues of the Feminist art movement by breaking the taboo that only men's artwork could be large-scale. She saw herself as one of the original recyclers, and she wanted to show the world art can be found everywhere, she said of herself. "Anywhere I found wood, I took it home and started working with it to show the world that art is everywhere, except it has to pass through a creative mind” — “Louise Nevelson — Undaunted Vision” by Laurie Bogart Wiles.